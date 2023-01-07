 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   What do you call over 7000 vehicles stopped, nearly 200 arrested over traffic violations on I-4? A drop in the bucket. "We're remarkably concerned when nationwide, Interstate 4 is known as the most dangerous road in America"   (wfla.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Police, Miles per hour, Arrest, Lane, Law enforcement agency powers, reckless driving, Florida, Interstate Highway System  
•       •       •

598 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2023 at 7:45 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's called no state tax. Got to pay for stuff.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like the country's most successful speed trap.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In a row?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I-4 blows.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
142 miles an hour, in traffic. Yeah, you don't ever need to drive again.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And, I've personally noticed more and more of these extreme weaving maniacs in last couple years. From 2013 to 2018, I had a job with a 90 mile round trip commute, much of it on I-75. I don't think I saw as many of these crazy mofos in that five year period as I've seen in the last six months of rarely driving the interstate.

I'm curious if this isn't a part of the "Grand Theft Auto driving school" fallout.
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A high-speed train through this corridor would be remarkably helpful, and it's been proposed and discussed many times, but big surprise, Republicans kill it every time.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: 142 miles an hour, in traffic. Yeah, you don't ever need to drive again.


If you're already driving on a suspended license, double secret suspension isn't going to do much. Impound the car and throw him in jail for a while. Oh wait, we're not supposed to do that any more. Looks like Maniac Morris will get to drive again.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

johnryan51: It's called no state tax. Got to pay for stuff.


There are lots of state taxes but it's mostly paid by tourists.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

REO-Weedwagon: A high-speed train through this corridor would be remarkably helpful, and it's been proposed and discussed many times, but big surprise, Republicans kill it every time.


Not correct. It's Disney, Universal, and Sea World farking it.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

REO-Weedwagon: A high-speed train through this corridor would be remarkably helpful, and it's been proposed and discussed many times, but big surprise, Republicans kill it every time.


Well, not so much.   Because American traffic infrastructure planning is right up there with the Taliban Women's Home-brewing Society, nobody ever figures out you need an effective public transport feeder in distribution network at both ends.  You can't just move bodies from A to B, you have to get them to and from their homes and workplaces around A and B.  It must be very difficult to do this, because to date only every other civilized country in the world has figured out how to do this, but Americans would rather be gang-raped by homeless people than consider leaving their cars.

Oh yes, I-4 is the worst road in the world.  Either nose to tail at 80mph or sat frozen in place for hours.  Florida has one of the highest ratios of uninsured or unlicensed drivers and they are all on the I-4 causing mayhem and carnage.  You'd better have your eyes on a swivel on that road, and OBTW, anyone in a souped up Nissan or Infiniti has more weapons on board than the average gun store, so keep your road rage in check.  Stereotype much? - abso-farking-lutely.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Isn't there some way we can blame Popeyes for all this speeding?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Floki: Isn't there some way we can blame Popeyes for all this speeding?


Maybe they have diarrhea from all the grease.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: 142 miles an hour, in traffic. Yeah, you don't ever need to drive again.


When you pry this 84 month/23.99% Dodge Charger note out of my cold dead hands!
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sheriff Judd is a genuine hero to a lot of Floridians--and even to some of us who don't live in that godforsaken state.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.