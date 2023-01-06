 Skip to content
(Perth Now)   If you're at an Australian beach, it might not always be a good idea to pick up a shell and put it in your bathing suit   (perthnow.com.au) divider line
    More: Scary, English-language films, Swimming, Octopus, Blue-ringed octopus, small size, blue-ringed octopus, quick look, lucky day  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Expected cone snail, found deadly cuteness.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: Expected cone snail, found deadly cuteness.


I was gonna post this too. Subby's advice is good: there are lots of things with shells on beaches that you're better off leaving alone. Lots of sea snails have venomous stings. The geography cone snail is (by some metrics, at least) the most venomous animal on earth.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
troutfeasor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we really need another thread to remind us that everything in Australia can kill you?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask a pro next time...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, she stuck the dangerous devil octopus down her bikini bottom?

This is the plot of like, 300 Hentai anime, at least.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark has taught me to associate Australian beaches with the Blue Ring Octopus. So the article was expected.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Numbness will be experienced, and it may become difficult to speak or see."

That's one way of saying it can cause total paralysis of every muscle except the heart, resulting in loss of consciousness and eventual death due to suffocation.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So then he tells him "Oi, mate, you're supposed to put it in the front of your swimsuit!"
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're in Australia . . .

Don't. Touch. Anything.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was probably getting all handsy with her.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Blue ringed occy?

*rtfa*

Well that's Straya 101 right there.
 
yms
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Something about that article smells fishy.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Come to Australia
Youtube HmRexWQhs3M
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Probably the most fun she's had in years.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

troutfeasor: Do we really need another thread to remind us that everything in Australia can kill you?


Apparently, yes.

...and she LIVES there (though for how much longer, who knows)
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did someone say octopussoir?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
