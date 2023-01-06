 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   You're a flatbed driver hauling heavy machinery and have to make a tight turn. Do you: A. Make the turn and amaze others with your skill. B. Give up and find an alternate route. C. Roll the truck, lose the machinery, and crush a waiting SUV   (nj.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Semi-trailer truck, Truck, 47-year-old woman, Emergency responders, Internet privacy, dump truck driver, Tractor unit, High Bridge  
•       •       •

589 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2023 at 8:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


yeesh
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lady J: [Fark user image 425x239]

yeesh


Honestly, that the woman is still alive is a testament to how much better cars are these days. In the 1980s they wouldn't even bother hosing her out of the shell, they'd probably just bury her with the car.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SUV driver injured after machinery falls off flatbed trailer, lands on her roof, cops say.

Now I have my doubts.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You yell "Yee Ha!" and floor it.

\ the mountain might get you
\\ but the law never will.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Park the truck and get on a plane.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Black Widow Rollover in Convoy
Youtube pA2UeBPRHdE
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You've really got to know your truck and not be afraid to take a bit to figure things out.
 
lowflite
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hmm, that's a hard one. I should have studied more for this test.
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trucker clock, who wants it.

Come on and talk to Teddy Bearm
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
City road engineers should have made more design considerations for hauling stuff around town.

The city, county, and state have deeper pockets than the drilling company.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wonder what she is going to do with the  trucking company she now owns?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.