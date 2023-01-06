 Skip to content
(DW)   Wells Fargo fires VPee for incident on Air India flight   (dw.com) divider line
    Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo, Air India flight  
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As compensation to the victim, Wells Fargo opened four checking accounts and sixteen savings accounts in her name.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If this is how you handle that. I have to assume the worst!
 
nitropissering
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought this was standard behavior for a bank ceo.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
First urine, then you're out
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fired even with the settlement?  Ain't that a pisser...
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i mean, pissing on people is funny, but maybe don't do it if they dont want it
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nitropissering: I thought this was standard behavior for a bank ceo.


Maybe the victim wasn't a customer or borrower.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like the airline didn't quite professionally handle the mid-air urination incident, but how much practice should they need?

Just open the door push the pisser out, and let the pissee have the dry seat
 
nitropissering
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: nitropissering: I thought this was standard behavior for a bank ceo.

Maybe the victim wasn't a customer or borrower.


More reason to act like that.
 
Electrify
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can see why they fired him. Some people pay good money for that, and he did it for free.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She really tied the room together.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just want to understand this, sir. Every time a passenger is micturated upon aboard my aircraft, I have to compensate the passenger?
---Jeffrey L., CEO, Air India
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: nitropissering: I thought this was standard behavior for a bank ceo.

Maybe the victim wasn't a customer or borrower.


Neither a borrower nor a lender pee.
Wait.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
New Delhi police said Mishra was still at large though they have been in contact with his family.

Still at large? The airline just let this guy walk off the plane instead of having the cops frog-march him off in cuffs?
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice!  What's his Fark handle?
 
Bungles
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Over a certain age, pissing yourself when drunk isn't that rare. I've looked after an older relative at a wedding who had drank far more than he could handle.

I think the core thing here is... don't get drunk on planes. There's no suggestion of malice here.
 
