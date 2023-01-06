 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Grand Rapids Michigan has had a whopping 5 minutes of sunshine so far this year   (mlive.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think we had 20 on this side.
It sucks, but at least I'm aware and can try to do something about it.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been JUST GREAT for folks with seasonal depression... And my plants are not pleased.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems high.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains the smell.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoyed the 5 minutes on Wed at 4:45 PM at the East Beltline and 28th Street stoplight.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't know. I keep my curtains closed.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: I enjoyed the 5 minutes on Wed at 4:45 PM at the East Beltline and 28th Street stoplight.


Did you stop in for a Godly Chicken Sandwich while you were there?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall dropping my buddy at the airport for his vacation and there not being a moment of sunshine for all 10 days he was gone.

The local flight school calls it no-fly November because low cloud cover is so common over North Dakota that time of year.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much the same on the other side of Lake Michigan. So freaking gloomy.

/when it is clear and sunny it's usually well below 0.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I organized a goth convention in Pittsburgh. One of the selling points was that the sun only shines 60% of the year.
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: I enjoyed the 5 minutes on Wed at 4:45 PM at the East Beltline and 28th Street stoplight.


Howdy, neighbor!

***waves***
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: Im_Gumby: I enjoyed the 5 minutes on Wed at 4:45 PM at the East Beltline and 28th Street stoplight.

Did you stop in for a Godly Chicken Sandwich while you were there?


Nope, got some flowers for the Mrs at Eastern.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live just outside of the GR area. Can confirm it's not sunny right now.
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent the last week or so of December in California (before the rain started) and so I've been in sunshine recently. My husband, on the other hand, is deep in the throes of SAD. I hope they're right about this weekend...

We had a GORGEOUS fall with loads of sunshine. Sigh.
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same in the SE corner. The sun came out for like 2 minutes the other day and I blink blinked "What is that farking golden orb?!"
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least that isn't us, this time.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I moved to Michigan in High School after having grown up in Seattle. I wondered why everyone complained about how gloomy it was; seemed pretty sunny to me!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been gloomy and rainy for at least a week. But not like actual rain. It's been that constant foggy, misting crap. Basically just damp, cold and miserable. Better than snow and polar vortexes and stuff I guess.
 
jonathan_L
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least we've got really good beer.
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: It's been gloomy and rainy for at least a week. But not like actual rain. It's been that constant foggy, misting crap. Basically just damp, cold and miserable. Better than snow and polar vortexes and stuff I guess.


You don't have to shovel it...
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: I enjoyed the 5 minutes on Wed at 4:45 PM at the East Beltline and 28th Street stoplight.


Oh... you're one of those fancy east-siders, eh?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: I moved to Michigan in High School after having grown up in Seattle. I wondered why everyone complained about how gloomy it was; seemed pretty sunny to me!


So that's where you and the other sparkly vampires went...
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: Im_Gumby: I enjoyed the 5 minutes on Wed at 4:45 PM at the East Beltline and 28th Street stoplight.

Oh... you're one of those fancy east-siders, eh?


Fancy, but not that fancy.  Live over by Aquinas, but not in EGR.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jammy bastards! The sun's been shrouded by the moon here - and the moon developed a discernable "buttocks" shape as an added insult to us!
(Cabin fever came early this year)
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: I moved to Michigan in High School after having grown up in Seattle. I wondered why everyone complained about how gloomy it was; seemed pretty sunny to me!


My best friend and fellow deadhead Mike had been cohabitating with his GF Jean for years in Boulder while in college, in Boulder CO.  They graduated and he got a job in Seattle when he got a job there.

Mike was from Michigan.  Jean was from Arizona.

Jean lasted about 6 months in Seattle's gloom and damp.  She dumped him and moved back to Arizona.

/then he met my sister
//they got married a year later
///I was best man at my sister's wedding lol
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in Boulder while in college, in Boulder CO

Farking before coffee never goes well
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in St Pete FL we've had like 5 minutes of NON sunny weather so far.
That's exactly why I moved here.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's winter in Michigan. Deal.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother moved there this year, but from elsewhere in Michigan so it wouldn't have been much better where he was.

Meanwhile in Tucson where I am, our parents are and his son, it's been a bit sunnier.  We may be rubbing it in a bit.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder that if you live in the shadow of the great lakes that you should schedule a physical with your doctor during the winter months and have them check your vitamin D levels, most of us are at extremely low levels during the winter and a supplement beyond what is added to milk and other products is usually called for. I know I started pretty heavily from SAD until I started taking mine, it affected my mood and my job performance substantially.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds right for all of western MI.

...and we hated every minute of it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: I recall dropping my buddy at the airport for his vacation and there not being a moment of sunshine for all 10 days he was gone.

The local flight school calls it no-fly November because low cloud cover is so common over North Dakota that time of year.


CSB, but this is about January, in MI
 
jbuist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

browneye: It's winter in Michigan. Deal.


If we hadn't legalized weed there'd be 6 people living here.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I organized a goth convention in Pittsburgh. One of the selling points was that the sun only shines 60% of the year.


Bullshiat! Even at the equator the sun only shines 50% of the year, at best!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is news? In the Great Lakes states, the clouds move in early November and stay through April. Six days of no sun in any place there is not unusual.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The population is going to start visiting to enjoy the sunshine.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I took the dog out the other night and was able to see the moon for a while through some thin clouds.

That's reflected sunlight, right?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: This is news? In the Great Lakes states, the clouds move in early November and stay through April. Six days of no sun in any place there is not unusual.


yep it's gray in Michigan in the winter. it is also often cold and snow is possible/likely. in the spring it gets warmer and there is rain sometimes; summer it gets hot and in the fall the leaves change color.

This message is a repeat from every previous year since the Pangaea breakup.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jbuist: browneye: It's winter in Michigan. Deal.

If we hadn't legalized weed there'd be 6 people living here.


When I was younger, I thought Michigan must be a cool place to live, because everyone I'd met from Michigan was laid back and chill.

Then I visited Michigan and realized that that was because all the cool Michiganders had gtfo of Michigan.

/never went back to Michigan
//Michigan may be different now with legal weed
///Michigan
 
milizard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seems like Muskegon has had a lot more than that either yesterday or the day before.  Tuesday was just awful, though, and today isn't looking much better.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bill Withers - Ain't No Sunshine (Official Audio)
Youtube YuKfiH0Scao
 
genner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow twice the average.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Lack of sunlight" isn't even in the top 10 of things that suck about Grand Rapids.
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: EBN-OZN: This is news? In the Great Lakes states, the clouds move in early November and stay through April. Six days of no sun in any place there is not unusual.

yep it's gray in Michigan in the winter. it is also often cold and snow is possible/likely. in the spring it gets warmer and there is rain sometimes; summer it gets hot and in the fall the leaves change color.

This message is a repeat from every previous year since the Pangaea breakup.


Damn it, Yoko, not again.
 
callmeox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's 6 months of gray season in the Great Lakes region.  How is this shocking?
 
NutWrench
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seattle Summer
Youtube 09tb8luF82c
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: "Lack of sunlight" isn't even in the top 10 of things that suck about Grand Rapids.


I mean, they have a Whole Foods now.
 
