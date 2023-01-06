 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NL Times (Netherlands))   Experienced Dutch wingsuit pilot dies doing what he loved, which was bouncing off a cliff face, apparently. Extreme sports death trifecta in play   (nltimes.nl) divider line
25
    More: Sad, Jump, Social media, Parachuting, 44-year-old Jarno Cordia, Switzerland, European Union, social media, Ministry of Truth  
•       •       •

359 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2023 at 2:01 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this flying Dutchman's ship sailed?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's from the Netherlands, not the Neverlands. I can see how he made that mistake.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: He's from the Netherlands, not the Neverlands. I can see how he made that mistake.


"And where do Dutch people come from, Joey?"
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Experienced....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimpapa
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FAFO
 
browntimmy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Man who jumped off cliff dies.
 
rfenster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What was the last thing that went thru his mind?
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rfenster: What was the last thing that went thru his mind?


Limestone.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Swiss police said that the man died in the mountains near Lauterbrunnen on Wednesday, AD reported. He had jumped from the jumping point Hig La Mousse and crashed several times against a rock wall for unknown reasons.

Unknown? That's how you get style points to max out your multiplier.
 
patrick767
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People were shocked? Seriously? When someone who does wingsuit jumps dies, "shocking" isn't the word I'd use.
 
rfenster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Grumpy Cat: He's from the Netherlands, not the Neverlands. I can see how he made that mistake.

"And where do Dutch people come from, Joey?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The Swiss police said that the man died in the mountains near Lauterbrunnen on Wednesday, AD reported. He had jumped from the jumping point Hig La Mousse and crashed several times against a rock wall for unknown reasons.

Unknown? That's how you get style points to max out your multiplier.


Right? Gravity is a known reason.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The Swiss police said that the man died in the mountains near Lauterbrunnen on Wednesday, AD reported. He had jumped from the jumping point Hig La Mousse and crashed several times against a rock wall for unknown reasons.

Unknown? That's how you get style points to max out your multiplier.


Don't I know it!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rfenster: [Fark user image image 413x354]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Better than being an old person upset their neighbor is falling apart and selling would actually loss money because they'd have to buy a smaller place.
🤷‍♂ die young.  It cost less.
 
rfenster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wessoman: rfenster: What was the last thing that went thru his mind?

Limestone.


You're welcome!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
NaNaNa NaNaNa NaNaNaNANa Splatman!

/sorry.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A coward dies a thousand times before his death, but the valiant only taste of death but once.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can understand the adrenalin addiction. It is a legitimate addiction too, that people go to extremes like the above article to achieve.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

knbwhite: A coward dies a thousand times before his death, but the valiant only taste of death but once.


True, but you can only splat yourself once.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wow, Subby.  I haven't felt that bad chuckling about someone's death in a long time.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Proximity wing suit  flying is like playing Russian roulette.
Sooner or later you lose.
Hopefully there is video for future generations to learn from.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Never mind that and come home.  Your uncle Boudewijin has the shiats."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.