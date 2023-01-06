 Skip to content
(Fox Baltimore)   School shooting blamed on the obvious cause, selling chicken to minors   (foxbaltimore.com) divider line
44
    More: Unlikely, blame Popeyes, Education, City Schools, others  
•       •       •

44 Comments     (+0 »)
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
♪♫♪  Love that chicken from *POP* *POP* *POP* eyes!  ♪♫♪
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe the fault lies with the guy with the gun? Just a thought.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This poor boy sure could use a P'o boy sandwich right abouts now
 
devine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a thought, how about blaming the asshole doing the shooting?

No, that can't be it. It has to be the chicken.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Or maybe the fault lies with the guy with the gun? Just a thought.


It can be two things. The business (I know this is Fark) has been actively encouraging kids to leave school grounds when they shouldn't be. If they had remained on school grounds we could have instead had another tragic school shooting.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cornish shooting blamed on obvious cause, selling meat pies to tin miners.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of finger-pointing. School says they can't control it. Community says it's not their fault. Popeye say it's beyond their control. This is gonna sound crazy but let's just throw this out there. How about if the parents step up and tell their kids that they're gonna get their asses beat if they leave school during the day. I know that's crazy, but it's called parenting, and it actually does work.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so sad. I live about 5 minutes from here. I wish Edmonson Village Shopping center wasn't so depressed. It's a strip mall and a big chunk burned down a couple years ago and they just tore that chunk out and left everything else as it was. They also built nice townhomes across the street recently.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How old were the kids involved? Story doesn't say. Also, how's a mall or store employee supposed to tell a 15 year-old from a 16 year-old? Not everybody has or gets a driver's license or other state ID. I understand the value of the daytime curfew, but it seems unenforceable.

Regardless, dumb to try to foist responsibility on the fast food joint.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some blame Popeyes, others blame City Schools ...."

...all we know is, he's not the Stig, but the Stig's racist OANN-watching blaming cousin.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: How old were the kids involved? Story doesn't say. Also, how's a mall or store employee supposed to tell a 15 year-old from a 16 year-old? Not everybody has or gets a driver's license or other state ID. I understand the value of the daytime curfew, but it seems unenforceable.

Regardless, dumb to try to foist responsibility on the fast food joint.


They were 17-18 year olds. Definitely not incumbent on Popeyes to know.
 
devine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: giantmeteor: Or maybe the fault lies with the guy with the gun? Just a thought.

It can be two things. The business (I know this is Fark) has been actively encouraging kids to leave school grounds when they shouldn't be. If they had remained on school grounds we could have instead had another tragic school shooting.


How were they doing that? Was there a discount if you show your student ID?
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: giantmeteor: Or maybe the fault lies with the guy with the gun? Just a thought.

It can be two things. The business (I know this is Fark) has been actively encouraging kids to leave school grounds when they shouldn't be. If they had remained on school grounds we could have instead had another tragic school shooting.


LOL your logic is flawless.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor teenager prolly bought the last fried chicken sandwich. You know that's a shooting'
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
time to ban chicken!!
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, as a lawyer for the family said, if these were white kids they would have 3 detectives working on this case around the clock.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: What a bunch of finger-pointing. School says they can't control it. Community says it's not their fault. Popeye say it's beyond their control. This is gonna sound crazy but let's just throw this out there. How about if the parents step up and tell their kids that they're gonna get their asses beat if they leave school during the day. I know that's crazy, but it's called parenting, and it actually does work.


Why not just state the obvious... You'll get shot if you leave school during the day.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thinks the answer is clear to anyone with a brain that doesn't buy into the commie liberal woke agenda, we need to ban schools
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devine: Intrepid00: giantmeteor: Or maybe the fault lies with the guy with the gun? Just a thought.

It can be two things. The business (I know this is Fark) has been actively encouraging kids to leave school grounds when they shouldn't be. If they had remained on school grounds we could have instead had another tragic school shooting.

How were they doing that? Was there a discount if you show your student ID?


Oh they got a discount all right. 100% reduction.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Subby was exaggerating but then I read the article and holy shiat, they are even citing bylaws against feeding teenagers in the article. It's like reading a textbook example of what criminologists call copaganda, and a lesson in corrupt governments scapegoating. How the hell can a news organization publish that article and still remain open?!

Holy shiat holy shiat. This article is worthy of some hyperventillating flailing. If this article doesn't give you the vapors, you misunderstood it.

Any American who was considering immigrating from the USA to anoher English-speaking country should put this article on the top of their LEAVE pile and maybe remove one random article from their STAY pile. Because...yikes.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: Hey Nurse!: What a bunch of finger-pointing. School says they can't control it. Community says it's not their fault. Popeye say it's beyond their control. This is gonna sound crazy but let's just throw this out there. How about if the parents step up and tell their kids that they're gonna get their asses beat if they leave school during the day. I know that's crazy, but it's called parenting, and it actually does work.

