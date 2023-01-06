 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Tesla steering wheel saga goes full circle   (gizmodo.com) divider line
34
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only race cars that have yolks are drag cars
eg, cars you don't put a lot of steering input into
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And open wheel cars,
shiat my brain is not braining today,

Still, not something that's helpful on the street

Should keep the damn stalks
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Blackbeard, why is there a steering wheel on your belt buckle?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A car is not a Cessna. I ain't driving one with a yoke.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I still can't get a Knight Rider steering device?
At least put in the moving front lights or something.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought circular steering wheels were mandated by the government.

/ Obviously I haven't been following this at all.
// Not like I'm going to RTA to learn more about it or anything
/// 🎵 "Tradition... tradition!" 🎶
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the ongoing joke that the article doesn't include a photo of a Tesla steering yoke?
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be better for a sinking ship.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: But Blackbeard, why is there a steering wheel on your belt buckle?


Aaar, I dunno, but it's driving me nuts.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See this is why buying twitter was a good idea.  He's distracted, so someone with a clue will be running the place for a bit.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What good is a steering wheel in a car that actively tries to murder you or, failing that, explodes?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1982 Knight Industries Two Thousand: Regular Car Reviews
Youtube 93VlRnRPk9k
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nitropissering: This would be better for a sinking ship.

[Fark user image image 850x762]


Aargh it's drivin me nuts.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least you'll have a round steering wheel to hold onto as you're burning alive...
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's the Homer Simpson of car design.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Is the ongoing joke that the article doesn't include a photo of a Tesla steering yoke?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: The only race cars that have yolks



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: The only race cars that have yolks are drag cars
eg, cars you don't put a lot of steering input into


F1 cars have yoke type wheels, but they work on F1 cars because the steering is very fast, so turning requires less input.

But yeah. yoke wheels on regular vehicles is stupid, and proof positive that Elon is an idiot.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the low, low price of $700.  FFS, Tesla should be refunding $700 for the hassle.  But...no.  People were dumb enough to buy them with the yoke.  That's on them.  Maybe they should try a rudder next.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: The only race cars that have yolks are drag cars
eg, cars you don't put a lot of steering input into


Tesla's "yoke" looks just like F1 wheel.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think I finally get Elon. He's the kid-turned-grownup from Big, isn't he?

On second thought, that kid had a lot more sense than Elon does.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: F1 cars have yoke type wheels, but they work on F1 cars because the steering is very fast, so turning requires less input.


And they also have a terrible turning circle. The hairpin at Monaco is just about the limit of their turning.

Good they bought the steering wheel back. Bad that they still haven't bought back the indicators and gear selector.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
F1 steering ratio between 5:1 and 8:1 depending on track. The F1 steering yoke turns a total of 360 degrees

Street automobile steering ratio 14:1 allowing the steering wheel can typically turn between 972 and 1152 degrees, or about 2.7 to 3.2 full rotations.

/Watched Netflix F1 series at a HolidayInn Express
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: maxandgrinch: Is the ongoing joke that the article doesn't include a photo of a Tesla steering yoke?

[Fark user image 303x167]


Is that even a legal steering wheel in Europe? They sell Teslas there, right?  I don't think you can turn the wheel the way you're taught there to pass the driving exams (or at least not Spain's).  You'd have to cross your arm over the "danger zone" where the airbag comes out to make anything other than a shallow turn.
 
ukexpat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fark account name: baka-san: The only race cars that have yolks are drag cars
eg, cars you don't put a lot of steering input into

Tesla's "yoke" looks just like F1 wheel.


On yes, just like it, minus a few knobs and switches...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raygundan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Car comes with steering wheel" shouldn't be news, but thanks to Tesla's innovative deployment of cars without steering wheels, I guess it is.

I will give them partial credit for undoing some of their stupidity here.  But I'm going to need them to put the turn signal and gear selector stalks back before we can talk about a passing grade for the S and X.

Super-cynically: the handful of people who bought the cars with the ill-considered yoke aren't going to want to pay for a retrofit wheel because they were happy enough with a yoke to buy in the first place.  Tesla will then point to low or nonexistent uptake of the retrofit wheel after a year or so as evidence that "nobody wants a steering wheel."
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: So I still can't get a Knight Rider steering device?
At least put in the moving front lights or something.


Pro: The cybertruck will speak to drivers with Kitt's voice.
Con: It will only repeat all the stupid shiat Elon has said in the past.
 
cgremlin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
IMO, this is just another example of Elon's "engineering" prowess, which appears to be entirely visual rather than what's actually practical.  Another example is the Cybertruck - it looks like something an 8-year old would think is cool, rather than being practical for people that actually use their trucks as trucks.
 
mainsail
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"it will allow Model X and Model S owners to purchase a $700 wheel retrofit to replace their steering yoke with a round wheel."

Generous of them to allow people to buy stuff from them.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ukexpat: fark account name: baka-san: The only race cars that have yolks are drag cars
eg, cars you don't put a lot of steering input into

Tesla's "yoke" looks just like F1 wheel.

On yes, just like it, minus a few knobs and switches...
[Fark user image 425x196]


That... seems a surprisingly haphazard and inefficient design layout for what it's controlling.  Probably just me 'cause I know farkall about the field, but that really has a "Well we just kept adding things and it got really messy, but people were used to where each thing was by then..." vibe from here
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't follow Tesla and have never seen it, but is the yoke wheel something that's drive-by-wire?

I can see why Elmo would be into this, aside from it being unnecessary, it's also another point for failure.
 
