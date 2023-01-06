 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Microsoft is so big it can intimidate journalists into not writing negative stories by simply ignoring their inquiries   (twitter.com) divider line
52
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1239 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2023 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is less an indictment of Microsoft and more an indictment of the press. If they have vetted his story it doesn't matter if Microsoft responds or not.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: This is less an indictment of Microsoft and more an indictment of the press. If they have vetted his story it doesn't matter if Microsoft responds or not.


Never had to deal with a legal department then?
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mess with Microsoft. You'll wake up with Windows ME  on all your devices
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interview magazine?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have the same issue with my penis
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I have the same issue with my penis


It's usually pretty easy to ignore such a small problem.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I have the same issue with my penis


wait, which one is your penis, though?
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Marcos P: I have the same issue with my penis

wait, which one is your penis, though?


His sister's.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn but I hate Twitter for anything other than a quick snarky comment. If you have to make a farking 25 linked twitter chain to make your point GET A REAL FARKING BLOG AND WRITE A REAL FARKING ARTICLE ABOUT IT! What the fark is this asshole going on about because I'm not reading that mess.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Microsoft owns WOPR?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: God damn but I hate Twitter for anything other than a quick snarky comment. If you have to make a farking 25 linked twitter chain to make your point GET A REAL FARKING BLOG AND WRITE A REAL FARKING ARTICLE ABOUT IT! What the fark is this asshole going on about because I'm not reading that mess.


They did.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: God damn but I hate Twitter for anything other than a quick snarky comment. If you have to make a farking 25 linked twitter chain to make your point GET A REAL FARKING BLOG AND WRITE A REAL FARKING ARTICLE ABOUT IT! What the fark is this asshole going on about because I'm not reading that mess.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: God damn but I hate Twitter for anything other than a quick snarky comment. If you have to make a farking 25 linked twitter chain to make your point GET A REAL FARKING BLOG AND WRITE A REAL FARKING ARTICLE ABOUT IT! What the fark is this asshole going on about because I'm not reading that mess.


it's because each of the 25 linked twitter posts in the thread are carefully crafted to be quoted out of context in both positive and negative fashions, thereby increasing the reach over a traditional blog post.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: God damn but I hate Twitter for anything other than a quick snarky comment. If you have to make a farking 25 linked twitter chain to make your point GET A REAL FARKING BLOG AND WRITE A REAL FARKING ARTICLE ABOUT IT! What the fark is this asshole going on about because I'm not reading that mess.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Bloke.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Ghastly: God damn but I hate Twitter for anything other than a quick snarky comment. If you have to make a farking 25 linked twitter chain to make your point GET A REAL FARKING BLOG AND WRITE A REAL FARKING ARTICLE ABOUT IT! What the fark is this asshole going on about because I'm not reading that mess.

[Fark user image image 229x220]


But no one reads blogs.  Unless their already fans of said blog.
🤷‍♂
For some farking reason Twitter will get eye balls of stuff blogs can't! It's farking odd
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: If they have vetted his story it doesn't matter if Microsoft responds or not.


All they have to do is stick one sentence in there that Microsoft declined to comment when contacted about the subject of the article.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://theeggandtherock.substack.com/p/i-wrote-a-story-for-a-friend
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: https://theeggandtherock.substack.com/p/i-wrote-a-story-for-a-friend


Oops...Hot Link!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Microsoft did the right thing and this guy is pissed that they didn't make a big stink about it. He wanted them to flip out just to drum up publicity, so much so that he's trying to drum up publicity himself. He's a farking attention whore of the worst kind.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the writer said may be 100% true, but that's an awful lot of assumptions and should be taken entirely as conjecture.  It's something you'd hear from a conspiracy theorist...or narcissist.  The simplest answer is usually true, Microsoft lawyers probably just didn't care
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrugs*

Still not buying Apple products.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Marcos P: I have the same issue with my penis

wait, which one is your penis, though?


