(WKRG Mobile) Hero Armed elderly bingo hall patrons get gunman's number, halt shooting and hold him at gunpoint   (wkrg.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank goodness for the Good Granny With A Gun?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Armed Elderly Bingo Hall Patrons is the new action cartoon from Adult Swim.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
casacurata.mdView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
**Detectives have shared a transcript of the goings-on inside the parlor to assist in the prosecution**

We have a winner!  Put your hands together for Geraldine!

Pew!  Pew!  Pew!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incident on 57th Street: Put your hands together for Geraldine!


i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And under the G we have 2!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I imagine a granny wearing sunglasses, aiming the sights of a .45 at him, and calmly saying, "Move and you'll B-86ed."
 
Demonsdemon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Granny said: "So do ya feel lucky, punk? Well, do ya?"


Woohoo for armed bingo players in Florida!
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Listen. Unless you are ruthless enough to absolutely brain a granny, don't stick up the elderly. If for no other reason, imagine how bad life will be when you go to jail and they all find out some 86 year old sweater knitting, cookie baking granny with a walker whomped you.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i0.wp.com image 600x685]


Seriously, are we not doing trigger discipline anymore?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like the couple planned to rob the bingo place (stupid but they were on meth.) That would explain why they were barring the entrance from the people looking for jumper cables and why they entered the building after the assault. It was actually probably lucky that they made a commotion outside first, allowing the elder samaritans to prepare to drop his ass.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Listen. Unless you are ruthless enough to absolutely brain a granny, don't stick up the elderly. If for no other reason, imagine how bad life will be when you go to jail and they all find out some 86 year old sweater knitting, cookie baking granny with a walker whomped you.


They saw too many eighties action movies.
 
Mukster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Manners matter!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shooting at two women who are asking for jumper cables is not normal but on meth, or in Florida, it is.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mukster: Manners matter!

[Fark user image 425x200]


So armed crackhead was just being polite.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i0.wp.com image 600x685]


Does...does she think that's a gang sign?
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rampage Bingo Hall Scene
Youtube AiGRbF-GXvU

So it's not really like this?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: kdawg7736: [i0.wp.com image 600x685]

Does...does she think that's a gang sign?


Are you gonna tell her it's not?!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: kdawg7736: [i0.wp.com image 600x685]

Does...does she think that's a gang sign?


it could mean she is gunning for U
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Got your armed granny right here:

Helsreach The Movie (2019) (RBoylan Film) (1080p)
Youtube s2WGE1L6WKs
 
