(Fredericksburg)   Virginia: "I-95 express lanes are great, but traffic can only go one direction at a time. What would happen if we made the express lanes bi-directional?" Apparently they're not joking   (fredericksburg.com) divider line
    Road, Reversible lane, Road infrastructure, reversible express lanes, Fairfax County, Virginia, Macaulay Porter, Lane, public-private partnership  
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here in FL, I-595 is bi-directional. It opens/closes directions depending on the time of day.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

empres77: Here in FL, I-595 is bi-directional. It opens/closes directions depending on the time of day.


That's what the express lanes in Virginia do... now.

Neither the headline nor the article explains what Virginia is looking at to make them more bi-directional.

I can only assume they've been watching too many "Dukes of Hazzard" marathons and demolition derbies...
 
sawmilldon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One mans 'Wrongway Driver' is another mans trendsetter.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They mean have 2 sets of express lanes, instead of the one they have now that keeps flipping back and forth between north and southbound.

Of course, they should have done this 10 years ago when they upgraded the current express lanes. But this is also Virginia, and Virginia hates its drivers.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, whoever thought it was a great idea to funnel all of the north-south traffic (commuter, residential, tourist, commercial) on the eastern seaboard through 3-4 lanes south of DC needs to be drawn and quartered.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fail to see how more accidents in the express lanes are going to ease congestion. Could a Civil Engineer explain it for me?

/s - please don't explain
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I-35 in Texas has bidirectional lanes in the middle.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they talking about this kind of thing?

99percentinvisible.orgView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the section of I95 that shares I-495 does not have hard barriers between the Lexus Lanes and the commoners lanes which would mean more road construction.

the mixing bowl is never done.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

JessieL: Are they talking about this kind of thing?

[99percentinvisible.org image 750x438] [View Full Size image _x_]


It sounds like that is more or less what they currently have. I don't like these as a permanent solution, but they're great when there is construction on a busy rush hour freeway.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The toll revenues aren't high enough?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I fail to see how more accidents in the express lanes are going to ease congestion. Could a Civil Engineer explain it for me?

/s - please don't explain


morning rush the outbound lanes can be used ONLY for inbound traffic.  in the evening rush, the inbound lanes can only be used for OUTBOUND traffic.  I-395 (DC line to Beltway) and I-95 (south of the Beltway) currently are configured for this.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He said engineers told him there is sufficient space to fit in additional travel lanes to allow traffic to flow in both directions.

Article reads like they want to re-paint the existing lanes. I was thinking they might do it with movable Jersey barriers.  The old Tappanzee Bridge did this.  They ran a little car up and down the road which moved the barriers one lane to either side in preparation for the next rush hour.  Don't think that'd scale to I-95, but I've heard dumber solutions to DC traffic.
 
robodog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: They mean have 2 sets of express lanes, instead of the one they have now that keeps flipping back and forth between north and southbound.

Of course, they should have done this 10 years ago when they upgraded the current express lanes. But this is also Virginia, and Virginia hates its drivers.


Yes, that's obvious when you realize that 85 is still a criminal charge in Virginia despite the fact that they've acknowledged that cars are better than they were 50 years ago by raising limits on the highway to 70. 15 over should not have you facing jail time.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JessieL: Are they talking about this kind of thing?

[99percentinvisible.org image 750x438] [View Full Size image _x_]


No, but that's exactly what I was thinking.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Also, whoever thought it was a great idea to funnel all of the north-south traffic (commuter, residential, tourist, commercial) on the eastern seaboard through 3-4 lanes south of DC needs to be drawn and quartered.


The highway system was designed in the 1950's when the US had half of its current population. Also....bridges crossing the Potomac can only be built in specific locations with specific conditions.

/ specifically....where it's not super wide, north to south
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: They mean have 2 sets of express lanes, instead of the one they have now that keeps flipping back and forth between north and southbound.

Of course, they should have done this 10 years ago when they upgraded the current express lanes. But this is also Virginia, and Virginia hates its drivers.


That's because it's for lovers.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


this is I-95 south of I-495, the middle goes both ways, depending on time of day.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Also, whoever thought it was a great idea to funnel all of the north-south traffic (commuter, residential, tourist, commercial) on the eastern seaboard through 3-4 lanes south of DC needs to be drawn and quartered.


Can't go East, because there's too many rivers, then the Chesapeake.  Can't go West, because of this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
these are the "express" lanes on I-495/I-95

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby is unclear as to how a gate works.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Article reads like they want to re-paint the existing lanes. I was thinking they might do it with movable Jersey barriers.


Nothing moveable is needed, because they are talking about making it 2-way at all times.

So yes, it is re-painting the existing lanes. Currently the center portion is inbound in the morning and outbound in the evening.

washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dbirchall: empres77: Here in FL, I-595 is bi-directional. It opens/closes directions depending on the time of day.

That's what the express lanes in Virginia do... now.

Neither the headline nor the article explains what Virginia is looking at to make them more bi-directional.

I can only assume they've been watching too many "Dukes of Hazzard" marathons and demolition derbies...


