(Wilmington Star News)   Suspect allegedly bare-handedly throws enough fentanyl out the window of his car to render three cops unconscious, yet he was fine. Weird how that just keeps happening   (starnewsonline.com) divider line
    New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Lewis Drayton  
posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Jan 2023 at 3:05 PM



eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another 3 police officers have panic attacks and faint. Should fragile snow flakes that faint  be police officers?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
After a while you develop an immunity to drugs. Like flu.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The discovery phase will be a lot of fun... especially when the cops medical records get subpoenaed.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know, antifa protestors are going to pick up on this and be able to overwhelm riot police just by throwing fentanyl at them.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: After a while you develop an immunity to drugs. Like flu.


Or the cops are just simple girlie men?
 
jdlenke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cop Kryptonite
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fentanyl is basically cop kryptonite.  All you need to do is keep a few bricks of baking soda cut with the tiniest bit of menthol, mark it fentanyl with crayon, and then just chuck it out the window whenever you hit 2+ stars in GTA: Real Life.

Those farkers will drop like Brazilian soccer players.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is this some kind of disability fraud?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Another 3 police officers have panic attacks and faint. Should fragile snow flakes that faint  be police officers?


I'm sure their union got it in the contract that  they get two weeks paid time off to recover from fentanyl exposure if they have any symptoms. They're just "having symptoms ."
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jdlenke: Cop Kryptonite


:D
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So cops should always wear N95 masks and practice social distancing? That works for me.
 
Kaltros
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Feels like anyone wanting to escape police custody could just fling powder, say "Fentanyl!" in a spooky voice, & terrorize real officers into fainting attacks.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fentanyl has chi beyond your comprehension

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jdlenke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

koder: jdlenke: Cop Kryptonite

:D


Within seconds huh.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So if you want the cops to leave you alone just have you name legally changed to Fenton Nyll?
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe the perp had a high tolerance?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JessieL: Fentanyl has chi beyond your comprehension

[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Is that Steven Segal?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well duh, it obviously picked up animal magnetism when it was Mesmerized as it was chucked out the window of a vehicle moving parallel with respect to Earth's qi lines while in opposition to Leo.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
cool they put in the very last sentence that this is a cop lie and not actually possible. ACAB includes their lapdogs in the media
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Is this some kind of disability fraud?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Maybe the perp had a high tolerance?


Or, the cops are lying.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Another 3 police officers have panic attacks and faint. Should fragile snow flakes that faint  be police officers?


no! These heroes are on disability for life!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FentySpiderman with a little Deadpool thrown in would be an interesting addition to the WTF universe

It's way better than coke Hulkie baby, here
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weaver95: The discovery phase will be a lot of fun... especially when the cops medical records get subpoenaed.


You can't subpoena medical records.

I mean, you can, but not like that.
 
starsrift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: After a while you develop an immunity to drugs. Like flu.


No, hon. That's not the takeaway here.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Weaver95: The discovery phase will be a lot of fun... especially when the cops medical records get subpoenaed.

You can't subpoena medical records.

I mean, you can, but not like that.


Last time I went to traffic court, I filed discovery motions for communication records, training jackets, medical history, arrest records and maintenance files on everything in the cop car.

I lost the case but that was the absolute last time I ever got pulled over for a traffic stop in that ass backwards crappy rural Pennsylvania town.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If it was a powder it could easily have gotten into their eyes or mouth. Or up their nose, which is a standard method of administration medically.
 
quintas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
hey man easy excuses for paid leave don't come around every day.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: You know, antifa protestors are going to pick up on this and be able to overwhelm riot police just by throwing fentanyl at them.


Sadly, this is all injury workmans comp lawyer PR stunt acting.

You could shower them in pot smoke, cocaine, and laughing gad at a protest, and barely slow down their ability to shoot into crowds with thier guns and stomp on skulls.

All the whiney bullshiat happens once they get bored.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder if they sounded like bowling pins when they all fell over
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: If it was a powder it could easily have gotten into their eyes or mouth. Or up their nose, which is a standard method of administration medically.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Imma pioneering mebical weesearcher"
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, golly.

If cops said it, it must be true!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You could probably throw baby powder at them and at least one would react like that.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh come on, I just cleaned up the bodies from the last thread about fe
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This must be today's fentanyl enthusiast thread.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: JessieL: Fentanyl has chi beyond your comprehension

[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

Is that Steven Segal?


To skinny, it's some other martial arts cosplayer
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"The charges follow a string of incidents over the last few years in which law enforcement across the country have claimed exposure to fentanyl has caused symptoms which experts say don't line up with the drug's effects."

ONCE AGAIN:
The cops are farkin' liars.
 
jst3p
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"It field tested positive for fentanyl but we've had things in the past field test for fentanyl and come back as something else," Brewer said.


Sounds like tax dollars buying those tests was money well spent.
 
superfarkta [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Is this some kind of disability fraud?


Or maybe "I'm about to have a drug test and if I'm positive, it's only because I touched some stuff on duty."
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: [Fark user image image 425x231]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kaltros: Feels like anyone wanting to escape police custody could just fling powder, say "Fentanyl!" in a spooky voice, & terrorize real officers into fainting attacks.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
usernameguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remember back in the 90s when people on PCP gained super strength and threw cars at cops?

/Reefer madness never went away, it just changes drugs every so often.
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kaltros: Feels like anyone wanting to escape police custody could just fling powder, say "Fentanyl!" in a spooky voice, & terrorize real officers into fainting attacks.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Maybe the perp had a high tolerance?


Like this guy?

https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/portland-man-has-face-chewed-off-by-assailant-in-gruesome-attack/

FTFA: The assailant allegedly used fentanyl and marijuana before the attack, a local ABC affiliate reported.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Gyrfalcon: After a while you develop an immunity to drugs. Like flu.

Or the cops are just simple girlie men?


Don't try to give them the benefit of the doubt... they are lying liars who lie all the farking time.
 
arthur_toafk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Is this some kind of disability fraud?


No, but all their formal training, and informal day-to-day workplace culture reinforcement, is that even touching this stuff will instantly kill you.  They believe it.  They're having legitimate panic attacks and/or group hysteria.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


Now we know what Benny Hinn's jacket is made of.  Fentanyl.


It's magical stuff.
 
