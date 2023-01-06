 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The Great Salt   (cnn.com) divider line
118
    More: Scary, Great Salt Lake, Utah, Lake, Salt Lake City, excessive water use, Water, climate change-fueled, strong winds  
•       •       •

2587 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Jan 2023 at 4:35 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



118 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a rain, morman.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The time to start fixing this was 10 years ago. It's too late to stop the process now. Enjoy your barren desert! It's what y'all wanted.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Great Salt Lick?
 
metric
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Duh. Just truck in all the extra snow from upstate New York. Easy peasy.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Get a rain, morman.


Maybe the sneaky plates and weirdo under wear will save them...

But fark em.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Quick, Mormons, call Moroni!
 
BlackPete
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weaver95: The time to start fixing this was 10 years ago. It's too late to stop the process now. Enjoy your barren desert! It's what y'all wanted.


Yep. The car's gone off the cliff, and the driver is now thinking, "Hmm... maybe I'd better start pressing the brake pedal."
 
Glicky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This would require Utah to acknowledge climate realities which I hear is controversial in those parts.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weaver95: The time to start fixing this was 10 years ago. It's too late to stop the process now. Enjoy your barren desert! It's what y'all wanted.


No, man.  Where do you think all those fundie Mormons are going to go?  You want them in your neighborhood?   On your schoolboard?
 
Two16
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Chumbucket outside could'h tol'ya.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

metric: Duh. Just truck in all the extra snow from upstate New York. Easy peasy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Doesn't it not support any life?  And isn't drinkable?  What's the ecological impact of losing a lake in those two categories?
 
Gestalt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I heard that a major remediation effort in Kazakhstan has been to plant salt tolerant trees in the former Aral Sea basin.

We should probably adopt a similar approach now, because this particular environmental disaster isn't getting better anytime soon.
 
ThePea
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: mistahtom: Get a rain, morman.

Maybe the sneaky plates and weirdo under wear will save them...

But fark em.


Hey, some of us normies live here, too, thanks to the military. We share the enjoyment of breathing arsenic-laden dust just like the religious idiots who can't tell that a plagiarizing pedophile shouldn't be worshiped as Christlike.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Serious question:

Has the shiat-ton of rain that the West has gotten in the past few weeks done anything to make a dent in the historic drought there?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Glicky: This would require Utah to acknowledge climate realities which I hear is controversial in those parts.


It's filled with a state whose religious belief a guy was translating the books off a gold plate he was reading from a hat and when a skeptical wife hid the translations said guy couldn't repeat the story and the wife's sucker of a husband still couldn't accept the reality he was tricked.
 
IncessantHooting
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Doesn't it not support any life?  And isn't drinkable?  What's the ecological impact of losing a lake in those two categories?


It has a lot of brine shrimp which support a lot of migratory birds. It really does create a macro problem if it continues to dry
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Doesn't it not support any life?  And isn't drinkable?  What's the ecological impact of losing a lake in those two categories?


Okay, it must be drinkable based on the reason that article gives for it emptying.
 
Broktun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Serious question:

Has the shiat-ton of rain that the West has gotten in the past few weeks done anything to make a dent in the historic drought there?


Yes. . .drought is over and no other conservation is needed!
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Glicky: This would require Utah to acknowledge climate realities which I hear is controversial in those parts.

It's filled with a state whose religious belief a guy was translating the books off a gold plate he was reading from a hat and when a skeptical wife hid the translations said guy couldn't repeat the story and the wife's sucker of a husband still couldn't accept the reality he was tricked.


Wednesday. (Ben B. Braun, Deseret News)
10
42




Save Story
Save stories to read later
Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes
ENOCH, Iron County - Eight members of a family were found dead of gunshot wounds in an Enoch home on Wednesday.
Three adults and five minors were found dead during a welfare check, each with gunshot wounds, at a home in the 4900 block of Albert Drive, Enoch officials said in a press release.
"At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large," the press release said. Officials have not given the names of the deceased family members.

