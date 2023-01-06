 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Ackshually, it's about ethics in crypto journalism   (slate.com) divider line
37
    More: Facepalm, Mass media, crypto exchange FTX, Cryptography, Journalism, Citizen journalism, Tiffany Fong, crypto-centric news website, thought-through process  
•       •       •

816 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2023 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The New York Times does a great job of promoting crypto in the mainstream media already:  https://www.mollywhite.net/annotations/latecomers-guide-to-crypto
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'As the new year begins, and as fallen cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried prepares for the legal battle of his life, the industry he helped drag low continues to struggle-with revenue, with investor confidence, with yet more crime. If you went in on BTC or ETH or DAOs or NFTs, it's been bad news all around.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know
 
Spermbot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know


The intertwining of SBF's two companies could never have happened if he was dealing with nationalized, fiat currencies.  The lack of regulation of cryptocurrencies made this disaster possible.  But ultimately, cryptocurrency isn't backed by the borrowing capacity of any government or any underlying productive assets.  That alone makes it an instrument of financial gambling, just as mortgage-backed securities became and all financial derivatives (not the commodity-backed ones) are.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Die crypto.

Die.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know


The subsequent $600M "hack", on the other hand, was very cryptocurrency. It used advanced mathematical algorithms to yoink funds out of the vault and into various anonymous mixer services. You can't do that with paper money in a physical wallet. Blockchain is the way of the future.
 
genner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Die crypto.

Die.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Die crypto.

Die.


The crypto.

The.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know

The subsequent $600M "hack", on the other hand, was very cryptocurrency. It used advanced mathematical algorithms to yoink funds out of the vault and into various anonymous mixer services. You can't do that with paper money in a physical wallet. Blockchain is the way of the future.


The blockchain was not hacked, they skimmed the pass codes:

"FTX has been hacked. FTX apps are malware. Delete them. Chat is open. Don't go on FTX site as it might download Trojans," wrote an account administrator in the FTX Support Telegram group.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Spermbot: johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know

The intertwining of SBF's two companies could never have happened if he was dealing with nationalized, fiat currencies.  The lack of regulation of cryptocurrencies made this disaster possible.  But ultimately, cryptocurrency isn't backed by the borrowing capacity of any government or any underlying productive assets.  That alone makes it an instrument of financial gambling, just as mortgage-backed securities became and all financial derivatives (not the commodity-backed ones) are.


Two companies? It is supposed to be at least dozens of subsidiaries. This is the reason the company failed, simple cooking of the books:

FTX owes customers billions. In a court filing on Nov. 19, FTX listed its top creditors, the investors to whom the fallen exchange owes money. The exchange owes its top 50 creditors almost $3.1 billion combined, with almost over half of that amount ($1.45 billion) owed to just the top 10. The company could have over a million individual creditors and has been in contact with "dozens" of international financial regulators, according to CNN reports.
 
erktrek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know

The subsequent $600M "hack", on the other hand, was very cryptocurrency. It used advanced mathematical algorithms to yoink funds out of the vault and into various anonymous mixer services. You can't do that with paper money in a physical wallet. Blockchain is the way of the future.


As has been pointed out none of this could have happened to this extent without the unregulated nature of cryptocurrency and the false sense of security as hyped by the "cryptosphere". One could argue it was in fact due to crypto...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Crypto journalism has always been about making fun of these people. This is only one of the sites devoted to documenting the gigantic fail that is the crypto industry:
https://www.rekt.news/
 
johnphantom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

erktrek: Ivo Shandor: johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know

The subsequent $600M "hack", on the other hand, was very cryptocurrency. It used advanced mathematical algorithms to yoink funds out of the vault and into various anonymous mixer services. You can't do that with paper money in a physical wallet. Blockchain is the way of the future.

As has been pointed out none of this could have happened to this extent without the unregulated nature of cryptocurrency and the false sense of security as hyped by the "cryptosphere". One could argue it was in fact due to crypto...


He was allowed to cook the books because none of the creditors looked into his finances.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Coffeezilla does good shiat. His recent video about Logan Paul's crypto scams have been fantastic, made better by Logan's idiotic rebuttal.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Coffeezilla does good shiat. His recent video about Logan Paul's crypto scams have been fantastic, made better by Logan's idiotic rebuttal.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Actually is my favourite superfluous word.
 
erktrek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnphantom: erktrek: Ivo Shandor: johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know

The subsequent $600M "hack", on the other hand, was very cryptocurrency. It used advanced mathematical algorithms to yoink funds out of the vault and into various anonymous mixer services. You can't do that with paper money in a physical wallet. Blockchain is the way of the future.

As has been pointed out none of this could have happened to this extent without the unregulated nature of cryptocurrency and the false sense of security as hyped by the "cryptosphere". One could argue it was in fact due to crypto...

He was allowed to cook the books because none of the creditors looked into his finances.