The microsoft one.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter is for telling our fans what you ate for breakfast, not for writing a novel.
Well it's not for anything now really.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I have the same issue with my penis


Microsoft won't comment on your prior art case regarding your penis being both micro and soft?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: God damn but I hate Twitter for anything other than a quick snarky comment. If you have to make a farking 25 linked twitter chain to make your point GET A REAL FARKING BLOG AND WRITE A REAL FARKING ARTICLE ABOUT IT! What the fark is this asshole going on about because I'm not reading that mess.


Agreed. Having ground through the chain, here's the tl;dr version:

- Guy writes "ending" to a video game, whatever that means
- Microsoft buys rights to the video game
- Microsoft tries to pressure guy into transferring it his IP; he refuses
- After a while, guy releases IP into the public domain (so Microsoft doesn't own the ending to its own game)
- Guy blogs about it on Substack
- Media org gets in touch with him, verifies his story
- Media org contacts Microsoft for comment and gets stonewalled
- Media org spikes story

I'm not quite sure this all adds up -- the author is claiming that Microsoft's non-response spooked the media organization in a way that a simple "no comment" would not have. Stories get run all the time where relevant parties do not respond to requests for comment, even very powerful ones, and I'm not sure what makes this one different. Nor do I understand why not naming the media org "allows (him) to be more indiscreet here."
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lsherm: This is less an indictment of Microsoft and more an indictment of the press. If they have vetted his story it doesn't matter if Microsoft responds or not.

Never had to deal with a legal department then?


I have. A legal department that doesn't respond, particularly after you've notified them of what you've found, isn't ever going to respond. Reporters deal with this all the time. You see it in stories all the time, as mrmopar5287 mentions above:

"Microsoft was contacted for comment but didn't answer."
or:
"Microsoft's legal department provided no answer after multiple attempts to contact them for comment."

If they've vetted the story and they aren't printing anything that's untrue, then a silent legal department isn't a threat. I suspect what the author is leaving out is that they couldn't confirm all the details of the story without some confirmation from Microsoft, and Microsoft, via their silence, refused to provide it.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Ghastly: God damn but I hate Twitter for anything other than a quick snarky comment. If you have to make a farking 25 linked twitter chain to make your point GET A REAL FARKING BLOG AND WRITE A REAL FARKING ARTICLE ABOUT IT! What the fark is this asshole going on about because I'm not reading that mess.

[Fark user image image 225x225]

Bloke.


Hi!
Thanks!
💋
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: wait, which one is your penis, though?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: God damn but I hate Twitter for anything other than a quick snarky comment. If you have to make a farking 25 linked twitter chain to make your point GET A REAL FARKING BLOG AND WRITE A REAL FARKING ARTICLE ABOUT IT! What the fark is this asshole going on about because I'm not reading that mess.


They did write a large 10000 word article. But you didn't farking read it now did you?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know Minecraft had an ending.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we can't read stories that Microsoft legal hasn't commented on, then how are we like reading this story?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be as cynical as you want about the state of modern journalism, but I don't think media legal departments advise "you can't say anything that might hurt Microsoft -- they have lots of lawyers who aren't responding to us!"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Programming using Microsoft products made me a big believer in Google.  Google was where you went to find Microsoft language and programming help, within Microsoft, because Gate's company didn't have a clue how to find them.

This copyright story in the thread can also indicate a huge bureaucracy where no one is managing and never understood about investing in management for that.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Second Fark Account: Ghastly: God damn but I hate Twitter for anything other than a quick snarky comment. If you have to make a farking 25 linked twitter chain to make your point GET A REAL FARKING BLOG AND WRITE A REAL FARKING ARTICLE ABOUT IT! What the fark is this asshole going on about because I'm not reading that mess.

They did write a large 10000 word article. But you didn't farking read it now did you?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lsherm: This is less an indictment of Microsoft and more an indictment of the press. If they have vetted his story it doesn't matter if Microsoft responds or not.

Never had to deal with a legal department then?