FTFA: As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic.

I know this is Fark and nobody reads the articles, but that's literally the opening sentence.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JessieL: Are they talking about this kind of thing?

[99percentinvisible.org image 750x438]


They have one of those on I66, across the bridge that goes from DC to Virginia.  I think those are only for relatively short distances.

I assumed they'd be stupid and do something like the roads around DC and on the bay bridge where they just have lights to tell you what lanes you're supposed to be using.  They're the ones with the dotted double yellow lines to make you wonder WTF is going on.

They have 3 lanes now, so could have one in each direction plus one reversible lane if they really hate the commuters.

/hates using those roads
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Also, whoever thought it was a great idea to funnel all of the north-south traffic (commuter, residential, tourist, commercial) on the eastern seaboard through 3-4 lanes south of DC needs to be drawn and quartered.


Real talk: Take DE-1 to the Harbor Tunnel
 
maudibjr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: SurfaceTension: Also, whoever thought it was a great idea to funnel all of the north-south traffic (commuter, residential, tourist, commercial) on the eastern seaboard through 3-4 lanes south of DC needs to be drawn and quartered.

The highway system was designed in the 1950's when the US had half of its current population. Also....bridges crossing the Potomac can only be built in specific locations with specific conditions.

/ specifically....where it's not super wide, north to south


The wilson bridge is much much wider than the old Woodrow WIlson it replaced.  They are engineering a replacement for the American Legion bridge.  The301 bridge has just opened.

95 is also 3 lanes from norh od MD24 to Newark Del.
 
Plastic Diver Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I love how people are demanding solutions to the traffic problem on I-95 they happen to be a part of. More lanes won't fix the issue long-term. A good, long look at alternatives that some people will actually want to use is what's really needed to "fix" the traffic.

/Not just a Virginia problem
 
guilt by association
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's also a variable speed limit sign on I-95 near Fredericksburg now.

Surely well-intentioned, but it doesn't stop drivers from being 'tarded.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

asciibaron: these are the "express" lanes on I-495/I-95

[Fark user image 850x414]


There are hard barriers separating the "express" lanes once they actually start.

But I always do my best to outpace anybody in them, because it brings me joy to do so.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

foo monkey: SurfaceTension: Also, whoever thought it was a great idea to funnel all of the north-south traffic (commuter, residential, tourist, commercial) on the eastern seaboard through 3-4 lanes south of DC needs to be drawn and quartered.

Can't go East, because there's too many rivers, then the Chesapeake.  Can't go West, because of this guy.

[Fark user image 639x320]


There's also the fact that Virginia wants all the commercial truck traffic on I-95, and not shifted into Maryland, because they get fat tax dollars from those trucks.  They aren't likely to help MD at all if MD decided to, say, improve US301 to become a freeway all the way to the MD/VA border. Hell, you can see the same issue play out with Rt. 9 and Rt. 15 in Northern Virginia with WV and MD, respectively.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like they just want to eliminate them and assign half to a direction full time.
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

robodog: SurfaceTension: They mean have 2 sets of express lanes, instead of the one they have now that keeps flipping back and forth between north and southbound.

Of course, they should have done this 10 years ago when they upgraded the current express lanes. But this is also Virginia, and Virginia hates its drivers.

Yes, that's obvious when you realize that 85 is still a criminal charge in Virginia despite the fact that they've acknowledged that cars are better than they were 50 years ago by raising limits on the highway to 70. 15 over should not have you facing jail time.


In fact I think it's a FELONY
 
Broktun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: foo monkey: SurfaceTension: Also, whoever thought it was a great idea to funnel all of the north-south traffic (commuter, residential, tourist, commercial) on the eastern seaboard through 3-4 lanes south of DC needs to be drawn and quartered.

Can't go East, because there's too many rivers, then the Chesapeake.  Can't go West, because of this guy.

[Fark user image 639x320]

There's also the fact that Virginia wants all the commercial truck traffic on I-95, and not shifted into Maryland, because they get fat tax dollars from those trucks.  They aren't likely to help MD at all if MD decided to, say, improve US301 to become a freeway all the way to the MD/VA border. Hell, you can see the same issue play out with Rt. 9 and Rt. 15 in Northern Virginia with WV and MD, respectively.


Is 15 still a mess south of the Potomac?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: foo monkey: SurfaceTension: Also, whoever thought it was a great idea to funnel all of the north-south traffic (commuter, residential, tourist, commercial) on the eastern seaboard through 3-4 lanes south of DC needs to be drawn and quartered.

Can't go East, because there's too many rivers, then the Chesapeake.  Can't go West, because of this guy.

[Fark user image 639x320]

There's also the fact that Virginia wants all the commercial truck traffic on I-95, and not shifted into Maryland, because they get fat tax dollars from those trucks.  They aren't likely to help MD at all if MD decided to, say, improve US301 to become a freeway all the way to the MD/VA border. Hell, you can see the same issue play out with Rt. 9 and Rt. 15 in Northern Virginia with WV and MD, respectively.