100% and also those investments went into "coins" and were thus easily moved around due said nature of crypto.. Crypto facilitated everything.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

johnphantom: erktrek: Ivo Shandor: johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know

The subsequent $600M "hack", on the other hand, was very cryptocurrency. It used advanced mathematical algorithms to yoink funds out of the vault and into various anonymous mixer services. You can't do that with paper money in a physical wallet. Blockchain is the way of the future.

As has been pointed out none of this could have happened to this extent without the unregulated nature of cryptocurrency and the false sense of security as hyped by the "cryptosphere". One could argue it was in fact due to crypto...

He was allowed to cook the books because none of the creditors looked into his finances.


And because, unlike a real bank or investment firm, the legal requirements for auditing a crypto firm are non-existent. One of the defining qualities of a reputable investment firm is that it is audited, and audits tend to catch this kind of blatant mismanagement rather quickly.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Get Rich or Try Dyin': Rev.K: Die crypto.

Die.

The crypto.

The.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

erktrek: johnphantom: erktrek: Ivo Shandor: johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know

The subsequent $600M "hack", on the other hand, was very cryptocurrency. It used advanced mathematical algorithms to yoink funds out of the vault and into various anonymous mixer services. You can't do that with paper money in a physical wallet. Blockchain is the way of the future.

As has been pointed out none of this could have happened to this extent without the unregulated nature of cryptocurrency and the false sense of security as hyped by the "cryptosphere". One could argue it was in fact due to crypto...

He was allowed to cook the books because none of the creditors looked into his finances.

100% and also those investments went into "coins" and were thus easily moved around due said nature of crypto.. Crypto facilitated everything.


Yes. And it happens without crypto.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnphantom: erktrek: johnphantom: erktrek: Ivo Shandor: johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know

The subsequent $600M "hack", on the other hand, was very cryptocurrency. It used advanced mathematical algorithms to yoink funds out of the vault and into various anonymous mixer services. You can't do that with paper money in a physical wallet. Blockchain is the way of the future.

As has been pointed out none of this could have happened to this extent without the unregulated nature of cryptocurrency and the false sense of security as hyped by the "cryptosphere". One could argue it was in fact due to crypto...

He was allowed to cook the books because none of the creditors looked into his finances.

100% and also those investments went into "coins" and were thus easily moved around due said nature of crypto.. Crypto facilitated everything.

Yes. And it happens without crypto.


And it was made much, much, much easier because of the unregulated nature of crypto.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: johnphantom: erktrek: Ivo Shandor: johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know

The subsequent $600M "hack", on the other hand, was very cryptocurrency. It used advanced mathematical algorithms to yoink funds out of the vault and into various anonymous mixer services. You can't do that with paper money in a physical wallet. Blockchain is the way of the future.

As has been pointed out none of this could have happened to this extent without the unregulated nature of cryptocurrency and the false sense of security as hyped by the "cryptosphere". One could argue it was in fact due to crypto...

He was allowed to cook the books because none of the creditors looked into his finances.

And because, unlike a real bank or investment firm, the legal requirements for auditing a crypto firm are non-existent. One of the defining qualities of a reputable investment firm is that it is audited, and audits tend to catch this kind of blatant mismanagement rather quickly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: johnphantom: erktrek: Ivo Shandor: johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know

The subsequent $600M "hack", on the other hand, was very cryptocurrency. It used advanced mathematical algorithms to yoink funds out of the vault and into various anonymous mixer services. You can't do that with paper money in a physical wallet. Blockchain is the way of the future.

As has been pointed out none of this could have happened to this extent without the unregulated nature of cryptocurrency and the false sense of security as hyped by the "cryptosphere". One could argue it was in fact due to crypto...

He was allowed to cook the books because none of the creditors looked into his finances.

And because, unlike a real bank or investment firm, the legal requirements for auditing a crypto firm are non-existent. One of the defining qualities of a reputable investment firm is that it is audited, and audits tend to catch this kind of blatant mismanagement rather quickly.


The CREDITORS didn't audit him. They were fooled by simple lying.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Slate reporting on reporting.  They have skipped the navel gazing and crawled directly up their own ass
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnphantom: erktrek: johnphantom: erktrek: Ivo Shandor: johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know

The subsequent $600M "hack", on the other hand, was very cryptocurrency. It used advanced mathematical algorithms to yoink funds out of the vault and into various anonymous mixer services. You can't do that with paper money in a physical wallet. Blockchain is the way of the future.

As has been pointed out none of this could have happened to this extent without the unregulated nature of cryptocurrency and the false sense of security as hyped by the "cryptosphere". One could argue it was in fact due to crypto...

He was allowed to cook the books because none of the creditors looked into his finances.

100% and also those investments went into "coins" and were thus easily moved around due said nature of crypto.. Crypto facilitated everything.

Yes. And it happens without crypto.


