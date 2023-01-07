 Skip to content
(NBC News) NewsFlash McCarthy takes it on the 15th vote after agreeing to cede power to the sedition caucus. Our long national nightmare is ov- well, just beginning   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gaetz lost interest at 14
 
CyberHippyRedux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes the neighborhood
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the good news is Boebert and Gaetz now control the budget of the United States of America.

So we've got that going for us.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
14 time loser
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can finally have closure on this wreck.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will defer predictions to my British colleague.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
blastoh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elfich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only assume that McCarthy is going to learn real fast that he is going to have to reach across the aisle to get anything done. Because McCarthy doesn't have the votes and the Democrats are being very disciplined right now.

And if the Republicans try to remove McCarthy and replace him with someone else, it will be even messier.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When your future looks as bright as Q-Kevins, you've got to wear shades...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He made a deal that he could be removed by a quorum of...two?   He may not last the night.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now the real fun begins.
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
lowflite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't matter because the House of Representatives has no power so long as the Senate and the Presidency are controlled by the Democrats. No bill of any particular interest is going to get past in the next two years regardless of who the speaker is.

This sedition caucus is just making it that much harder for them to gain power in the next election.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now they will claim they received a mandate to do everything they want to do.
:(
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My two favorite moments:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kev:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: [preview.redd.it image 850x566]


I thought you needed a soul to make a deal with the devil
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a nudibranch:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also known as a sea slug. Other sea creatures ride around on it and pick dead skin and mites off its back. It has a large slimy foot, no eyes, and eats by scraping algae off of rocks with its tongue.

One was just elected Speaker of the House!
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: [preview.redd.it image 850x470]


obligatory tiny fist shake
 
Hzchewtoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
January 6th - because the coup never stopped. No accountability for the major players so here we are.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's been neutered, it will be a eunuch ride for this congress.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: [preview.redd.it image 850x470]


She is a national treasure <3
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1-14?

"With the first pick in the NFL Draft, the House Republicans select..."
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squeaker of the house did more backdoor dealing than the Folsom Street Fair.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: red230: [preview.redd.it image 850x566]

I thought you needed a soul to make a deal with the devil


He made an exception since they work for the same side.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can the senate ethics committee investigate house members and make recommendations to the DOJ for prosecution?
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: red230: [preview.redd.it image 850x470]

obligatory tiny fist shake


Too slow junior.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grauenwolf: It doesn't matter because the House of Representatives has no power so long as the Senate and the Presidency are controlled by the Democrats.


Well... they do have the power to crash the economy by refusing to raise the debt ceiling.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the damn monkey howlers can't even shut up for ten minutes to allow the Minority Leader to make his speech. Jesus Christ on a cracker.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to miss all the cheap greenlights I was getting out of these discussion threads.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, congratulations I guess to the weakest Speaker in American history.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Fox News:
"In the end, no Republican voted against McCarthy, which was the closest thing to GOP unity seen all week."
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: And the damn monkey howlers can't even shut up for ten minutes to allow the Minority Leader to make his speech. Jesus Christ on a cracker.


They probably wanted him to take a call from some guy named DT.
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
kidgenius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now to see how much these chucklefarks fark up the rules votes
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stile4aly: Well, congratulations I guess to the weakest Speaker in American history.


Weaker of the House!
 
ElFugawz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots got their attention.
McCarthy caves on everything.
GQP set to not govern at all.
The madness is not going to end for a long time.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeffries is going to milk this all night.
 
discrete unit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's owning them with the whole alphabet.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a mess.

fark you, GOP voters
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blackminded: Well the good news is Boebert and Gaetz now control the budget of the United States of America.

So we've got that going for us.


Executive order it is.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
