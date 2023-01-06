 Skip to content
(CNN)   University of Idaho murder suspect was seen by a neighbor cleaning out his car with surgical gloves and garbage bags, AS ONE DOES. You know, totally normal stuff   (cnn.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Eh.  It's a ten year old Hyundai Elantra, presumably the same car he's been driving since his undergraduate years as a teenager.  If this was the first time that it was really cleaned since he got it, I could see someone wearing a surgical mask along with using rubber gloves and having trashbags and dropcloths.

/young adults are disgusting
//maturity for things like cleaning up a car doesn't come automatically
///still finds it likely he did it, but this doesn't really prove anything
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
lol dat DNA tho
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder what his teacher is going to give him as a grade for this whole thing.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wear nitrile gloves all the time when I work on my car...
 
xcheopis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: I wear nitrile gloves all the time when I work on my car...


I wear them all the time for any cleaning I have to do, including laundry. (Ugh, no foot smell on my hands please!)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The gloves were just enough probable cause to have some cops watch him.

The real evidence is the dna in the garbage that he put in his neighbors trash can.

Don't get hung up on the gloves. They aren't being used as evidence.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: I wear nitrile gloves all the time when I work on my car...


xcheopis: Churchy LaFemme: I wear nitrile gloves all the time when I work on my car...

I wear them all the time for any cleaning I have to do, including laundry. (Ugh, no foot smell on my hands please!)


You are both now on a watch list.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wore latex gloves when I cleaned out my kids' cars last year. They were farking disgusting after months of neglect. Of course, I'm not a murderer, at least as far as you know. I should stop typing.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Guys, what if this he is innocent, nobody actually died, those college kids don't exist, and he was framed by the CIA and Elon Musk because he knows the truth about JFK Jr's fusion energy machine?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomicBanana
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All I can say is I hope I'm never accused of murder.

Gloves and garbage bags? I'd ask if that's not how everyone cleans out their cars, but then again I also live in the land of "chuck 'er out the window."
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I couldn't commit murder because I'm too lazy. Trying to clean up a crime scene seems so farking exhausting.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For someone who had supposedly studied criminology for years, he was really bad at it.  Wanting to get caught???
 
Joan of Snark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mean, I don't really think trash bags are indicative of anything. I was also cleaning my car top to bottom last weekend and had trash bags with me. But that's because I'm a slob.

Yes, I still think he's guilty. Just sayin'.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In my youth I used to pull the entire interior out of my car to clean it. All I left in the car was the headliner and dashboard. And every October I'd change engines but that's starting to go off topic.

/ never needed a trash bag though. Loose objects can be dangerous in your vehicle.
// may have been an enthusiastic driver back then ;-)


   \|/
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe he is just a need freak and a germaphobe.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

indy_kid: For someone who had supposedly studied criminology for years, he was really bad at it.  Wanting to get caught???


Extra,super bad at it even.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Guys, what if this he is innocent, nobody actually died, those college kids don't exist, and he was framed by the CIA and Elon Musk because he knows the truth about JFK Jr's fusion energy machine?


Ok, now I'm getting a side eye twitch.  Stop now before it becomes full Forrest Whitaker.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well WTF else was he supposed to wear?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
CSB

A few years ago the family came down with the stomach flu.

My wife is a germaphobe and called me on my way home from band rehearsal to tell me both kids were throwing up.

"Stop at the CVS on the way home, get gloves, garbage bags, tape and bleach"

So at 1AM I get into town, get inside the CVS and bring all those items to the register.

There's a security guard at the counter. Watches me put the stuff to get rung up.

Then it dawns on me.

"Sir, I assure you, my family has the stomach flu and the wife asked me to get these items"

he says...

"I took a photo of your car license plate, just in case you're lying"
 
dennysgod
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Actually that is perfectly normal after a week long road trip with 4 kids
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"You're supposed to use barrels and acid, and store them in your apartment. HAS NO ONE LEARNED ANYTHING FROM ME?!?!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Both of my kids get violently carsick on long trips . . . projectile-vomiting carsick . . . synchronized projectile-vomiting carsick.

So, yes, AS ONE DOES.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

indy_kid: For someone who had supposedly studied criminology for years, he was really bad at it.  Wanting to get caught???


I think the real reason Moscow PD was like "nope, we have no suspects, nothing at all. no leads. no clues." is that really they knew who it was from the beginning.

Also, this Kohlberg guy sounds like he thinks he is being clever. The trial will be interesting to say the least.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
??????? Serious question, if you are cleaning YOUR car why do you need gloves??????

Not defending anyone.  I don't know anything about this case.

But. Since there is no reason to use gloves on your OWN car. It SHOULD NOT mean a single thing.

But. Then again. We live in a reality where we believe eye witness identification.  While there is information telling us it's 🗑.
And. We also stupid think inconsistencies mean anything.  Despite other cases showing the cops was incorrect.  And eventually arrested and changed someone else completely different.  And no longer think the other person's inconsistencies now mean nothing.
🤷‍♂
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I use nitrile gloves to clean stuff all the time. Helps protect your hands. If I don't want that stuff on the floor I might also not want it on my skin.

The service techs at the buildings I've worked at also use them when doing most anything.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I mean... in my 20s my car may have gotten to the point where 2022 me would use gloves while cleaning it. And I've seen lots of other cars I wouldn't touch without an 11 foot pole so the gloves and trash bags don't really red-flag me.
 
