(CNN)   Alex Jones' lawyer no longer has the law license he should never have had in the first place   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ReverendLoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*reads the article*

"...for six months..."

Meh
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The files included two years of Jones' text messages, medical records from some of the Sandy Hook families and other confidential discovery items

Dafuq?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This the lawyer that sent over the entire contents if his clients phone to the opposing lawyers?

Cause I'd quite like to buy him a drink for the comedy value of that.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite his license suspension, Pattis is currently on the legal team representing Proud Boys leader Joseph Biggs as he faces trial for seditious conspiracy charges in Washington, DC.

Because of course he is.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best defense that conspiracy moron deserves.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's just practicing, why does he need a license?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: The files included two years of Jones' text messages, medical records from some of the Sandy Hook families and other confidential discovery items

Dafuq?


Yup.  His lawyer sent over a bunch of records which included phone images which Jones claim didn't exist.  They included texts and medical records of some families.  The opposing lawyer made note of it and asked if it was a mistake.  No response was given within the allotted window and it became evidence.  The lawyer then confronted Jones with it, on the f*cking stand.  It was glorious.  You should find the footage and watch it over and over.
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: The files included two years of Jones' text messages, medical records from some of the Sandy Hook families and other confidential discovery items

Dafuq?


You don't remember that? My goodness. It was a thing of beauty.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: This the lawyer that sent over the entire contents if his clients phone to the opposing lawyers?

Cause I'd quite like to buy him a drink for the comedy value of that.


This is a Different lawyer.
 
gremlin79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: mistahtom: The files included two years of Jones' text messages, medical records from some of the Sandy Hook families and other confidential discovery items

Dafuq?

Yup.  His lawyer sent over a bunch of records which included phone images which Jones claim didn't exist.  They included texts and medical records of some families.  The opposing lawyer made note of it and asked if it was a mistake.  No response was given within the allotted window and it became evidence.  The lawyer then confronted Jones with it, on the f*cking stand.  It was glorious.  You should find the footage and watch it over and over.


This is not however, that lawyer.  This is another incompetent Alex Jones attorney.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: The files included two years of Jones' text messages, medical records from some of the Sandy Hook families and other confidential discovery items

Dafuq?


Yep. An ACTUAL HIPAA breach.

(vs all those dipshiats claiming such during the pandemic)
 
i state your name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReverendLoki: *reads the article*

"...for six months..."

Meh


At first I was right there with you, then I got to this gem:

fta: Despite his license suspension, Pattis is currently on the legal team representing Proud Boys leader Joseph Biggs as he faces trial for seditious conspiracy charges in Washington, DC. Pattis alerted the judge in that case of his suspension Friday morning, saying that he planned to appeal the suspension and would continue representing Biggs.

And then I loled and loled.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

i state your name: ReverendLoki: *reads the article*

"...for six months..."

Meh

At first I was right there with you, then I got to this gem:

fta: Despite his license suspension, Pattis is currently on the legal team representing Proud Boys leader Joseph Biggs as he faces trial for seditious conspiracy charges in Washington, DC. Pattis alerted the judge in that case of his suspension Friday morning, saying that he planned to appeal the suspension and would continue representing Biggs.

And then I loled and loled.


The Best People (TM)
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ReverendLoki: *reads the article*

"...for six months..."

Meh


While it doesn't seem like much, having a suspension like this on your Avvo rating, plus losing a multimillion dollar lawsuit for an odious fascist client, means this guy is gonna be effectively unemployable at any law firm. He's gonna be one old ass paralegal.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mistahtom: The files included two years of Jones' text messages, medical records from some of the Sandy Hook families and other confidential discovery items

Dafuq?


Did they ever reveal who was the source of those medical records because I'm pretty sure they would be liable for providing those, maybe the person who did it was an "Alex Jones" fan, in which case they should still be penalized.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was he the one that split his time between being Alex Jones's attorney and operating a antique book store in rural New England?  Like no one else would hire him to be an attorney, so he had to get a side hustle?  Or am I getting the details mixed up?  And even if I am mixing the details up, can I still report my misconception as true in the spirit of InfoWars because it feels true to me?
 
antidisestablishmentarianism
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gremlin79: foo monkey: mistahtom: The files included two years of Jones' text messages, medical records from some of the Sandy Hook families and other confidential discovery items

Dafuq?

Yup.  His lawyer sent over a bunch of records which included phone images which Jones claim didn't exist.  They included texts and medical records of some families.  The opposing lawyer made note of it and asked if it was a mistake.  No response was given within the allotted window and it became evidence.  The lawyer then confronted Jones with it, on the f*cking stand.  It was glorious.  You should find the footage and watch it over and over.

This is not however, that lawyer.  This is another incompetent Alex Jones attorney.


