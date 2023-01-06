 Skip to content
(WTKR)   Old and busted: 6-year-old shot in school shooting. The new American-ness: 6-year-old is the school shooter   (wtkr.com) divider line
    More: News, Primary school, Gun, United States, 6-year-old male student, Education, NEWPORT NEWS, Teacher, Virginia  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's definately going the permanent record.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No age limit in the 2nd amendment.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kyle Rittenhouse has a 6 year old son?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA! USA! USA!
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sucks, but maybe schools need metal detectors.

Thanks, Second Amendment nutjobs.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fiverr add at the top of that article is what really did it for me.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No school Monday?  Wait till they add two and two!
 
dtbcr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, the best way to counter a bad toddler with a gun is a good toddler with a gun.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 6 year old must have been the good guy with a gun.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thoughts, prayers, blah blah blah, nothing can be done, blah blah blah..
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where would they be getting the idea guns are toys? Oh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
BeerArtist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sergeant Angle: It sucks, but maybe schools need metal detectors.

Thanks, Second Amendment nutjobs.


Apparently the school had them but they weren't in use.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like some parents need to get arrested for gross negligence.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
consequence.netView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[THROWS UP HANDS] That's enough America for me today.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to temple tonight and already have a bunch blackedout.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry pathetic country
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One mother on scene spoke with us, demanding the government do something about the violence in our country.


Republicans.  Stop laying this bullsh*t at the feet of "the government."  This one firmly hangs around the neck of the party that treats the second amendment like a religious text and the idiots voters that vote for them.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: One mother on scene spoke with us, demanding the government do something about the violence in our country.


Republicans.  Stop laying this bullsh*t at the feet of "the government."  This one firmly hangs around the neck of the party that treats the second amendment like a religious text and the idiots voters that vote for them.


Representative democracy ...
I'd vote for u tho.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a 7 year old with a gun, too?
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will he be charged as an adult?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Kyle Rittenhouse has a 6 year old son?


No, I don't think Kyle is going to be having any kids. They don't ban abortions for rape victims in his state.
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sergeant Angle: It sucks, but maybe schools need metal detectors.

Thanks, Second Amendment nutjobs.


Six year old shoots a teacher at school and our takeaway is that the six year old should have been deterred from carrying a firearm on school grounds.

Just take a step back and grab a deep whiff of that, America.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: There was a 7 year old with a gun, too?


Ok, that's the biggest problem in this country. Statistics in the U.K. for crime is zero for guns why is it so bad? Why is there a 7-year-old with a bloody gun? Come on think about it...let's do something. We've got a new governor, let's do something...let's change it, you've got a beautiful country, you've got beautiful people, but what's the problem? Guns. How does a 7-year-old have a gun? That's what I'm pissed off with. I'm only here because my husband was in the military or otherwise, I would not have chosen this country," the mother declared.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blackminded: Sergeant Angle: It sucks, but maybe schools need metal detectors.

Thanks, Second Amendment nutjobs.

Six year old shoots a teacher at school and our takeaway is that the six year old should have been deterred from carrying a firearm on school grounds.

Just take a step back and grab a deep whiff of that, America.


I know - the first thing the shialibs want to do is take away freedom.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He don't need no education?
 
muck1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: Will he be charged as an adult?


<familyGuy_skinColorGuide.jpeg>
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd the teacher had been armed they could have what, gunned down a 6 year old.

If that is the parents gun they should be facing every charge that kid would had if the kid was charged as an adult.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe "well-regulated militia" is a part that means something, after all?

Nahhh, don't be silly, starsrift. It's America. They do guns. The top 5 arms manufacturers in the world are Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, and General Dynamics.
Taking Sixth place is the Aviation Industry Corporation of China. Which sells completed fighter jets. To the state. As opposed to small arms.


Serious question: does the 2nd amendment actually mean anything? - other than give license to terrorists, of course.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: blackminded: Sergeant Angle: It sucks, but maybe schools need metal detectors.

Thanks, Second Amendment nutjobs.

Six year old shoots a teacher at school and our takeaway is that the six year old should have been deterred from carrying a firearm on school grounds.

Just take a step back and grab a deep whiff of that, America.

I know - the first thing the shialibs want to do is take away freedom.


U procreate?
Wow.
Some...vessel not ur mom spreads for u?
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jackoff2897I know - the first thing the shialibs want to do is take away freedom FROM 6 YEAR OLDS.

FTFY.

/Not even Afghanistan has this problem.
 
Inertiaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're a farking embarrassment America.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been a Christmas gift show-and-tell day.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: Maybe "well-regulated militia" is a part that means something, after all?

Nahhh, don't be silly, starsrift. It's America. They do guns. The top 5 arms manufacturers in the world are Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, and General Dynamics.
Taking Sixth place is the Aviation Industry Corporation of China. Which sells completed fighter jets. To the state. As opposed to small arms.


Serious question: does the 2nd amendment actually mean anything? - other than give license to terrorists, of course.


shiat u know about..
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Sounds like some parents need to get arrested for gross negligence.


And an automatic failure for all future background checks related to purchasing firearms in every state.

/gun owner
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was asking for it, what with all her finger painting requests and such. And her cookies and juice sucked ass!
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two reactions:
1. Oh, good (/s)
2. Nothing will happen
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: starsrift: Maybe "well-regulated militia" is a part that means something, after all?

Nahhh, don't be silly, starsrift. It's America. They do guns. The top 5 arms manufacturers in the world are Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, and General Dynamics.
Taking Sixth place is the Aviation Industry Corporation of China. Which sells completed fighter jets. To the state. As opposed to small arms.


Serious question: does the 2nd amendment actually mean anything? - other than give license to terrorists, of course.

shiat u know about..


Switch and elon are trying in that biz..
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: If that is the parents gun they should be facing every charge that kid would had if the kid was charged as an adult.


Yeah, and I think that should be the case for anything crime a child does.
Control your kids or pay up.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, somebody took "On Top of Old Smokey" too damn serious.

🎼🎵
On top of old Smokey,
All covered in blood,
I shot my poor teacher
With a 45 slug

She bled on the table
She bled in the floor
I shot my poor teacher
As she went out the door🎵🎶🎵
 
dascott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder in the 1st... grade.

Yeah, that's now a punchline. New normal, etc. fark this shiat.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richneck? I first read that as Redneck.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where does a six year old get fake ID buy a gun and ammo anyways?
 
testosteronephobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like vomiting. A teacher in critical condition from a classroom incident with a 6-year-old? I need a time-out.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sergeant Angle: It sucks, but maybe schools need metal detectors.

Thanks, Second Amendment nutjobs.


Investing in actual theaters is smarter and more useful than investing in security theater.

School Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube KgwqQGvYt0g
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor woman they interviewed is about to have her life turned upside down for committing the unpardonable sins if being brown, English, and criticizing the 2nd ammendment.

I'd comment on how f*cked up the U.S. is over their inability to solve this issue, but why bother? If Americans actually wanted to do something about guns, they'd have done it years ago. At this point it's clear that most of them love their guns more than their kids. They deserve what they get.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...the shooting was not accidental."

There are no words to describe my feelings on this statement.
 
