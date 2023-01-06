 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTOP)   Who among us hasn't resorted to tape to keep an 18 month old in their seat?   (wtop.com) divider line
28
    More: Dumbass, Fairfax County, Virginia, Fairfax County, Wesal Houd Abu Issa, employee of Little Oaks Montessori Academy, English-language films, Police, Fairfax County police, Washington Metropolitan Area  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2023 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Virtually_Human [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago in a multi-day training class I was in the instructor taped a guy's mouth shut.  We all clapped, he was a real pain in the butt.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zip ties are quicker and easier.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tape, no, Velcro, yes
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Merltech
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Virtually_Human: Years ago in a multi-day training class I was in the instructor taped a guy's mouth shut.  We all clapped, he was a real pain in the butt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Have you ever tried to get a car seat into a car. Tape is a fine solution.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Half a Valium and a little vodka in his apple juice works for me. I get the other half and the rest of the vodka.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just rub the baby on your head a couple of times and they'll stick to the ceiling nicely.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: [i.pinimg.com image 697x697]


Dad??
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Benadryl is your friend
 
deadsanta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Tape, no, Velcro, yes


Exactly this.  I don't see any difference between the two, except as regards to cleanup.
And before velcro?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I defy you to find someone that hasn't at least thought about it.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not saying they're right, but I understand.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stupid woke world.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I used to take a roll of tape to the first day of school for one of my kids.  I would offer it to the teacher, who would be shocked and refuse it, immediately.

I would shrug, and find my kid's desk and start ripping off a huge length.  Teacher would be getting visibily upset, and I would keep ripping.  My kid would be saying things, like Mom, c'mon stop.  And then, I get down on the floor and start taping off a box around the desk.

The kid would be fussing that it was way too small and the teacher would be fanning herself, recovering from all her bad thoughts.  I'd look the kid dead in the eye and tell them the teacher is going to contact me every single time you leave the box without permission.  And then, whatever happened, that's on the teacher.

Usually by the end of the first month, a request for another roll would come home.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Benadryl is your friend


Yeah, we would have died without Benadryl for a while.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Just rub the baby on your head a couple of times and they'll stick to the ceiling nicely.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Just rub the baby on your head a couple of times and they'll stick to the ceiling nicely.


That sounds awful.
🧐
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkimball
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How else are you suppose to tape them to a chair..you need tape
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Enough with the Libertarian threads.
 
drayno76
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I used to take a roll of tape to the first day of school for one of my kids.  I would offer it to the teacher, who would be shocked and refuse it, immediately.

I would shrug, and find my kid's desk and start ripping off a huge length.  Teacher would be getting visibily upset, and I would keep ripping.  My kid would be saying things, like Mom, c'mon stop.  And then, I get down on the floor and start taping off a box around the desk.

The kid would be fussing that it was way too small and the teacher would be fanning herself, recovering from all her bad thoughts.  I'd look the kid dead in the eye and tell them the teacher is going to contact me every single time you leave the box without permission.  And then, whatever happened, that's on the teacher.

Usually by the end of the first month, a request for another roll would come home.


That's yet another reason why I'm in therapy 3 days per week.  Thanks Mom.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't have that problem. If the kid gets out of line I hand them back to their parents and let them deal with it. Nice not having kids. :)
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: LouisZepher: Just rub the baby on your head a couple of times and they'll stick to the ceiling nicely.

That sounds awful.
🧐


Looks like someone was raised with Wizard of Id and Hi&Lois...
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.