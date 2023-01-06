 Skip to content
(CNN)   Man flips car sideways in car wash, thus getting the underbody flush without the extra charge   (cnn.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


you'd struggle to do that on purpose
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x239]

you'd struggle to do that on purpose


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

My favourite of that genre.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
... so dude was trying to get out of the car, and somehow pegged the accelerator?  how???
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x239]

you'd struggle to do that on purpose


77 years young whippersnappers.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I caught part of an A-Team episode on the TV last night. When the obligatory car flip occurred, I mentioned to Mrs. Mean that you just don't see enough hot undercarriage action these days. Less than 24 hours later, blamo!
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I assume a lot of car wash accidents are the result of:
1. Car is in neutral
2. Driver forgets car is in neutral as it's pulled through the wash
3. Step on gas to drive out of wash
4. Nothing happens
5. Panic
6. Slam shifter into gear
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: ... so dude was trying to get out of the car, and somehow pegged the accelerator?  how???


Just another old and confused farker farting around.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Man, I was in line at the car wash, you know; like stuck behind a car with a car behind me.

And this old guy is in there and can't figure out that he just has to pull up, like maybe a foot.

He's honking and honking and of course, the person in the actual gas station part is in the building across the way and can't hear shiat... us in line are all looking at each other and stuff and not wanting to get out and certainly not wanting to go in because the water is already going.

Old guy is obviously getting frustrated and honking even more, I'm starting to laugh and shiat.

Too hung over to deal so I jump the curb and drive over the low berm; sometimes having a shiatty truck is the best thing for the job.

/got bored even writing that, not a CSB for sure.
 
Muso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: ... so dude was trying to get out of the car, and somehow pegged the accelerator?  how???


Fark user image
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jesus. Was he *rescued* 90 minutes later, or was he genuinely not found like that for an hour and a half?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: ekdikeo4: ... so dude was trying to get out of the car, and somehow pegged the accelerator?  how???

Just another old and confused farker farting around.


My FIL is in a retirement home, he's pretty elderly at this point, and has aphasia that I know of. It became difficult for him to speak, and now it's affecting his thoughts as well. He can't really hold much of a conversation anymore....... but he is largely still insisting on driving himself and his wife (who's def going to outlive him by quite a lot) around town to all their things.

I think it wouldn't be nearly as common if the US wasn't so very car-centric, and our communities were designed for foot travel and mass traffic. A lifetime spent in this place, where a personal vehicle is very much a requirement for most people to survive, and it's gonna be awful, awful hard to give those keys up when the time comes. I mean, aside from the difficulty it poses day to day, it's just ingrained in us at that point...
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Jesus. Was he *rescued* 90 minutes later, or was he genuinely not found like that for an hour and a half?


Maybe the employee had to make a run.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wonder if he's related to that lady from a week or so ago that flipped her car in the home garage lol. Or, they bought the same anti-grav tires from questionable aliens.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: bedonkadonk: ekdikeo4: ... so dude was trying to get out of the car, and somehow pegged the accelerator?  how???

Just another old and confused farker farting around.

My FIL is in a retirement home, he's pretty elderly at this point, and has aphasia that I know of. It became difficult for him to speak, and now it's affecting his thoughts as well. He can't really hold much of a conversation anymore....... but he is largely still insisting on driving himself and his wife (who's def going to outlive him by quite a lot) around town to all their things.

I think it wouldn't be nearly as common if the US wasn't so very car-centric, and our communities were designed for foot travel and mass traffic. A lifetime spent in this place, where a personal vehicle is very much a requirement for most people to survive, and it's gonna be awful, awful hard to give those keys up when the time comes. I mean, aside from the difficulty it poses day to day, it's just ingrained in us at that point...


Yeah, I hear ya. I took my 90 year old father to get a driving test in March. He epically failed the cognitive test and I took his keys away. He cursed me out. He asked me to pray to Jebus to get back his driving privileges. I refused to pray for him. Taking his car away has crushed his spirit. He has gone downhill in the last months. It sucks to watch the sliw decline but I'm glad I did it.
 
