(East Hampton Star)   Today in hard-hitting East Hampton Star police blotter news: Man called the cops to report a plastic bag he found in his yard   (easthamptonstar.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sag Harbor

The name of my seniors oriented gentlemen's club.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
There are lots of towns in the world named Hampton, it couldn't possibly be that one... (reading article) Oh, of course it is.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Chirag Chotalia of Garden Street called police last Thursday night after arriving home to find mysterious open packages of cheese and tortillas in his refrigerator.

Guy got a visit from the quesadilla fairy.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope they fixed the flats on that bike. It's no good if you ride 'em flat. You'll damage your rims.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Joe USer: Chirag Chotalia of Garden Street called police last Thursday night after arriving home to find mysterious open packages of cheese and tortillas in his refrigerator.

Guy got a visit from the quesadilla fairy.


I only get mold gremlins :(
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I miss the Arcata Eye.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Police responded to a late-night fight involving four people in front of the restaurant Page at 63 Main on Saturday. Their names were recorded simply as Samuel, Alfonso, Francisco, and Gustavo, and there had reportedly been a few punches thrown, but they all went home in Ubers after it was decided no criminal charges should be pressed.

1st rule of fight club....
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Joe USer: Chirag Chotalia of Garden Street called police last Thursday night after arriving home to find mysterious open packages of cheese and tortillas in his refrigerator.

Guy got a visit from the quesadilla fairy.

I only get mold gremlins :(


I am queen of dust
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never find mysterious packages of cheese & tortillas in MY refrigerator.

There's some sketchy shiat in there, but I know how it got there.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another cesspool of crime. Will it ever end?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Star has an amazing police blotter, when Montauk was cool in the 70s, the Star would dish the best dirt on all your drunken neighbors shenanigans.  They also had a cool "50 years ago" where I got to read the police blotter report of the capture of several German spies who arrived by UBoat and tried to head out on the LIRR for sabotage missions in the northeast, and DC.  It all sucks there now, the whole south fork and Montauk too: Great surfing and fishing but horrible people everywhere.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I understand the outrage.  The first time I went to the grocery store after my city banned plastic bags I saw 3 bags in a tree near it. I've seen a lot fewer since - leftovers from a few days before, I guess.   I always hated that kind of trash.

Paper bags are 10 cents, but I usually remember to bring my own bags
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A 40-year-old man living on Toilsome Lane called police last Thursday afternoon to report "suspicious activity." He had discovered a plastic bag wrapped tightly around the branch of a tree on his property and wanted his finding documented.

Not sure how you get to be 40 years old and not notice all the plastic bags wrapped around branches by the wind which are commonly seen along highways. Some people who drive pickups are pigs who treat the bed like a garbage can and of course everywhere they go the trash blows out and ends up on the road shoulder.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That whole police blotter post is Long Island Republican snowflake crystallized.
 
