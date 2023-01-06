 Skip to content
Don't talk to me, talk to my new attorneys
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
peterquince
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh thank God we're giving Elon the clicks for this.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
WTF does that even say
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"We push you in"
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

peterquince: Oh thank God we're giving Elon the clicks for this.


We aren't. We aren't clicking on the tweet when we can see it right here embedded on Original's post. At least I'm not.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You don't want a criminal lawyer, you want a COMICAL lawyer"
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They are... not the best Plaintiff's lawyers in Houston, lets just say that.

But at least they are a step above Hadi who has branded himself "the Texas Torch"

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
