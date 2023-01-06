 Skip to content
(Metro)   Robot lawyer will defend human in court. No doubt to be prosecuted by Unfrozen Caveman lawyer   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
have they thought this through?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably going to crash harder than a Tesla on autopilot in to a pedestrian when it encounters its first argument over the Rules of Evidence.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they allowed this considering the legalities relating to who can be an attorney/lawyer for you in court.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prosecutor is a Dalek. Duh.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: [Fark user image image 342x235]

have they thought this through?


berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While technically possible when optimized through millions of rounds of iterations this sounds like an absolutely turrible, turrible idea that's going to face plant hard in reality to the detriment of the defender
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

berylman: While technically possible when optimized through millions of rounds of iterations this sounds like an absolutely turrible, turrible idea that's going to face plant hard in reality to the detriment of the defender


New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
'There'll still be a lot of good lawyers out there who may be arguing in the European Court of Human Rights, but a lot of lawyers are just charging way too much money to copy and paste documents and I think they will definitely be replaced, and they should be replaced,'

Now that is a solid tech-bro assessment for you.  "Psh, [insert profession].  What do they know.  I can make an app for that."
 
12349876
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I'm surprised they allowed this considering the legalities relating to who can be an attorney/lawyer for you in court.


They'd probably know for murder trials, but are they making sure that a "hearing aid" isn't a wire in small claims?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: 'There'll still be a lot of good lawyers out there who may be arguing in the European Court of Human Rights, but a lot of lawyers are just charging way too much money to copy and paste documents and I think they will definitely be replaced, and they should be replaced,'

Now that is a solid tech-bro assessment for you.  "Psh, [insert profession].  What do they know.  I can make an app for that."


It's not about copy and pasting documents.  It's about knowing which documents and in what order.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I'm surprised they allowed this considering the legalities relating to who can be an attorney/lawyer for you in court.


About to say, Unauthorized Practice of Law  much?

besides, this guy fundamentally misunderstands what it is Lawyers DO

Like we said in law school:

The "C" answer is "This is what the law says"
The "B" answer is  "The law says this, but given these facts this law could apply instead"
The "A" answer is "Well the law says THIS but given my client needs it to say this, here is how you get there"

the App can. if it is lucky, give you the C answer
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A collective drone?
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Summoner101: New Rising Sun: 'There'll still be a lot of good lawyers out there who may be arguing in the European Court of Human Rights, but a lot of lawyers are just charging way too much money to copy and paste documents and I think they will definitely be replaced, and they should be replaced,'

Now that is a solid tech-bro assessment for you.  "Psh, [insert profession].  What do they know.  I can make an app for that."

It's not about copy and pasting documents.  It's about knowing which documents and in what order.


my wife's lawyer would forward my questions to him to her when we were separating and bill her, boy was she pissed off at that.

Totally wasn't intentional, I had a lot of questions!

But I did chuckle when she finally broke silence to ask me to please stop asking him and ask her (which broke the rules anyway).
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
this is way over due and will help to pave the way for future representation. very cool.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Adam Link and Data figure turnabout is fair play.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I see it more as an assistant to or replacement for, paralegals.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It passed the bar?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Has anyone informed Judge Dredd?

Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

berylman: While technically possible when optimized through millions of rounds of iterations this sounds like an absolutely turrible, turrible idea that's going to face plant hard in reality to the detriment of the defender


Your statement also works in regards to human lawyers.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh noes, somebody messing with our exclusive priesthood of needlessly complicated ritual and dogma.  Burn them!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can see them using this to replace public defender's just to fark people over more.
 
