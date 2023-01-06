 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia) Hero In the very early running for the most Philly story of 2023   (6abc.com) divider line
22
    More: Hero, English-language films, 2000s music groups, Philadelphia Eagles, Mummers Parade, next thing, American films, first thing, pink dress  
•       •       •

840 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 06 Jan 2023 at 11:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That story didn't include alcohol or speaking at an outrageously loud volume for no reason, so how Philly is it, really?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No cheesesteaks involved?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I missed the part where everybody clapped.
 
Evil Batman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the crowd toss batteries at them?
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just a couple of weeks after the most Philly story of 2022, which was the tailgating of local news anchor Jim Gardner's final broadcast.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After they saved the guy's life, they got in a fight about whether to put Cheese Whiz on him or not.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Batman: Did the crowd toss batteries at them?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Internally - "Ahh shiat, who did Gritty shank this time?  Damn I hope it was the farking bird."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who were wondering, his wallet was stolen, making up for the lack of cheesesteak
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i dont get it.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Batman: Did the crowd toss batteries at them?


Those were Phillies fans, not ...Oh.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gritty throwing a cheesesteak at the Liberty Bell while drunk rioting sports fans tear apart a robot is only the second most Philly thing that could happen.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is that some kind of drag show?  Quick, somebody shoot an electrical substation!
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EL EM: Evil Batman: Did the crowd toss batteries at them?

Those were Phillies fans, not ...Oh.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Oh u dont?
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Gritty throwing a cheesesteak at the Liberty Bell while drunk rioting sports fans tear apart a robot is only the second most Philly thing that could happen.


The first being???
Hateem
But the first thing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: baronbloodbath: Gritty throwing a cheesesteak at the Liberty Bell while drunk rioting sports fans tear apart a robot is only the second most Philly thing that could happen.

The first being???
Hateem
But the first thing.
[Fark user image image 208x243]


First most philly:

U know, I gotta charge you for this
 
ElFugawz [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Approves
si.comView Full Size

/Keep Philly Ridiculous
 
meathome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: For those who were wondering, his wallet was stolen, making up for the lack of cheesesteak


Okay, NOW it's a Philly story.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I guess I was expecting an entire city block of poors to get shelled.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, a homeless guy took a shiat on the floor of a Wawa after a long day of stealing amazon packages from yuppies' stoops. It was all Krasner's fault. He should be fired.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Meanwhile, a homeless guy took a shiat on the floor of a Wawa


And Philly fans ate it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Meanwhile, a homeless guy took a shiat on the floor of a Wawa

And Philly fans ate it

[Fark user image image 300x168]


And Greenman danced an Irish jig to celebrate.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.