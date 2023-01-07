 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   TSA has had it with these monkey-fighting emotional support animals   (cbsnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Unlikely, Snake, Avianca, Eastern Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, John F. Kennedy, Airline, Delta Air Lines, US Airways  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2023 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cobra Starship: Bring It! (Snakes On A Plane) [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube A1wMyKQ6jUg
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I flatly refuse to believe a snake can be an emotional support animal.  perhaps I'm ignant and closeminded, but nevertheless...
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess this means Ivanka will never be allowed to fly with TFG again...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aw man, how can Alice Cooper be expected to enjoy domestic air travel without a constrictor or two?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe mind your own business. I don't have to explain my emotional support snake to an... wait, where did Clyde go?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lady J: I flatly refuse to believe a snake can be an emotional support animal.  perhaps I'm ignant and closeminded, but nevertheless...


It gives good hugs?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But did it have an emotional support vest from Amazon?
 
Hootsweet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In Washington only a Licensed Mental Health Professional can prescribe an emotional support animal, and they only do dogs and cats.

Fedel laws prohibit discrimination and offer a number of loopholes for "support" animals rather than "service" animals, and the difference is immense.

So, news to no one, people take massive advantage of the gray area because businesses snaller than air travel can't risk Federal penalties (or worse, being responsible for creating unfavorable case law).
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lady J: I flatly refuse to believe a snake can be an emotional support animal.  perhaps I'm ignant and closeminded, but nevertheless...


Would you accept "spirit animal"?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not joking, has anyone seen Clyde?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm ok with the ones that don't fight monkeys.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hootsweet: In Washington only a Licensed Mental Health Professional can prescribe an emotional support animal, and they only do dogs and cats.

Fedel laws prohibit discrimination and offer a number of loopholes for "support" animals rather than "service" animals, and the difference is immense.

So, news to no one, people take massive advantage of the gray area because businesses snaller than air travel can't risk Federal penalties (or worse, being responsible for creating unfavorable case law).


What about the whole "abusing the definition of 'emotional support animal' peaked in 2016" part of the equation?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.