Kid killers bc plates
 
oopsboom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
elon could help a lot of people by crashing an asteroid into utah

optionally it could even be made of ice to refill the lake
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Doesn't it not support any life?  And isn't drinkable?  What's the ecological impact of losing a lake in those two categories?


Great Salt Lake Biology

FTBlurb:
"Great Salt Lake is an enormous terminal lake in the western United States. It is a highly productive ecosystem, which has global significance for millions of migrating birds who rely on this critical feeding station on their journey through the American west. For the human population in the adjacent metropolitan area, this body of water provides a significant economic resource as industries, such as brine shrimp harvesting and mineral extraction, generate jobs and income for the state of Utah. In addition, the lake provides the local population with ecosystem services, especially the creation of mountain snowpack that generates water supply, and the prevention of dust that may impair air quality. As a result of climate change and water diversions for consumptive uses, terminal lakes are shrinking worldwide, and this edited volume is written in this urgent context."
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Doesn't it not support any life?  And isn't drinkable?  What's the ecological impact of losing a lake in those two categories?


None, it's the poison in the air from the dust left behind. The city will become uninhabitable, breathing will be a problem and the smell. The constant smell.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Its been drying up since the day it was born. It was always going to end this way.
 
palelizard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How's consistently voting for climate change deniers working out for you, Utah? Fark you, and go parch yourselves. You made your salt bed< no go lie in it.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Doesn't it not support any life?  And isn't drinkable?  What's the ecological impact of losing a lake in those two categories?


It does support life. Algae, bacteria, brine shrimp and brine flies.

https://site.utah.gov/stateparks/wp-content/uploads/sites/13/2017/09/4-Living-Things-in-GSL-Activity-4.pdf

Of course, sans lake ... no algae, bacteria, shrimp or flies. And what will that mean for the local biosphere?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well guess they can build this and find a new home.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Kris_Romm: Doesn't it not support any life?  And isn't drinkable?  What's the ecological impact of losing a lake in those two categories?

Great Salt Lake Biology

FTBlurb:
"Great Salt Lake is an enormous terminal lake in the western United States. It is a highly productive ecosystem, which has global significance for millions of migrating birds who rely on this critical feeding station on their journey through the American west. For the human population in the adjacent metropolitan area, this body of water provides a significant economic resource as industries, such as brine shrimp harvesting and mineral extraction, generate jobs and income for the state of Utah. In addition, the lake provides the local population with ecosystem services, especially the creation of mountain snowpack that generates water supply, and the prevention of dust that may impair air quality. As a result of climate change and water diversions for consumptive uses, terminal lakes are shrinking worldwide, and this edited volume is written in this urgent context."


It's one stinky lake though. I can't imagine how bad the smell must be now.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weaver95: The time to start fixing this was 10 years ago. It's too late to stop the process now. Enjoy your barren desert! It's what y'all wanted.


Moroni will come fix it with a holy water trumpet or some such.
 
metric
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Serious question:

Has the shiat-ton of rain that the West has gotten in the past few weeks done anything to make a dent in the historic drought there?


Per the article:

Abbott said lawmakers need to take advantage of the good winter precipitation. As of Tuesday, snowpack in Utah was running at 170% of average. "This is really a huge opportunity, but that actually raises the stakes for getting the short-term policies," Abbott said. "There's a possibility that we have all of this water and very little of it gets to the lake. We could instead just hold it in reservoirs, divert it and use it for kind of business-as-usual in the coming year - and that would be a huge missed opportunity."
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Intrepid00: Glicky: This would require Utah to acknowledge climate realities which I hear is controversial in those parts.

It's filled with a state whose religious belief a guy was translating the books off a gold plate he was reading from a hat and when a skeptical wife hid the translations said guy couldn't repeat the story and the wife's sucker of a husband still couldn't accept the reality he was tricked.

Wednesday. (Ben B. Braun, Deseret News)
10
42




Save Story
Save stories to read later
Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes
ENOCH, Iron County - Eight members of a family were found dead of gunshot wounds in an Enoch home on Wednesday.
Three adults and five minors were found dead during a welfare check, each with gunshot wounds, at a home in the 4900 block of Albert Drive, Enoch officials said in a press release.
"At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large," the press release said. Officials have not given the names of the deceased family members.

