Traditional Japanese culture, cheese, Papal history, and Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Dec. 29-Jan. 4 Pretentious Food Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1486

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you haven't seen The Menu yet, it's well worth checking out. It's not just a horror comedy, it's a total sendup of pretentious foodies as a whole. The movie has given me the urge to find a few pretentious kitchen gadgets to share with you. Starting with a carrot shaver.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The things only slightly larger than a pencil sharpener, so it's actually made for carrot shavings to decorate your plate rather than peeling a whole carrot. Or maybe you could leave it somewhere as a clue to the murder weapon (a sharpened carrot) next time you're hosting a Knives Out party.

Anyhow, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and share a pretentious kitchen gadget.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a hot dog slicer?

Fark user imageView Full Size


This appears to have been designed by someone who is friends with parents of a toddler, but doesn't have one himself. It cuts using a plastic grid built into the doggy - you put the weiner in the the green tray and push the doggy on top, and there are no blades to risk getting hurt on. That sounds great until the first time you have to clean it.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rd.comView Full Size


These are dishwasher-safe meat shredders/personal defense tools. I mean, in a way, it seems like they'd be great for pulled pork, but on the other hand, they're like riding a moped - a lot of fun until your friends see you doing it.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going by the results, I'm only half weird.

Sounds about right.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rd.comView Full Size


Here we have the epitome of technologia gratis technologis -a "smart" egg holder that will report to your smartphone app how many eggs you have while reading your email and copying your text messages to a server in Brataslava. I mean, in order to use the thing, you've got to manually transfer the eggs from the carton, meaning more work, and the ultimate insult is that the cover is freaking transparent! Modern fridges are made of sheet metal which isn't exactly conducive to wifi or bluetooth, so you're gonna have to open the fridge for it to get a signal. At that point, it's less work to look at the egg rack than to bring up the app.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
truffle-assets.imgix.netView Full Size


So this thingy is supposed to drain all the fish water from your tuna can. It's dishwasher safe, but you know it's still gonna permanently smell like tuna from the first use on. I think you're better off using the free one that comes with every can. You know, the one attached to the top that you cut off in order to get to the tuna.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Woohoo!  I broke 1000!  (11/14 correct)

(Was I supposed to get 14 questions?)
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: [truffle-assets.imgix.net image 800x798]

So this thingy is supposed to drain all the fish water from your tuna can. It's dishwasher safe, but you know it's still gonna permanently smell like tuna from the first use on. I think you're better off using the free one that comes with every can. You know, the one attached to the top that you cut off in order to get to the tuna.


My Gods. Humanity is dumb for.

Happy new stupid year.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
truffle-assets.imgix.netView Full Size


It's a crêpe maker. For crêpes. You know, those things you usually make in an ordinary skillet that is far easier to clean. It supposedly retails for $79, although it looks like it's only $38 on Amazon right now. Alternatively, I just bought a fantastic 11" nonstick skillet for $21 on Amazon that didn't need an instruction manual.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: [truffle-assets.imgix.net image 800x798]

So this thingy is supposed to drain all the fish water from your tuna can. It's dishwasher safe, but you know it's still gonna permanently smell like tuna from the first use on. I think you're better off using the free one that comes with every can. You know, the one attached to the top that you cut off in order to get to the tuna.


Difficulty:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


/oh, and "no draining" = bullshiat
//unless you like tuna salad soup
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bughunter: Woohoo!  I broke 1000!  (11/14 correct)

(Was I supposed to get 14 questions?)


Because my question limiter never went through. It's fixed now.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: ox45tallboy: [truffle-assets.imgix.net image 800x798]

So this thingy is supposed to drain all the fish water from your tuna can. It's dishwasher safe, but you know it's still gonna permanently smell like tuna from the first use on. I think you're better off using the free one that comes with every can. You know, the one attached to the top that you cut off in order to get to the tuna.

Difficulty:

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 488x488]

/oh, and "no draining" = bullshiat
//unless you like tuna salad soup


Eaten directly from the pouch, MRE style.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man I sucked at the hard quiz this week 5-11.  I should have known too because about 2/3rds of the way through the quiz I was beginning to think I might get the elusive 11-11.  Took the easy quiz for the first time in a long time to redeem myself, 10-11.

Any kitchen gadget that promises to make peeling garlic effortless.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

relaxitsjustme: Any kitchen gadget that promises to make peeling garlic effortless.


knifedge.netView Full Size


Lay clove on cutting board.
Lay flat side of knife on clove.
Firmly whack knife with heel of palm.
Pinch pointy end of clove with non-dominant hand.
Pull clove out with dominant hand.

Takes a little practice (both to calibrate the whacking force and to pinch out whacked clove) but not a lot.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bughunter: the whacking force


every day is whacking day
 
