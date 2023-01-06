 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AsiaOne)   To be fair, has anyone ever experienced a professionally handled mid-air urination incident?   (asiaone.com) divider line
14
    More: Sick, New Delhi, Delhi, Passenger, India, Aircraft, Government of India, Indira Gandhi International Airport, unruly passengers  
•       •       •

674 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2023 at 4:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mid-air urination is the name of my marilyn manson lawsuit cover band....
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, when I was young.  And I even washed the trampoline off using the garden hose.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who hasn't peed on the girl next to them?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe these guys:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tata Group
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not what I was expecting.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't piss and tell
 
groverpm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think Trump would handle a mid-air urination like a pro.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Professionally handled mid-air urination incident is the name of my... oh neverind.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I knew of a Golden Retriever that peed on top of an obstacle as he jumped over it. That dog was a pro.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A drunk guy peed on a 70 year old woman, soaking her seat.

They tried to make her sit in the urine soaked seat when there were empty 1st class seats. They gave her some PJs to wear.

Then after landing, they put her in a wheelchair, push her into a corner and forgot about her.

Meanwhile, the pisser goes home.

What is this, R Kelly Airlines?
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: A drunk guy peed on a 70 year old woman, soaking her seat.

They tried to make her sit in the urine soaked seat when there were empty 1st class seats. They gave her some PJs to wear.

Then after landing, they put her in a wheelchair, push her into a corner and forgot about her.

Meanwhile, the pisser goes home.

What is this, R Kelly Airlines?


Probably.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

groverpm: I think Trump would handle a mid-air urination like a pro.


Only if it's over Russia.
 
darkone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: A drunk guy peed on a 70 year old woman, soaking her seat.

They tried to make her sit in the urine soaked seat when there were empty 1st class seats. They gave her some PJs to wear.

Then after landing, they put her in a wheelchair, push her into a corner and forgot about her.

Meanwhile, the pisser goes home.

What is this, R Kelly Airlines?


This is India the way they treat women, R Kelly airlines would have been an Upgrayedd, free drinks if you are under 18.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.