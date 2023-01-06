 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Andrew Tate tries to one-up Chloe from Smallville   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
ukexpat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dear, dear Daily Fail, a tattoo is not the same as a brand, or so I'm told.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Controversial"? Way to undersell Johnny Rapes-a-Lot
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ukexpat: Dear, dear Daily Fail, a tattoo is not the same as a brand, or so I'm told.


The technique might not qualify but the intent definitely falls into the same purpose so I'll allow it

/it's up to me, right?
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: ukexpat: Dear, dear Daily Fail, a tattoo is not the same as a brand, or so I'm told.

The technique might not qualify but the intent definitely falls into the same purpose so I'll allow it

/it's up to me, right?


Nah. Branding requires discrepancy and total trust.

Tattoos are my Dad, Jerry, getting his name, Jerry, tattooed on his arm.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djkutch: weddingsinger: ukexpat: Dear, dear Daily Fail, a tattoo is not the same as a brand, or so I'm told.

The technique might not qualify but the intent definitely falls into the same purpose so I'll allow it

/it's up to me, right?

Nah. Branding requires discrepancy and total trust.

Tattoos are my Dad, Jerry, getting his name, Jerry, tattooed on his arm.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BrainGenius
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bury this chucklefark under the jail.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One of the girls he trafficked was American. It seems pretty obvious that the US leaned on the Romanian authorities to, you know, DO something.
 
semiotix
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Okay, yes, that sounds bad, but I would ask every to please bear in mind that a teenage girl in Sweden disapproves of your lifestyle.

So, really, who's the monster here.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BrainGenius: Bury this chucklefark under the jail.


There are worse things than death. A life sentence in a Romanian prison comes to mind.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ah, the enjoyment I'm getting from this douche canoe getting rivered is enough to give me a half chub.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I sincerely hope they give him a firing squad.

He's the portrait of a human trafficker, and so many on the right that rant about non-existent human trafficking allegations seem to want to defend him to the death.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA
Officers from the city's anti-organised crime unit

Soooo... they go after disorganized crime??
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I remember the day he was arrested, all his jizzmoppers carrying water for him, claiming he was released, he was only picked up for alleged financial crimes, he was just taken in for questioning, blah blah blah.

And here he is, still locked up, looking at a long list of human trafficking and rape charges. And they're still defending his lame ass.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. He rented that boat from my friend! This stitching was done by a shiatty tailor in Malaga who also counterfeits Pal Zileri suite. Also, that paunch is what happens when you steroids and start drinking beer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Also, that paunch is what happens when you steroids and start drinking beer.


Whuh?
 
BrainGenius
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: BrainGenius: Bury this chucklefark under the jail.

There are worse things than death. A life sentence in a Romanian prison comes to mind.


Oh I didn't mean right away. Let him have a long, horrible life in prison.

But when that's over? Yeah. Under it.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And his fans will still defend him.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I remember the day he was arrested, all his jizzmoppers carrying water for him, claiming he was released, he was only picked up for alleged financial crimes, he was just taken in for questioning, blah blah blah.

And here he is, still locked up, looking at a long list of human trafficking and rape charges. And they're still defending his lame ass.


Unfortunately that's a common thing with cult followers. Nicki Clyne (Cally on BSG) still asserts that the NXIVM sex cult leader who also branded women imprisoned for sex crimes is innocent.

If Tate's hatesquad wasn't so awful, I'd almost feel sorry for how pathetic they really are.
 
dracos31
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: One of the girls he trafficked was American. It seems pretty obvious that the US leaned on the Romanian authorities to, you know, DO something.


Never doubt the power of Dark Greta.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

djkutch: weddingsinger: ukexpat: Dear, dear Daily Fail, a tattoo is not the same as a brand, or so I'm told.

The technique might not qualify but the intent definitely falls into the same purpose so I'll allow it

/it's up to me, right?

Nah. Branding requires discrepancy and total trust.

Tattoos are my Dad, Jerry, getting his name, Jerry, tattooed on his arm.


He should have put it on his knuckles.

i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