Kid killers bc plates


Wrong thread, my dude.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All of the Western States are Farked in terms of water.  A century or more of ridiculous non-management is coming to bear for them all.

With Colorado, South Park made a pair of specials on this a year ago.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
more demand for water

translation:  people and businesses believe they can waste water with impunity to everyone's detriment
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"This is will be the place [for about 190 years]." -Brigham Young
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hope you guys enjoy the arsenic wind clouds.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They should pray harder.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Glicky: This would require Utah to acknowledge climate realities which I hear is controversial in those parts.

It's filled with a state whose religious belief a guy was translating the books off a gold plate he was reading from a hat and when a skeptical wife hid the translations said guy couldn't repeat the story and the wife's sucker of a husband still couldn't accept the reality he was tricked.


Most Mormons don't know about the hat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Sea Monkey business is drying up. Get yours while you still can.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weaver95: The time to start fixing this was 10 years ago. It's too late to stop the process now. Enjoy your barren desert! It's what y'all wanted.


Yep.  We've been warning Republicans for decades that global warming and irresponsible corporate water usage was going to cause shiat like this, and we were ignored and/or mocked for it. Then they went right back to voting for other assholes who would feed their children through a woodchipper before they considered cutting into oil company profits, even to save human farking civilization.

Republicans bought their tickets, so they can farking crash. I only feel pity for the wildlife, and for the people who DIDN'T vote for Republicans.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Serious question:

Has the shiat-ton of rain that the West has gotten in the past few weeks done anything to make a dent in the historic drought there?


The serious answer is that scientists are discussing whether this is a drought or a return to normal.

It's very possible that we've had an unusually wet 200 years, and based our assumptions on that abnormality.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

metric: Mrtraveler01: Serious question:

Has the shiat-ton of rain that the West has gotten in the past few weeks done anything to make a dent in the historic drought there?

Per the article:

Abbott said lawmakers need to take advantage of the good winter precipitation. As of Tuesday, snowpack in Utah was running at 170% of average. "This is really a huge opportunity, but that actually raises the stakes for getting the short-term policies," Abbott said. "There's a possibility that we have all of this water and very little of it gets to the lake. We could instead just hold it in reservoirs, divert it and use it for kind of business-as-usual in the coming year - and that would be a huge missed opportunity."


Thanks! Figured the historic rain/snowfall would factor into this somehow.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If only there was some absurdly wealthy group of people there that supposedly consider it a gift from their god to step in and fund restoration efforts.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Great Salt Lick.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just pray more.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whidbey: more demand for water

translation:  people and businesses believe they can waste water with impunity to everyone's detriment


But the rich are ENTITLED to fountains, green lawns and golf courses in an arid climate!
 
muck1969
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"No one could have seen this coming. Y'all didn't warn us strongly enough about all this climatey changing mumbo jumbo. Welp, too late and too expensive to do anything bout it now"

yeah, we're boned.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ulgh.  To all you people who are like, "I hope you enjoy the poisonous dust clouds," and "get what you deserve" and what not:  These people will just MOVE to other parts of the country.  Maybe YOUR part.  Affecting your local politics - your local resources.

We really should hope this problem can be fixed.  And if it can't, we are ALL farked.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: Mrtraveler01: Serious question:

Has the shiat-ton of rain that the West has gotten in the past few weeks done anything to make a dent in the historic drought there?

The serious answer is that scientists are discussing whether this is a drought or a return to normal.

It's very possible that we've had an unusually wet 200 years, and based our assumptions on that abnormality.


That's an interesting and scary thought. It does seem like the American West has become one of the hardest hit places from Climate Change.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Serious question:

Has the shiat-ton of rain that the West has gotten in the past few weeks done anything to make a dent in the historic drought there?


It was a great start to the winter season, but only made a small dent. We had a similar storm around the same time last year, but got no other appreciable rain after that event. We got more rain forecast this month for California, so things are promising so far.
 
Displayed 50 of 118 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.