Maryland also owns the Potomac, the state line is on the high water mark on the VA side.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Plastic Diver Guy: I love how people are demanding solutions to the traffic problem on I-95 they happen to be a part of. More lanes won't fix the issue long-term. A good, long look at alternatives that some people will actually want to use is what's really needed to "fix" the traffic.

/Not just a Virginia problem


People having cars and wanting to drive places is NOT the problem to solve here. And having lived in Northern Virginia long enough, I know that you can keep not building additional lanes, but the traffic is gonna show up anyway.

Mass transit sounds great in theory, but in places like this, it's ridiculous to think that would be better than building more lanes. I'm all for extending Metro to Woodbridge (where I live), but that's just going down the river. Unless you're willing to build light rail all over to make travel as convenient as automobiles in this area, it's not solving anything.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Televise it on the Vehicular Combat Network
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Broktun: SurfaceTension: foo monkey: SurfaceTension: Also, whoever thought it was a great idea to funnel all of the north-south traffic (commuter, residential, tourist, commercial) on the eastern seaboard through 3-4 lanes south of DC needs to be drawn and quartered.

Can't go East, because there's too many rivers, then the Chesapeake.  Can't go West, because of this guy.

[Fark user image 639x320]

There's also the fact that Virginia wants all the commercial truck traffic on I-95, and not shifted into Maryland, because they get fat tax dollars from those trucks.  They aren't likely to help MD at all if MD decided to, say, improve US301 to become a freeway all the way to the MD/VA border. Hell, you can see the same issue play out with Rt. 9 and Rt. 15 in Northern Virginia with WV and MD, respectively.

Is 15 still a mess south of the Potomac?


Unless they've expanded the road and made it limited access in the past year since I last traveled it, yes.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Broktun: SurfaceTension: foo monkey: SurfaceTension: Also, whoever thought it was a great idea to funnel all of the north-south traffic (commuter, residential, tourist, commercial) on the eastern seaboard through 3-4 lanes south of DC needs to be drawn and quartered.

Can't go East, because there's too many rivers, then the Chesapeake.  Can't go West, because of this guy.

[Fark user image 639x320]

There's also the fact that Virginia wants all the commercial truck traffic on I-95, and not shifted into Maryland, because they get fat tax dollars from those trucks.  They aren't likely to help MD at all if MD decided to, say, improve US301 to become a freeway all the way to the MD/VA border. Hell, you can see the same issue play out with Rt. 9 and Rt. 15 in Northern Virginia with WV and MD, respectively.

Is 15 still a mess south of the Potomac?


Its mostly 2 lane, through extreamly weallthy areas, that road is not getting expanded anytime soon.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

asciibaron: MrBallou: I fail to see how more accidents in the express lanes are going to ease congestion. Could a Civil Engineer explain it for me?

/s - please don't explain

morning rush the outbound lanes can be used ONLY for inbound traffic.  in the evening rush, the inbound lanes can only be used for OUTBOUND traffic.  I-395 (DC line to Beltway) and I-95 (south of the Beltway) currently are configured for this.


Thanks for explaining.

/s
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PlaidJaguar: SurfaceTension: Also, whoever thought it was a great idea to funnel all of the north-south traffic (commuter, residential, tourist, commercial) on the eastern seaboard through 3-4 lanes south of DC needs to be drawn and quartered.

Real talk: Take DE-1 to the Harbor Tunnel


And when you exit in Virginia, you're still 2 hours away from I-95 without any other freeway to use. Are you suggesting commercial trucks do this instead?
 
daffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The old Tappan Zee Bridge had that. Twice a day just at the start of rush hour a truck would come out and move the barrier from one side to the other. It looked like a big zipper.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm mildly impressed that governor is actually thinking about the well being of his constituents. Rare for a republican. Even rarer for a magat republican.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

daffy: The old Tappan Zee Bridge had that. Twice a day just at the start of rush hour a truck would come out and move the barrier from one side to the other. It looked like a big zipper.


They even call it that:

Zipper truck moves Jersey barrier on Interstate 5 Bridge
Youtube n7k3LgTpmWo
 
dryknife
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JessieL: Are they talking about this kind of thing?

[99percentinvisible.org image 750x438] [View Full Size image _x_]


They're talking about a 31 mile stretch of road. Those things are meant for shorter distances. They have one just for a bridge into DC and it can only move about five miles per hour. So it would take six hours to complete a lane switch, which isn't practical.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dryknife: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x266]


stop trying to make morning commutes look fun
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: PlaidJaguar: SurfaceTension: Also, whoever thought it was a great idea to funnel all of the north-south traffic (commuter, residential, tourist, commercial) on the eastern seaboard through 3-4 lanes south of DC needs to be drawn and quartered.

Real talk: Take DE-1 to the Harbor Tunnel

And when you exit in Virginia, you're still 2 hours away from I-95 without any other freeway to use. Are you suggesting commercial trucks do this instead?


No, I was focusing on the Tourist travelers.  Commuters and Residential drivers aren't going to be driving from PA / DE to NC and points further south.
 