Yes, like how killing a lot of people with a knife can happen but it's made a lot easier and common with a gun.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: johnphantom: erktrek: johnphantom: erktrek: Ivo Shandor: johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know

The subsequent $600M "hack", on the other hand, was very cryptocurrency. It used advanced mathematical algorithms to yoink funds out of the vault and into various anonymous mixer services. You can't do that with paper money in a physical wallet. Blockchain is the way of the future.

As has been pointed out none of this could have happened to this extent without the unregulated nature of cryptocurrency and the false sense of security as hyped by the "cryptosphere". One could argue it was in fact due to crypto...

He was allowed to cook the books because none of the creditors looked into his finances.

100% and also those investments went into "coins" and were thus easily moved around due said nature of crypto.. Crypto facilitated everything.

Yes. And it happens without crypto.

Yes, like how killing a lot of people with a knife can happen but it's made a lot easier and common with a gun.


Welcome to the "Information Age"!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know


It was absolutely because of Cryptocurrencies.

They made their own currency, sold like 5 for $10 then said the rest of their holdings were worth billions because of it and were able to borrow real money against it.

If they were dealing in real money, selling a bunch for way more than their worth doesn't affect the value of the money, nor would they need to borrow against real money.

If they were dealing in shares, the shares are quantified by an established market and don't fluctuate, and the risk profile is much more easily assessed.

If they were dealing in product, they wouldn't lend against variable assets.

Without the cryptocurrency, the whole scheme wouldn't have unravelled like it did.

Also the article is absolutely wrong, the media aren't the only ones having fun in Crypto. I'm having tonnes of fun with both the schadenfreude and the smug satisfaction I get from the people who didn't heed my warnings.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: johnphantom: erktrek: johnphantom: erktrek: Ivo Shandor: johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know

The subsequent $600M "hack", on the other hand, was very cryptocurrency. It used advanced mathematical algorithms to yoink funds out of the vault and into various anonymous mixer services. You can't do that with paper money in a physical wallet. Blockchain is the way of the future.

As has been pointed out none of this could have happened to this extent without the unregulated nature of cryptocurrency and the false sense of security as hyped by the "cryptosphere". One could argue it was in fact due to crypto...

He was allowed to cook the books because none of the creditors looked into his finances.

100% and also those investments went into "coins" and were thus easily moved around due said nature of crypto.. Crypto facilitated everything.

Yes. And it happens without crypto.

Yes, like how killing a lot of people with a knife can happen but it's made a lot easier and common with a gun.


Or a lawyer w a briefcase
Hi
Leo getz
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dyhchong: johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know

It was absolutely because of Cryptocurrencies.

They made their own currency, sold like 5 for $10 then said the rest of their holdings were worth billions because of it and were able to borrow real money against it.

If they were dealing in real money, selling a bunch for way more than their worth doesn't affect the value of the money, nor would they need to borrow against real money.

If they were dealing in shares, the shares are quantified by an established market and don't fluctuate, and the risk profile is much more easily assessed.

If they were dealing in product, they wouldn't lend against variable assets.

Without the cryptocurrency, the whole scheme wouldn't have unravelled like it did.

Also the article is absolutely wrong, the media aren't the only ones having fun in Crypto. I'm having tonnes of fun with both the schadenfreude and the smug satisfaction I get from the people who didn't heed my warnings.


Welcome to the Information Age, digital luddite!
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've pre-ordered the book by Ben McKenzie and Jacob Silverman. I figure that if he's (McKenzie) smart enough to kand Morena Baccarin then he's smart enough for me to listen to.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know

The subsequent $600M "hack", on the other hand, was very cryptocurrency. It used advanced mathematical algorithms to yoink funds out of the vault and into various anonymous mixer services. You can't do that with paper money in a physical wallet. Blockchain is the way of the future.


bLoCkcHaiN!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hear me out: DIGIPOGS
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Welcome to the Information Age, digital luddite!


How much actual money did you give to the crazies?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnphantom: The FTX crash wasn't because of cryptocurrencies:

FTX and FTX.US crashed due to a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTT plummeted, taking other coins down with it including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Nov. 9

FTX Crash: Timeline, Fallout and What Investors Should Know


Oh, so crypto is still ok.

Thank god. I need to diversify my portfolio beyond all these Dale Earnhardt collector plates and Beanie Babies.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Welcome to the Information Age, digital luddite!


I love how in your warped and twisted hive of scum and villainy the people who fundamentally understand the technology are supposed luddites who don't understand the technology, but everyday people who have NFI how it works but want to get rich quick are digital geniuses who should be listened to.

You're the technological version of anti-vaxxers and 5G scaremongers.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: The New York Times does a great job of promoting crypto in the mainstream media already:  https://www.mollywhite.net/annotations/latecomers-guide-to-crypto


Andrew Ross Sorkin eviscerated SBF in front of an audience of millions. CrytpoDonkey69 did not.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.