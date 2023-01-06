 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   Doing coke in a supermarket toilet, jumping in your car with three 16-year-olds, repeatedly driving past your ex while screaming abuse before flipping the vehicle with everyone inside then asking your ex for help? That's a busy day for a 19 year old   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
amateur

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He could be the next mayor of Dover.
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
sounds like a seth rogen movie.
 
devine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA

"Jacob Luton was 12 times the legal drug limit"

That was as far as I got before the adblock-fail popup came up.

Makes me wonder just how much blow you can do and still be legal to drive.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FAFO
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was hoping this was about Matt Gaetz.
 
Gilligann
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
12 times the legal drug limit

That's a lot...I guess. Or not, I don't know.
What is a "drug Limit"?
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sure the gentleman learned important lessons, improved his judgment and will not engage in any more idiotic and destructive behavior.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Grocery store bathroom? Ugh JFC that's disgusting. Actual shiat is cleaner than grocery store bathrooms.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Doing coke in a supermarket toilet, jumping in your car with three 16-year-olds, repeatedly driving past your ex while screaming abuse before flipping the vehicle with everyone inside then asking your ex for help?

Still a better week than Kevin McCarthy.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
kentonline.co.ukView Full Size


That's a hard 38.
 