Why not just state the obvious... You'll get shot if you leave school during the day.


Probably because if you say that, you need to admit that your neighbourhood is as bad a war zone as Ukraine, Yemen, and Congo, are.

:(
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: What a bunch of finger-pointing. School says they can't control it. Community says it's not their fault. Popeye say it's beyond their control. This is gonna sound crazy but let's just throw this out there. How about if the parents step up and tell their kids that they're gonna get their asses beat if they leave school during the day. I know that's crazy, but it's called parenting, and it actually does work.


What does leaving school have to do with someone else deciding to shoot people?

Look. If gun manufacturers, owners, and dealers are harmless.  Going to Popeye's is equally harmless.  Jfc.

You sound like someone who blames rape victims for being raped.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's into chicken with minors.
Someone's into chicken, I know.
Some one's into chicken with minors.
Strummin' on the old banjo.

- Track cut from Pete Seeger's Children's Concert at Town Hall. If anyone has the bootleg, I'd appreciate it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Weird that a fast food joint isn't allowed to serve kids during the day, places close to high schools up here are packed with kids at lunch.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Baltimore City Police Ordinance for Prohibited conduct of minors - Daytime curfew

§ 34-4. Prohibited conduct of minors - Daytime curfew.
In general.
Except as otherwise provided in subsection (b) of this section, no minor under the age of 16 may remain in or about any public place or any establishment between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on any day during which the minor is required to be in school.
Exceptions.
Subsection (a) of this section does not apply if:
the minor has written proof from school authorities excusing his or her attendance at that particular time; or
the minor is accompanied by the minor's parent or by a person 21 years old or older; or the minor is traveling to or from school.

It's a police ordinance in a police state. It's the fault of the police...

I can't believe there's a daytime curfew. That's a police state. And that anyone else should be held accountable except the person(s) who fired the gun.

I'm scratching off John's Hopkins University off my son's list of schools to which to apply.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Floki: I'm scratching off John's Hopkins University off my son's list of schools to which to apply.


1) it's his decision you tyrant
2) it's Johns Hopkins
 
devine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Floki: I'm scratching off John's Hopkins University off my son's list of schools to which to apply.

1) it's his decision you tyrant
2) it's Johns Hopkins


I think that how much help he gets from his parents with tuition is part of that decision.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

devine: Intrepid00: Floki: I'm scratching off John's Hopkins University off my son's list of schools to which to apply.

1) it's his decision you tyrant
2) it's Johns Hopkins

I think that how much help he gets from his parents with tuition is part of that decision.


Your kids are not going to visit you in the old folks home.
 
whidbey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: devine: Intrepid00: Floki: I'm scratching off John's Hopkins University off my son's list of schools to which to apply.

1) it's his decision you tyrant
2) it's Johns Hopkins

I think that how much help he gets from his parents with tuition is part of that decision.

Your kids are not going to visit you in the old folks home.


Why are you so mad that someone called out the Baltimore Police's stupid ass ordinance?
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I thought Subby was exaggerating but then I read the article and holy shiat, they are even citing bylaws against feeding teenagers in the article. It's like reading a textbook example of what criminologists call copaganda, and a lesson in corrupt governments scapegoating. How the hell can a news organization publish that article and still remain open?!

Holy shiat holy shiat. This article is worthy of some hyperventillating flailing. If this article doesn't give you the vapors, you misunderstood it.

Any American who was considering immigrating from the USA to anoher English-speaking country should put this article on the top of their LEAVE pile and maybe remove one random article from their STAY pile. Because...yikes.


Email me bc
Ya

Wednesday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott expressed frustration over the troubled Edmondson Village Shopping Center.
"This Popeyes has been cited before for selling to minors and students during the daytime," said Scott. "This is something that shouldn't happen because those young people wouldn't be here if they knew they couldn't buy something from this place."
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hey Nurse!: What a bunch of finger-pointing. School says they can't control it. Community says it's not their fault. Popeye say it's beyond their control. This is gonna sound crazy but let's just throw this out there. How about if the parents step up and tell their kids that they're gonna get their asses beat if they leave school during the day. I know that's crazy, but it's called parenting, and it actually does work.

What does leaving school have to do with someone else deciding to shoot people?

Look. If gun manufacturers, owners, and dealers are harmless.  Going to Popeye's is equally harmless.  Jfc.

You sound like someone who blames rape victims for being raped.


