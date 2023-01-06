 Skip to content
(NPR)   Trump sued over his part in the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick   (npr.org) divider line
39
    More: Spiffy, Washington, D.C., United States Capitol Police, United States Capitol, United States Congress, Attack, estate of Brian Sicknick, United States, congressional committee  
•       •       •

mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proud Boys stand back and stand by.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully it begins. No, I am not quoting Yoda's review of a Star Wars movie.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, when I get sued for my part in a cop getting killed, I usually have to look over my shoulder for the rest of my life...
Oh, And the prison thing
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Proud Boys stand back and stand by.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sicknick? weird name
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump used Twitter to incite violence among his fan base. Can they also sue the current owner of Twitter? Please?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good just one more for the pile for him to rage out about on truth.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what would happen to one of us if we incited a huge mob of people to go commit violence, and then they went and committed violence that got people killed. Probably nothing. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
freidog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sued is good.
Indicted on federal crimes would be better.
But I'll take good news for good news today.
 
jmr61
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hope trump dies soon after some serious suffering but that lawsuit is a huge waste of time given the facts. The partner probably doesn't even have standing.
 
whidbey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Trump used Twitter to incite violence among his fan base. Can they also sue the current owner of Twitter? Please?


The fact that TFG got "reinstated?"

Absolutely Twitter is a target for a lawsuit.
 
belome
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Spiffy tag?  I really hate how left leaning this place is now.
 
munko
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Trump used Twitter to incite violence among his fan base. Can they also sue the current owner of Twitter? Please?


You would have to prove how these tweets hurt you.  did it make you sad or did they make you want to hurt yourself, storm the capitol?    did you have tweet fatigue?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: sicknick? weird name


c8.alamy.comView Full Size


RIP Officer Slick Rick
 
GreenSun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Learn to wash your hands after finishing cheetos. The stains won't go away unless you wash your hands.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Worst.  Cop killer.  Ever
 
ItWas2Minutes5MinutesAgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

belome: Spiffy tag?  I really hate how left leaning this place is now.


The man incited violence that led to an innocent mans death. Party doesn't matter, its spiffy that he is getting sued because of his role. I'd put spiffy for anyone who is held accountable.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Suck that corpulent traitor dry.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
HA HA SUCK IT EEYORES
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

belome: Spiffy tag?  I really hate how left leaning this place is now.


Supporting the murders of police during an insurrection is now conservative policy?

/you know it
 
Alebak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yes he was involved, yes there are tapes, yes he deserves whatever the fark he has coming.

So what makes THIS case different than all the other stuff that ticks all three boxes?

Because he's been caught in 4K for a lot of things and it doesn't seem to matter. If it's about him screaming that it's politically motivated, news flash he'll do that for literally everything and anything.
 
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Learn to wash your hands after finishing cheetos. The stains won't go away unless you wash your hands.


You couldn't even link a Tiktok on how to wash your hands?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Trump has yet to   will never  face criminal charges for his role in the attack

Fixed this for them.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

belome: Spiffy tag?  I really hate how left leaning this place is now.


Cry more
 
whidbey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kobrakai: belome: Spiffy tag?  I really hate how left leaning this place is now.

Cry more


You mean...he was SERIOUS?
 
The Brains
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

freidog: Sued is good.
Indicted on federal crimes would be better.
But I'll take good news for good news today.


Mueller didn't do shiat, Garland hasn't done shiat. Nothing is going to happen on a criminal level.

Civil suits have a much lower bar of evidence. I'm thinking more damaging information will come out of this than the so-called "criminal investigations" run by conservative law dorks.

I'm finishing up Pre-Law... An associate's in Paralegal Studies and a bachelor's in Criminal Justice. Law nerds that actually believe in the system are the most gullible motherfarkers on Earth, despite how many "facts" they can fit in their privileged little skulls.
 
wage0048
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Gee, when I get sued for my part in a cop getting killed, I usually have to look over my shoulder for the rest of my life...
Oh, And the prison thing


There is no prison time associated with a civil suit.
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Brains: freidog: Sued is good.
Indicted on federal crimes would be better.
But I'll take good news for good news today.

Mueller didn't do shiat, Garland hasn't done shiat. Nothing is going to happen on a criminal level.

Civil suits have a much lower bar of evidence. I'm thinking more damaging information will come out of this than the so-called "criminal investigations" run by conservative law dorks.

I'm finishing up Pre-Law... An associate's in Paralegal Studies and a bachelor's in Criminal Justice. Law nerds that actually believe in the system are the most gullible motherfarkers on Earth, despite how many "facts" they can fit in their privileged little skulls.


You just finished Full Derp here.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

belome: Spiffy tag?  I really hate how left leaning this place is now.


Well, there was an attempt. A weak one

You receive the consolation prize of leftover Xmas candy. All that I have left are these nasty mint-flavored kit-kats I don't want, though
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alebak: Yes he was involved, yes there are tapes, yes he deserves whatever the fark he has coming.

So what makes THIS case different than all the other stuff that ticks all three boxes?

Because he's been caught in 4K for a lot of things and it doesn't seem to matter. If it's about him screaming that it's politically motivated, news flash he'll do that for literally everything and anything.


Also, civil "preponderance of evidence" v. criminal "beyond a reasonable doubt" trial standard of guilt ought to have Trump's crack clenched and any of his lawyer or lawyer-adjacent acquaintances not answering their phones.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is going to be an uphill battle, and not because of the ANGH thing, but proving that not only was this enough stress to cause the strokes, but that Trump's actions could affect the outcome. They kind of have to work on two fronts here, but it should be interesting. I mean, it would definitely be cut and dried to attribute Trump's words, as well as the insurrection itself to a death like Ashli Babbitt for sure, this one will just take some work.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can I volunteer for Jury Duty for this?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Gee, when I get sued for my part in a cop getting killed, I usually have to look over my shoulder for the rest of my life...
Oh, And the prison thing


You don't have secret service protection for life.
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

belome: Spiffy tag?  I really hate how left leaning this place is now.


It is spiffy. Only traitors like you think it isn't.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Trump used Twitter to incite violence among his fan base. Can they also sue the current owner of Twitter? Please?


They can sue whoever they want
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

belome: Spiffy tag?  I really hate how left leaning this place is now.


Don't let the door hit you in the ass...
 
this looks interesting everything's ok
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You can do it, legal concept of proximate cause. We believe in you.
 
