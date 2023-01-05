 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Headline: "Man throws beer on five-month-old baby during drunken outburst." First, you are not to waste beer, and secondly, do not EVER assault a child, even if that child was having a drunken outburst   (nbc-2.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a clear case of alcohol abuse.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dramatic reenactment of Florida baby
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I'm not entirely sure how you tell if a 5-month-old is drunk. What, they're cranky, have no balance or coordination, and they puke everywhere? That's just a 5-month old baby.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
See now if that baby had a gun....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let's not jump to conclusions.

Maybe this was the first time this guy has done anything like this.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Of course the baby had a drunken outburst, it was 11pm! Gotta build up that tolerance.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's a very good chance he threw something like Busch or Bud, and I've been assured by Fark beer snobs connoisseurs that those don't even qualify as beer. So, really, no harm no foul.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
childinsider.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In related news, Florida's new "alcohol to-go" policy is doing great.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
""he proceeded to throw an entire beer on my five-month-old baby who was in her stroller doing absolutely nothing wrong, ""

Pffft. They all say that.. Tell me this.  When has a baby ever done anything right?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Children are nothing but trouble.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Children are nothing but trouble.


Dad?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
UPDATE:

"COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.- The Naples Police Department arrested a man who allegedly threw an open cup of beer at a baby while drunk.

"A victim told deputies her family was on the sidewalk on 5th Avenue South when a man threw a cup of beer that hit the baby.

"Joseph Morrello, 58, was arrested and charged with battery, according to the Naples Police Department."
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It wasn't me!

/Although I did break an 11 year old girl's shoe last summer
//My wife bit her
///Everything's fine, everything's okay
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Baptised by Natty Ice.
 