Not sure what happened here, but way back in the W administration, I was part of an organization that worked with at-risk youth in inner city areas. One of the things they told us consistently is that there's a whole dynamic going on where gangs try to recruit them while they're still in school.  Usually they're targets after school and on weekends or during breaks, which is why after school programs measurably decrease kids' tendency to get into trouble.

If kids are walking out of school during the day in an area like this, it may be worse than just playing hooky.  Gangs know who skips school and will target those kids especially hard, so it just opens up a huge can of worms.

FWIW, nonprofits doing that type of stuff is great and does help some people, but in terms of turning things around it's about like trying to plug a firehose with jello. The problems are much more deep-seated and pervasive than making sure a few kids finish their homework.  Racism, poverty and an utter lack of opportunities is what's killing life for substantial portions of the population.
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah it's definitely not guns and despair. Must be the chicken.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whidbey: Intrepid00: devine: Intrepid00: Floki: I'm scratching off John's Hopkins University off my son's list of schools to which to apply.

1) it's his decision you tyrant
2) it's Johns Hopkins

I think that how much help he gets from his parents with tuition is part of that decision.

Your kids are not going to visit you in the old folks home.

Why are you so mad that someone called out the Baltimore Police's stupid ass ordinance?


You for sure have not lived in Baltimore and because you haven't you still are going not get it.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One dead, four injured while playing hooky.  Why?
 
whidbey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: whidbey: Intrepid00: devine: Intrepid00: Floki: I'm scratching off John's Hopkins University off my son's list of schools to which to apply.

1) it's his decision you tyrant
2) it's Johns Hopkins

I think that how much help he gets from his parents with tuition is part of that decision.

Your kids are not going to visit you in the old folks home.

Why are you so mad that someone called out the Baltimore Police's stupid ass ordinance?

You for sure have not lived in Baltimore and because you haven't you still are going not get it.


You might give a real answer.   And I doubt the majority of big cities in the US have this kind of weird ordinance.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tear down that wall!  Ever see teens try to look cool while standing? All gawky and don't know what to do with their hands...

Next week: Popeye's hiat by car after wall removed.  Wall was to prevent speeding vehicles from hitting building
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not like back in Bunk's day.

Bunk Chides Omar (HD)
Youtube yQiWMRvBmSo


/years ago found this mall in a book as an example of post-war urban malls. It's changed a bit, but oddly still intact for some values of intact unlike many later suburban malls.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Salmon: Weird that a fast food joint isn't allowed to serve kids during the day, places close to high schools up here are packed with kids at lunch.


Same by me here in suburban south Denver, although the worst the kids do is show up in enormous groups and create long lines. Imagine things would be different if they were shooting at each other. Which is probably why Baltimore has this ordinance to begin with.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Floki: I'm scratching off John's Hopkins University off my son's list of schools to which to apply.

1) it's his decision you tyrant
2) it's Johns Hopkins


We're in a preliminary stage, drawing up a list based on his academic interests. We (his mom and dad) have assembled the list, not our son.

I am not going to send my son to attend a school in which there is a police state that will lock up teens for being in public between school hours. That's the banality of proto-fascism in America, and I will not spend one penny in such a region.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's not if you win or lose,
it's all how you place the blame.

/shouldn't a restaurant called "Popeyes" specialize in seafood with a generous side of spinach?
 
flamingboard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: How about if the parents step up and tell their kids that they're gonna get their asses beat if they leave school during the day. I know that's crazy, but it's called parenting, and it actually does work.


"I got beat by my parents and I turned out fine!" says the person that is definitely not fine.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whidbey: Intrepid00: devine: Intrepid00: Floki: I'm scratching off John's Hopkins University off my son's list of schools to which to apply.

1) it's his decision you tyrant
2) it's Johns Hopkins

I think that how much help he gets from his parents with tuition is part of that decision.

Your kids are not going to visit you in the old folks home.

Why are you so mad that someone called out the Baltimore Police's stupid ass ordinance?


The stupid ass ordinance is apparently in place for a reason.

And the police don't make the ordinances.
 
morg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You can't blame Popeyes. Church's, sure, but not Popeye's.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  

big pig peaches: whidbey: Intrepid00: devine: Intrepid00: Floki: I'm scratching off John's Hopkins University off my son's list of schools to which to apply.

1) it's his decision you tyrant
2) it's Johns Hopkins

I think that how much help he gets from his parents with tuition is part of that decision.

Your kids are not going to visit you in the old folks home.

Why are you so mad that someone called out the Baltimore Police's stupid ass ordinance?

The stupid ass ordinance is apparently in place for a reason.

And the police don't make the ordinances.


It's to make sure the kids are actually going to school and get high school diplomas at minimum since attendance rate is really bad is one of the many reasons.

Sorry, I mean, "argh, those farking fascist"
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.