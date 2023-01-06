 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LocalSYR)   Contest you don't want to win: Oldest furnace   (localsyr.com) divider line
11
    More: Vintage, Natural gas, Alana A., Heating, ventilating, and air conditioning, Furnace, Home appliances, Oldest Furnace Contest, New York, HVAC  
•       •       •

320 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2023 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Back in the 70's I demoed several of these old "gravity furnaces while working in HVAC. All of them were coal fired and converted to nature gas. They all had about 3 inches of asbestos powder that covered the top and were really, really filthy inside from the old timely coal coating inside. No fan and only the difference of hot air vs cold air driving the heat rising.  That one in the picture had a donut cast Iron heat exchanger that weighed about 150 lbs. As a helper the first one we demoed ruined about a living room and dining rooms worth of white carpet because the main guys were idiots and were paid crap wages and I was not educated on the finer aspects of HVAC. It was my job to bag the asbestos and cover all the vents with cheese cloth to protect the house. Am I glad to be retired from all this schit
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"The homeowner is currently having asbestos removed before installation of the new furnace in January.'

It's that good asbestos that made the furnace last 110 years.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

ruudbob: Back in the 70's I demoed several of these old "gravity furnaces while working in HVAC. All of them were coal fired and converted to nature gas. They all had about 3 inches of asbestos powder that covered the top and were really, really filthy inside from the old timely coal coating inside. No fan and only the difference of hot air vs cold air driving the heat rising.  That one in the picture had a donut cast Iron heat exchanger that weighed about 150 lbs. As a helper the first one we demoed ruined about a living room and dining rooms worth of white carpet because the main guys were idiots and were paid crap wages and I was not educated on the finer aspects of HVAC. It was my job to bag the asbestos and cover all the vents with cheese cloth to protect the house. Am I glad to be retired from all this schit


My older brother was the service manager of the Co. and gave me a job which I am grateful for but this Columbus Heating Air payed the lowest wages in the industry back then. The main techs were basically idiots and the CO. was old and well respected. This is why they carried out a old coal covered heat exchanger leaking coal dust across white carpeting while covering the the white carpet in black dust and grinding it in with the wheels of the hand truck. I learned a lot though and we never did that again while I was working. I could go on and on about how little the techs knew but I will spare you the details. For now...and that is a threat
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: "The homeowner is currently having asbestos removed before installation of the new furnace in January.'

It's that good asbestos that made the furnace last 110 years.


OK here is the the basic use of the asbestos on these old furnaces. They would take asbestos flakes and mix it into a flurry like cake mix and past it on top of the sheet metal about 2 or 3 inches thick on the sheet metal. I removed about 10 to 20 of those deadly patties in the early years and yes, had part of my lung taken out for cancer. Under the sheet metal was a heavy cast iron doughnut heat exchanger that moved air but not with a fan but with gravity. I never saw one that was not originally a gas furnace but only coal. I loved the shape of the cast iron donuts and put a few up in my parents yard. They put up with them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gotten pretty good at cleaning and servicing the gas furnace that heats my home. Its old enough that I really should replace it with something more efficient, but when you can tell whether or not the thermocouples are due for cleaning just by listening to it start up in the morning there is definitely a slight bit of hesitancy.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alana noted in her entry that her furnace was not only old and inefficient, but her monthly winter gas bill runs between $500-$600.

Over $1000 to fill up our 275gal oil tank, which is good for about 4 weeks of heat and hot water in winter.  Maybe I need to convert to a 110 year-old gas furnace

sophisticated_cat.gif
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm.... If the prize is a nice new furnace, that's exactly the contest you want to win.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring that furnace to some Texan. Let them stay warm when the Texas power grid fails.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Furnace scene from A Christmas Story
Youtube MVmyaUHNdOQ
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What about the oldest air conditioning?

MWC - Al Bundy buys an air conditioner
Youtube FJi9Jz4OJ2E
 
hammerswork
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Having recently replaced a forced air unit, a draft inducer on a 2nd, and a ciruclator pump on a hydronic unit in the last month, I'm really getting a kick out of these replies.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.