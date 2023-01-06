 Skip to content
(CBC)   If you thought carrier pigeons were an outdated useless relic in the age of the Internet, you aren't smuggling meth into a prison   (cbc.ca) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/IP_over_Avian_Carriers
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Out of all the places you'd want to be high, full of energy, and ready to go...
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also pigeons are a core part of Google search technology

https://archive.google.com/pigeonrank/
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How is it cheaper to purchase or train a carrier pigeon and not just pay off a guard the old fashioned way?
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

yeah, one of my buddies was talking about doing coke in prison (mostly about how expensive it was).

Heroin, I would totally understand but coke?

I wouldn't want any stimulant at all.

I did a stint of weekends for a thing and I'd gobble a couple of sleeping pills washed down with some NyQuil in the car when my wife was dropping me off and would be nodding off half way through check in - I'd be able to sleep until Saturday afternoon if I did it right.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's the mach speed on these meth pigeons?
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Man, this squab tastes bitter.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I gobbled any benzos they gave bc
Fuvk no clock.
 
Eravior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Headline should've read: "Carrier lost"
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fredbox: How is it cheaper to purchase or train a carrier pigeon and not just pay off a guard the old fashioned way?


Fark user imageView Full Size


500k
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Homing pigeons served the AAF very capably and valiantly during World War II. They transmitted countless messages within numerous theaters of operation and, as a result, contributed much to the Allied war effort. During this war, 32 pigeons were decorated with the Dickin Medal.Mar 16, 2021
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I used a carrier pigeon when asking my wife to marry me. We were having a romantic dinner on the deck, and I pulled a carrier pigeon out of a nearby cage, set it on the table, then snapped its neck and bit its head off. I told her that if she did not marry me, that the same would happen to her.

...happily evar aftar
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Homing pigeons served the AAF very capably and valiantly during World War II. They transmitted countless messages within numerous theaters of operation and, as a result, contributed much to the Allied war effort. During this war, 32 pigeons were decorated with the Dickin Medal.Mar 16, 2021


I was going to say, pigeons are hard to defeat with electronic warfare.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They explained the workings of this system in sufficient detail in John Wick 3
 