Yeah, didn't the other lawyer in Texas send like 3 years worth of text messages to the plaintiffs lawyers accidentally? I recall teh J6 committee asked for a copy of them since they were now public after that oopsie poopsie.
 
antidisestablishmentarianism
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Was he the one that split his time between being Alex Jones's attorney and operating a antique book store in rural New England?  Like no one else would hire him to be an attorney, so he had to get a side hustle?  Or am I getting the details mixed up?  And even if I am mixing the details up, can I still report my misconception as true in the spirit of InfoWars because it feels true to me?


I think he was selling "Woke" insurance as a side hustle.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Herbie555: mistahtom: The files included two years of Jones' text messages, medical records from some of the Sandy Hook families and other confidential discovery items

Dafuq?

Yep. An ACTUAL HIPAA breach.

(vs all those dipshiats claiming such during the pandemic)


I wonder what would happen to me if I inappropriately released medical records.

6 month unpaid leave is about the best case scenario. Thankfully I don't have access to any HIPPA type records. FERPA on the other hand...
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Herbie555: mistahtom: The files included two years of Jones' text messages, medical records from some of the Sandy Hook families and other confidential discovery items

Dafuq?

Yep. An ACTUAL HIPAA breach.

(vs all those dipshiats claiming such during the pandemic)


HIPAA wouldn't apply to him - he's not a covered entity.  Question is, who sent him the records?  They could be liable.

I'm wondering if the records were disclosed as part of discovery, to show the damages the families incurred.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why would he need a law license anymore? His most recent client now owes more than a billion dollars thanks to his brilliant defense work, who's going to hire him?
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Herbie555: mistahtom: The files included two years of Jones' text messages, medical records from some of the Sandy Hook families and other confidential discovery items

Dafuq?

Yep. An ACTUAL HIPAA breach.

(vs all those dipshiats claiming such during the pandemic)


Was the lawyer a covered entity?
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wessoman: ReverendLoki: *reads the article*

"...for six months..."

Meh

While it doesn't seem like much, having a suspension like this on your Avvo rating, plus losing a multimillion dollar lawsuit for an odious fascist client, means this guy is gonna be effectively unemployable at any law firm. He's gonna be one old ass paralegal.


Jones Day will hire him.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gubbo: This the lawyer that sent over the entire contents if his clients phone to the opposing lawyers?

Cause I'd quite like to buy him a drink for the comedy value of that.


Tin Foil Hat Time:. The lawyer wanted Alex Jones to go down as much as everyone else, so he "accidently" sent them the evidence to fark him over.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Wessoman: ReverendLoki: *reads the article*

"...for six months..."

Meh

While it doesn't seem like much, having a suspension like this on your Avvo rating, plus losing a multimillion dollar lawsuit for an odious fascist client, means this guy is gonna be effectively unemployable at any law firm. He's gonna be one old ass paralegal.

Jones Day will hire him.


Yes, but Jones Day is not a law firm. It's a union busting and white nationalist racket disguised as a law firm.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Donald Trump would make a great discount clearing house.

He certainly works for his lawyers.

DONALD TRUMP IS NOT THE MAN AMERICANS WANT, BUT THE MAN AMERICANS NEED.
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Gubbo: This the lawyer that sent over the entire contents if his clients phone to the opposing lawyers?

Cause I'd quite like to buy him a drink for the comedy value of that.

Tin Foil Hat Time:. The lawyer wanted Alex Jones to go down as much as everyone else, so he "accidently" sent them the evidence to fark him over.


Well that would be nice...and with any luck, he'll use the same technique to send his current clients, the Proud Boys leader Joseph Biggs, down the river...
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: Despite his license suspension, Pattis is currently on the legal team representing Proud Boys leader Joseph Biggs as he faces trial for seditious conspiracy charges in Washington, DC.

Because of course he is.


Can I argue for an exemption so he can continue on that case? I want him to give all the same care and diligence he gave Alex Jones to Biggs.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foo monkey: mistahtom: The files included two years of Jones' text messages, medical records from some of the Sandy Hook families and other confidential discovery items

Dafuq?

Yup.  His lawyer sent over a bunch of records which included phone images which Jones claim didn't exist.  They included texts and medical records of some families.  The opposing lawyer made note of it and asked if it was a mistake.  No response was given within the allotted window and it became evidence.  The lawyer then confronted Jones with it, on the f*cking stand.  It was glorious.  You should find the footage and watch it over and over.


Pretty sure this lawyer voluntarily gave up his license.  He knew what he was doing with the phone and just wanted his client to burn.
Who knows what Jones told him confidentially that made him question his career but it has to be really bad.
 
carkiller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mistahtom: The files included two years of Jones' text messages, medical records from some of the Sandy Hook families and other confidential discovery items

Dafuq?


Yeah remember? Jonesie and his lawyers had compiled (and kept on phones, for who knows why) large amounts of private medical records and financial records of the family members of Sandy Hook victims.

I still strongly claim that's gotta be illegal, but seems nobody else appears to think so. *shrug*
 