I have. A legal department that doesn't respond, particularly after you've notified them of what you've found, isn't ever going to respond. Reporters deal with this all the time. You see it in stories all the time, as mrmopar5287 mentions above:

"Microsoft was contacted for comment but didn't answer."
or:
"Microsoft's legal department provided no answer after multiple attempts to contact them for comment."

If they've vetted the story and they aren't printing anything that's untrue, then a silent legal department isn't a threat. I suspect what the author is leaving out is that they couldn't confirm all the details of the story without some confirmation from Microsoft, and Microsoft, via their silence, refused to provide it.


Sounds like they just didn't view it as important enough to comment on.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Programming using Microsoft products made me a big believer in Google.  Google was where you went to find Microsoft language and programming help, within Microsoft, because Gate's company didn't have a clue how to find them.

This copyright story in the thread can also indicate a huge bureaucracy where no one is managing and never understood about investing in management for that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Programming using Microsoft products made me a big believer in Google.  Google was where you went to find Microsoft language and programming help, within Microsoft, because Gate's company didn't have a clue how to find them.

This copyright story in the thread can also indicate a huge bureaucracy where no one is managing and never understood about investing in management for that.


Your so great...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilmousse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
sigh.
is there a twitter-free place i can read what tf headline is about?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Marcos P: I have the same issue with my penis

It's usually pretty easy to ignore such a small problem.


More of a small claims court thing.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

evilmousse: sigh.
is there a twitter-free place i can read what tf headline is about?


felt the same way.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ah, I thought this was about Minesweeper.  Minecraft does make more sense I suppose.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lsherm: This is less an indictment of Microsoft and more an indictment of the press. If they have vetted his story it doesn't matter if Microsoft responds or not.

Never had to deal with a legal department then?

I have. A legal department that doesn't respond, particularly after you've notified them of what you've found, isn't ever going to respond. Reporters deal with this all the time. You see it in stories all the time, as mrmopar5287 mentions above:

"Microsoft was contacted for comment but didn't answer."
or:
"Microsoft's legal department provided no answer after multiple attempts to contact them for comment."

If they've vetted the story and they aren't printing anything that's untrue, then a silent legal department isn't a threat. I suspect what the author is leaving out is that they couldn't confirm all the details of the story without some confirmation from Microsoft, and Microsoft, via their silence, refused to provide it.


Err - you seem to be assuming I meant Microsoft's Legal Dept. then?  I did not.  I meant the legal department who was absolutely the ones behind nixing the story.  This shiat doesn't happen without someone making a "No, liability!" call.  Ever try arguing your own out of that position?  Good luck
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lsherm: This is less an indictment of Microsoft and more an indictment of the press. If they have vetted his story it doesn't matter if Microsoft responds or not.

Never had to deal with a legal department then?

I have. A legal department that doesn't respond, particularly after you've notified them of what you've found, isn't ever going to respond. Reporters deal with this all the time. You see it in stories all the time, as mrmopar5287 mentions above:

"Microsoft was contacted for comment but didn't answer."
or:
"Microsoft's legal department provided no answer after multiple attempts to contact them for comment."

If they've vetted the story and they aren't printing anything that's untrue, then a silent legal department isn't a threat. I suspect what the author is leaving out is that they couldn't confirm all the details of the story without some confirmation from Microsoft, and Microsoft, via their silence, refused to provide it.


Also, to be clear I am not just talking about legal liability but what's often more important, financial liability.  Someone decided Microsoft could and likely would spend lots of money and time pushing it.  Right or wrong, they didn't care to risk that because the benefits of publishing were outweighed by that potential liability
 
cwheelie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No wonder the journalists are hated by pretty much everyone... not that there was much journalizing here
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lsherm: This is less an indictment of Microsoft and more an indictment of the press. If they have vetted his story it doesn't matter if Microsoft responds or not.


media.tenor.comView Full Size


Exactly what I thought when I read it. Plenty of stories are published including X "declined to comment" or "has not responded by time of publication". That was a story where the journalists are the problem. They're as human as anyone else.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Salmon: wait, which one is your penis, though?

[Fark user image image 638x360]


media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.