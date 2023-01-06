 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   Is that Fentanyl in your pants or are you just trying to kill off the entire CBP   (azfamily.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Smuggling, Illegal drug trade, Border Protection officers, Automobile, Port Director Michael W. Humphries, U.S. Customs, Border  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2023 at 10:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When you want to kill every cop in America, quietly. Obviously the photographer wasn't a cop otherwise he'd have expired a mile away from the scene. Silent but deadly indeed.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why is it smuggled in pill form instead of powder to be formed into pills state-side?
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reminds me of D Pants

D Pants | Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! | Adult Swim
Youtube 5eSVa6sqz0g
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, that doesn't look like cantaloupes!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thicc and dumb, but not dummy thicc.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's for People of Walmart cosplay
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did he strap it on at the border and not earlier?
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just to get this out of the way:

Inhalation:
"Industrial producers of fentanyl use time-weighted average occupational exposure limits (OEL-TWA) for alfentanil (1mcg/m3), fentanyl (0.1mcg/m3), and sufentanil (0.032mcg/m3) to limit exposure. At the highest airborne concentration encountered by workers, an unprotected individual would require nearly 200min of exposure to reach a dose of 100mcg of fentanyl. The vapor pressure of fentanyl is very low (4.6×1 0−6 Pa), suggesting that evaporation of standing product into a gaseous phase is not a practical concern."

Dermal exposure:
"However, incidental dermal absorption is unlikely to cause opioid toxicity. If bilateral palmar surfaces were covered with fentanyl patches, it would take ∼14min to receive 100mcg of fentanyl (using a body surface area of 17,000cm2, palm surface area of 0.5%, and fentanyl absorption of 2.5mcg/cm2/h). This extreme example illustrates that even a high dose of fentanyl prepared for transdermal administration cannot rapidly deliver a high dose."

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/15563650.2017.1373782
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Why is it smuggled in pill form instead of powder to be formed into pills state-side?


That's how it's done.  They have standards, gawd.

You can have better control if you're not requiring operations in other countries to finish the product at yet another step.  Some may still be done stateside somewhere, but the counterfeit/fake pills like these blue counterfeit roxycontin are made and shipped from south of the border.  These guys even have a degree of quality control, because it makes a better, more reliable sales le product.

They are also operating with low costs that provide a huge profit margin.  They can afford to do it.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Why is it smuggled in pill form instead of powder to be formed into pills state-side?


why would that be better?
cos it could be packed into smaller volume?

I guess.  Im trying to think... is there some surface area:volume impact on how detectable a chemical is by sniffer dogs... ¿
 
roydrj
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
    So let me see if I got this right. This person comes thru the Arizona/Mexico border interacting with the probably other people waiting in line, makes it to the border check point interacts with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers while carrying almost 20,000 fentanyl pills and there is no mention of anyone passing out or needing Narc-on. Yet, in New Hanover County a "suspect" throws what was claim to be fentanyl pills or drugs out the window while being chase by the sheriff dept and three officers immediately lose consciousness.  Is this correct?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

roydrj: So let me see if I got this right. This person comes thru the Arizona/Mexico border interacting with the probably other people waiting in line, makes it to the border check point interacts with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers while carrying almost 20,000 fentanyl pills and there is no mention of anyone passing out or needing Narc-on. Yet, in New Hanover County a "suspect" throws what was claim to be fentanyl pills or drugs out the window while being chase by the sheriff dept and three officers immediately lose consciousness.  Is this correct?


Exactly 💯
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cop repellent.  Not sure if it works with CBP
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OMG THAT'S ENOUGH TO KILL THE ENTIRE PLANET!!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
excellent plan
 
darkmythology
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

roydrj: So let me see if I got this right. This person comes thru the Arizona/Mexico border interacting with the probably other people waiting in line, makes it to the border check point interacts with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers while carrying almost 20,000 fentanyl pills and there is no mention of anyone passing out or needing Narc-on. Yet, in New Hanover County a "suspect" throws what was claim to be fentanyl pills or drugs out the window while being chase by the sheriff dept and three officers immediately lose consciousness.  Is this correct?


Not entirely correct.
Three officers pretended to lose consciousness, because their claims defy the laws of chemistry and physics.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.