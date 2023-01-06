 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Cool: As employers sturggle to retain employees, workers who remained at their job received the highest average annual raise in more than 2 1/2 decades. Sad: about 5.25% for most workers   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
28
    More: Facepalm, Employment, extremely tight labor market, Federal Reserve System, Monetary policy, Central bank, Inflation, Labor Department, labor market  
•       •       •

95 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2023 at 5:05 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I work I hadn't had a decent raise in three years, and they were talking about expanding the team. So a few months ago I made my case (also mentioning the inflation rate, and increased responsibilities) and got a 20% bump last year, with an apology.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I got 4%, but it's split. We get 2% this month, and if things go well, we get the other 2% this summer.

We'll see.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The sturggle is real.
 
Nogrhi [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And with 7% inflation, that works out to be a pay cut.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I sturggle to read this headline.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I got 4%, but it's split. We get 2% this month, and if things go well, we get the other 2% this summer.

We'll see.


We had a QOL increase of like 3.8% this year and profit sharing that is about 5-10% of your salary and based on company/personal performance.  I think I ended up at like 8.5%, which was about average from what I could gather from my group.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just about every significant raise I've gotten was from switch jobs. Too many employers aren't interested in promoting from within and bumping up salaries to match the market and are then shocked, SHOCKED that they have turnover problems. I make over twice what I did 6 years ago, but it took 4 job changes to get there.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I switched careers to be an RN a few years ago. I get yelled at about vaccines, spit on, punched, kicked, one time lightly grazed with a pencil shiv, had a desk thrown at me, several chairs thrown at me, a computer thrown at me, a trash can thrown at me, another patient thrown at me, a variety of broken digits, urine and feces thrown at me, but I've got an annual raise every year since, and I've got great job security.

I honestly love this. fark IT.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wasnt enough raise still losing money...
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
8% here~
With a merit raise of 3% more possible in June.
 
rohar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

indylaw: Just about every significant raise I've gotten was from switch jobs. Too many employers aren't interested in promoting from within and bumping up salaries to match the market and are then shocked, SHOCKED that they have turnover problems. I make over twice what I did 6 years ago, but it took 4 job changes to get there.


Ain't that the truth.  

I've been in this career for 20 years.  I'm in demand.  Still, this year, to get a bump I came back to the boss with an offer from another company.  He caved.  Let's be honest, we're all freelancers now.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Qualite controll remains a sturggle
Manny young not will to work hard
Recline contues
Send snaks
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I got bupkis for 3 years "due to these trying times." Moving onto a unionized government job was the biggest salary leap I've ever had.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: I switched careers to be an RN a few years ago. I get yelled at about vaccines, spit on, punched, kicked, one time lightly grazed with a pencil shiv, had a desk thrown at me, several chairs thrown at me, a computer thrown at me, a trash can thrown at me, another patient thrown at me, a variety of broken digits, urine and feces thrown at me, but I've got an annual raise every year since, and I've got great job security.

I honestly love this. fark IT.


How many dicks have you held today?
 
Nordolio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's not a raise.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
2.3% last year ... that 1.5% of was taken by a rent increase and in the red after 7.4% inflation.

I'm about to get another 1.5 - 3% raise here in a month and I'll just have to see where it lands.

/Landlord is already talking about how their property taxes went up...
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Three years of no raises and no bonuses so I quit.  I have interviews from two companies; one a 50% and the other a 65% pay increase.

Not humble bragging.  I was being paid at the low end of the scale and the 7% inflation rate sped up my decision.  It's just business.
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
After several years with no pay increase ,my company started losing employees with no people applying. We got an increase last year and they raised the starting rate.
Recently they lowered the starting rate. Apparently the company feels that the labor shortage is over.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hence the job hopping. The increase in starting a new position is often a solid 5-10% more than a 3-5% "raise"
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And I still get recruiters sending me low level tech support jobs (requiring/asking 2 years of experience) that pay $13 an hour in an area where every fast food place is now paying at least $15.

I got an email last night for a job that wanted 5 years of experience and was paying "$40-50k". Meanwhile I make in that range driving a forklift with only a clean driving record and passing a drug test.


But hey, it has been true at least since the early 80's when I got into the workforce that if you wanted a serious raise, you needed to go to a different company, because companies would rather hire a new person for 20% more than you than give you that raise.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What is this "raise" you speak of?
 
docilej
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
8 years ago my job got phased out and l was reassigned to another office ( different job/ promised new job title / higher pay). I started immediately but it took 8 years for the promotion to happen (and last promotion happened in 2000). Over $60k in lost salary...no back pay.
Also worked over a year w/o a contract...and when it was finally settled- 2% increase. No way to compete w/Bidenflation. Just another story in the death spiral that is Connecticut.
 
AeAe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I got a nice increase last year (12%) to bring me up to the 'right' level based on my region.
I won't know my adjustment this year until February. If I'm not laid off, I'm hoping at least something to offset inflation which was around 7-8%. 10% would be good. My company is very profitable.
 
rohar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

docilej: Bidenflation


You know how I know you don't know how little you're worth?  :)
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I got a 8% raise in my Social Security so I have that working for me.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UltimaCS: I got bupkis for 3 years "due to these trying times." Moving onto a unionized government job was the biggest salary leap I've ever had.


Back when I worked at TD Bank, they had told us they couldn't give any higher than a 1 - 2 % raise (which for most of us meant only a few cents extra) based on our performance. This was after telling us how they got a record profitable year and that we were unaffected by the 2008 crash as our bank didn't do those kind of investments. Plus the CEO that year got about an 8 % raise which amounted to several hundred thousands of dollars..
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  
By that measure, the typical U.S. worker is actually worse off today than a year ago, even though nominal wages are rising at the fastest pace in years.

"Why aren't people buying houses and making families? I bet it's because of Black Spider-Man."
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.