(WHNT Huntsville)   Police responding to domestic violence situation in typical fashion go to wrong address   (whnt.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Law enforcement agency, Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Domestic violence, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Special Agents, Violence, sheriff's deputy  
•       •       •

DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Family of man shot by deputy
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They came to my house once . I told them that since I live alone there would be nothing going on here . Then I pointed to the house three doors down . The same house that they usually report to 1 - 2 days a week . Just a wild guess though .
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RottenEggs: They came to my house once . I told them that since I live alone there would be nothing going on here . Then I pointed to the house three doors down . The same house that they usually report to 1 - 2 days a week . Just a wild guess though .


Fooled those suckers!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DynamiteHeaddy: *Family of man shot by deputy


I was a little confused by that too. "The deputy shot the entire family?"
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: RottenEggs: They came to my house once . I told them that since I live alone there would be nothing going on here . Then I pointed to the house three doors down . The same house that they usually report to 1 - 2 days a week . Just a wild guess though .

Fooled those suckers!


Is she still in the crawlspace?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The primary problem here is widely available, easily accessed firearms and open carry, stand- your-ground nonsense.

If dingus hadn't come out all vigilante style he might be alive.

Second problem of course is that cops are frequently incompetent and 'we' have unreasonable expectations of them.
 
Deja vu all over again
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: The primary problem here is widely available, easily accessed firearms and open carry, stand- your-ground nonsense.

If dingus hadn't come out all vigilante style he might be alive.

Second problem of course is that cops are frequently incompetent and 'we' have unreasonable expectations of them.


This. FTFA Bystanders tell News 19 they believe King was startled by noise outside his house and grabbed a gun.

If the guy does not go all Rambo, he would be alive today. I would not be surprised that it was not the first time he heard something going on and went outside locked and loaded. But it was his last.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The MCSO says that at the request of Sheriff Kevin Turner, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will be leading the investigation. Authorities say this is 'standard protocol' for officer-involved shootings.

The findings are standardized as well.  In fact, they already have the report ready to release. They just need to wait a decent interval in the interests of theater.
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Salmon: RottenEggs: They came to my house once . I told them that since I live alone there would be nothing going on here . Then I pointed to the house three doors down . The same house that they usually report to 1 - 2 days a week . Just a wild guess though .

Fooled those suckers!

Is she still in the crawlspace?


reported.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess going to the correct address is an unreasonable expectation?
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Blaming the dead guy.

Never change, Fark.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: The primary problem here is widely available, easily accessed firearms and open carry, stand- your-ground nonsense.

If dingus hadn't come out all vigilante style he might be alive.

Second problem of course is that cops are frequently incompetent and 'we' have unreasonable expectations of them.


No asshole the problem is bootlickers who enable this behavior.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
a sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal shooting

He blew away an innocent man.  Just frkkin' say it!  Jeezus!!!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skyotter: Blaming the dead guy.

Never change, Fark.


He was exercising his second amendment.
He was Right!
Dead right.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: DynamiteHeaddy: *Family of man shot by deputy

I was a little confused by that too. "The deputy shot the entire family?"


Somehow he missed the dog
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Deja vu all over again: kmgenesis23: The primary problem here is widely available, easily accessed firearms and open carry, stand- your-ground nonsense.

If dingus hadn't come out all vigilante style he might be alive.

Second problem of course is that cops are frequently incompetent and 'we' have unreasonable expectations of them.

This. FTFA Bystanders tell News 19 they believe King was startled by noise outside his house and grabbed a gun.

If the guy does not go all Rambo, he would be alive today. I would not be surprised that it was not the first time he heard something going on and went outside locked and loaded. But it was his last.


Right? Because the police absolutely NEVER shot unarmed people.
🥱🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Deja vu all over again: kmgenesis23: The primary problem here is widely available, easily accessed firearms and open carry, stand- your-ground nonsense.

If dingus hadn't come out all vigilante style he might be alive.

Second problem of course is that cops are frequently incompetent and 'we' have unreasonable expectations of them.

This. FTFA Bystanders tell News 19 they believe King was startled by noise outside his house and grabbed a gun.

If the guy does not go all Rambo, he would be alive today. I would not be surprised that it was not the first time he heard something going on and went outside locked and loaded. But it was his last.


Your badge is showing
 
sleze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: a sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal shooting

He blew away an innocent man.  Just frkkin' say it!  Jeezus!!!


That's pretty involved
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All cops are like...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is the guy who heard the noise and immediately grabbed his gun?

Inconceivable!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skyotter: Blaming the dead guy.

Never change, Fark.


Yes, the dead guy whose reaction to "noise outside" is to wave his gun around. "Mah freedumbs is endangered!!"

Dipshiat dead guy meets dipshiat trigger-happy asshole cops.

Oh no!! Anyway...
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: This is the guy who heard the noise and immediately grabbed his gun?

Inconceivable!

[Fark user image 425x531]



When you have to deal with those wizards, you have to be extra cautious.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If we can't find domestic violence upon arrival, don't worry, we'll make some!
 
Fissile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: The primary problem here is widely available, easily accessed firearms and open carry, stand- your-ground nonsense.

If dingus hadn't come out all vigilante style he might be alive.

Second problem of course is that cops are frequently incompetent and 'we' have unreasonable expectations of them.


Wait!  There's more!

As far as I know, no US state has a standardized addressing system.   Every county, town, trailer park, apartment building does it's own thing.  This is why you'll see things like Chestnut St., Chestnut Ave., Chestnut Ln, Chestnut Ct, Chestnut Cir, etc all in the same town.   In New Jersey there were several attempts made to codify the addressing system at the state level only to have morans and landlords go ballistic at the suggestion.

US cops are both incompetent and evil.  Every call they respond to looks like it's being led by Col. Kilgore complete with Ride of the Valkyries blaring from the cop car PA speakers.

The average Muican's normal reaction to any unanticipated event is to come up blasting.

Put all the above together and stories like this become all too common.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: This is the guy who heard the noise and immediately grabbed his gun?

Inconceivable!

[Fark user image image 425x531]


Is it bad that since he got shot by cops I assumed he was a different color?
 
