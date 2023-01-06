 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   One of the lesser known benefits of being Mormon is that your typical domestic murder-suicide counts as a mass shooting   (apnews.com) divider line
28
    More: Followup, Utah, Joe Biden, Salt Lake City, Associated Press, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Family, Iron County, Utah, City  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2023 at 3:20 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The only remaining question is, which one of his daughter-wives asked for the divorce?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We really do need to stop using that for basically every shooting, at least as far as the public's level of alertness should go.

Domestic murder-suicide? Not a mass shooting.
More than 2 gang members shooting at each other? Not a mass shooting.
Guy running into a supermarket to go out in a blaze of glory? Mass shooting.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: The only remaining question is, which one of his daughter-wives asked for the divorce?


The oldest was 17...

I don't think I want to go down that rabbit hole.
 
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So wait, did he have more then one wife? I am a bit confused by that.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is America, those are rookie numbers
 
Dryad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: We really do need to stop using that for basically every shooting, at least as far as the public's level of alertness should go.

Domestic murder-suicide? Not a mass shooting.
More than 2 gang members shooting at each other? Not a mass shooting.
Guy running into a supermarket to go out in a blaze of glory? Mass shooting.


But if you used those metrics, like the FBI does, then the number of mass shootings per year is always in the low single digits and you can't run a grift on that.
Claiming thousands is a much better play when you are trying to both profit and justify overthrowing democracy as a concept
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wish these murder suicide guys would just skip to the end.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That gun sure protected his family real good!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just another Haight-crime in Utah.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As all town "halfway between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas."

Hot-cha!
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If we ever start outlawing religions, we should probably start with the Mormons.  The shiat they do to their women is horrific.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought it was soaking.
 
Sandy Duncan's eyeball
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

daffy: So wait, did he have more then one wife? I am a bit confused by that.


The other woman killed was his mother in law, so maybe?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old man and his family a "couple of years prior," suggesting possible earlier problems inside the household. Enoch Police Chief Jackson Ames did not elaborate.

That's some good work, Lou.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dryad: Somaticasual: We really do need to stop using that for basically every shooting, at least as far as the public's level of alertness should go.

Domestic murder-suicide? Not a mass shooting.
More than 2 gang members shooting at each other? Not a mass shooting.
Guy running into a supermarket to go out in a blaze of glory? Mass shooting.

But if you used those metrics, like the FBI does, then the number of mass shootings per year is always in the low single digits and you can't run a grift on that.
Claiming thousands is a much better play when you are trying to both profit and justify overthrowing democracy as a concept


Are you claiming that it is the anti-gun side which is full of grifters who tried to overthrow democracy?  On January 6th, even.

That's funny.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey, I just watched that show...
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dryad: Somaticasual: We really do need to stop using that for basically every shooting, at least as far as the public's level of alertness should go.

Domestic murder-suicide? Not a mass shooting.
More than 2 gang members shooting at each other? Not a mass shooting.
Guy running into a supermarket to go out in a blaze of glory? Mass shooting.

But if you used those metrics, like the FBI does, then the number of mass shootings per year is always in the low single digits and you can't run a grift on that.
Claiming thousands is a much better play when you are trying to both profit and justify overthrowing democracy as a concept


Yes, the grift of.....not wanting so many people to get shot.
 
jmr61
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Farking Clown Shoes: The only remaining question is, which one of his daughter-wives asked for the divorce?

The oldest was 17...

I don't think I want to go down that rabbit hole.


More importantly, how old was the youngest? That's the one to be concerned about.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dryad: Somaticasual: We really do need to stop using that for basically every shooting, at least as far as the public's level of alertness should go.

Domestic murder-suicide? Not a mass shooting.
More than 2 gang members shooting at each other? Not a mass shooting.
Guy running into a supermarket to go out in a blaze of glory? Mass shooting.

But if you used those metrics, like the FBI does, then the number of mass shootings per year is always in the low single digits and you can't run a grift on that.
Claiming thousands is a much better play when you are trying to both profit and justify overthrowing democracy as a concept


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Dryad: Somaticasual: We really do need to stop using that for basically every shooting, at least as far as the public's level of alertness should go.

Domestic murder-suicide? Not a mass shooting.
More than 2 gang members shooting at each other? Not a mass shooting.
Guy running into a supermarket to go out in a blaze of glory? Mass shooting.

But if you used those metrics, like the FBI does, then the number of mass shootings per year is always in the low single digits and you can't run a grift on that.
Claiming thousands is a much better play when you are trying to both profit and justify overthrowing democracy as a concept

Yes, the grift of.....not wanting so many people to get shot.


If that were the case they would be willing to discuss gun control and regulation like the rest of the civilized first world world has. But they hate that. Because stopping gun violence would destroy the only argument they have for their culture war bullshiat.
The only thing that pisses of Fark 'anti gun' people more than actual gun humpers are gun control advocates who point out you can virtually end gun violence, in the manner Europe has, without ending representative governance and starting Stalinesque purges
 
gregario
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Hey, I just watched that show...[cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net image 850x478]


Yeah, that was farked up.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
bravo subby
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
shot... his mother-in-law

Boomers be joking about it but a Cusper actually be doing it.

(Yes, that's an actual thing. It's the very early millennials I guess. It's almost like tagging a bunch of kids across two generations isn't really one group)
 
Dryad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Dryad: Somaticasual: We really do need to stop using that for basically every shooting, at least as far as the public's level of alertness should go.

Domestic murder-suicide? Not a mass shooting.
More than 2 gang members shooting at each other? Not a mass shooting.
Guy running into a supermarket to go out in a blaze of glory? Mass shooting.

But if you used those metrics, like the FBI does, then the number of mass shootings per year is always in the low single digits and you can't run a grift on that.
Claiming thousands is a much better play when you are trying to both profit and justify overthrowing democracy as a concept

Yes, the grift of.....not wanting so many people to get shot.


Why would they want that? It would weaken their position. Letting the bodies pile up is sort of the point.
If they wanted to end people getting shot they could have done that already.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

little big man: That gun sure protected his family real good!
[Fark user image image 425x235]


Well, are they going to die of old age now?
 
gregario
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dryad: Somaticasual: We really do need to stop using that for basically every shooting, at least as far as the public's level of alertness should go.

Domestic murder-suicide? Not a mass shooting.
More than 2 gang members shooting at each other? Not a mass shooting.
Guy running into a supermarket to go out in a blaze of glory? Mass shooting.

But if you used those metrics, like the FBI does, then the number of mass shootings per year is always in the low single digits and you can't run a grift on that.
Claiming thousands is a much better play when you are trying to both profit and justify overthrowing democracy as a concept


Yeah! Preventing the murder of children in mass quantities is a grift!

/am I doing it right or do I need to inflict brain damage on myself?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dryad: capt.snicklefritz: Dryad: Somaticasual: We really do need to stop using that for basically every shooting, at least as far as the public's level of alertness should go.

Domestic murder-suicide? Not a mass shooting.
More than 2 gang members shooting at each other? Not a mass shooting.
Guy running into a supermarket to go out in a blaze of glory? Mass shooting.

But if you used those metrics, like the FBI does, then the number of mass shootings per year is always in the low single digits and you can't run a grift on that.
Claiming thousands is a much better play when you are trying to both profit and justify overthrowing democracy as a concept

Yes, the grift of.....not wanting so many people to get shot.

Why would they want that? It would weaken their position. Letting the bodies pile up is sort of the point.
If they wanted to end people getting shot they could have done that already.


Don't take this personally but you sound like an absolute nutter.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.