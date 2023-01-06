 Skip to content
Ski slopes in Switzerland are combatting the lack of snow by helicoptering it in. Owners heard asking: "Do you have any idea what the street value of this mountain is?"
21
posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2023 at 11:35 PM



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't have snow making equipment?  No way you could chopper in enough snow for even a bunny slope.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds carbon neutral to me
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Challenge accepted:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: They don't have snow making equipment?  No way you could chopper in enough snow for even a bunny slope.


It's Switzerland, they might not have ever needed snow machines before.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next they'll start building coal-fired power stations to power snow machines.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: They don't have snow making equipment?  No way you could chopper in enough snow for even a bunny slope.


Snow making equipment requires water.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think my favorite fact about that movie is that it was critically panned, yet it's probably my favorite "teen movie" (and I wasn't even a teenager when I saw it) and still has a cult following in 2023.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, burn avgas to supply snow to skifields with no that's not there due to climate change.


Those helicopters should be shot down and the skifield operators prosecuted.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: They don't have snow making equipment?  No way you could chopper in enough snow for even a bunny slope.


Too warm, per the article. Snowmaking only works if the temperature and humidity are such that snow crystals can form.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gotta be expensive as hell. How much snow could they possibly carry each trip, a few hundred pounds?
That probably wouldn't even clear my driveway after it snows.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, am perfectly ok with the Winter Olympics being cancelled forever. But keep the womens' curling event because it can be done in a climate-controlled environment and is smokin' hawt
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough snow for a race? Then move the farking goddamn race! And WTF is up with subby's tag selection? The airlift didn't even work. Stupid or Fail would have been more appropriate.
 
ReverendLoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Called them up to ask how much lift tickets were.  What sounded like a kid just screamed back over the line "TWO DOLLARS!" and hung up.

/confused
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey now, the guy who came up with this plan went to high school for 8 years.  He's no dummy!
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you try to ski without snow, you're gonna have a bad time.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
italianwatchspotter.comView Full Size


It tells time simultaneously in Monte Carlo, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Rome, and Gstaad!"
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image image 420x212]


2 dollars.
Cash
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

berylman: I, for one, am perfectly ok with the Winter Olympics being cancelled forever. But keep the womens' curling event because it can be done in a climate-controlled environment and is smokin' hawt


Yeah...watching women sweep is fantastic.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
God, such a great farking movie.
 
Bob Falfa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I think my favorite fact about that movie is that it was critically panned, yet it's probably my favorite "teen movie" (and I wasn't even a teenager when I saw it) and still has a cult following in 2023.


I was in college when it came out. My roommate worked at the movie theater, so I got in free. There were maybe 10 people total in the theater and we all loved it.
 
