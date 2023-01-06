 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Robbing a bank is bad but robbing a bank when you're on parole for robbing a bank is just too much   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
17
•       •       •

ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, too much is the guy from Toledo who received a new trial under a pseudonym because being tried for bank robbery under his actual name of "Rob Banks" was prejudicial.
 
wademh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
??? a foolish consistency ???
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I'm sorry, but I was told I was protected under 'double jeopardy.'"
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm sure he didn't plan on getting caught this time though. What are the odds?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Clash - Bankrobber (Official Video)
Youtube ttJBdr6eBuo
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can't decide if I should go with "Yo dawg, I heard you like ..." or "You said robbing a bank twice."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's my retirement plan.

Rob a bank. Go to jail, get my 3 hots and cot and full medical paid for. Roof over head, and free clothing too.

I think there's even a day room where I can watch tv, right?
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wademh: ??? a foolish consistency ???


Its called "staying on brand."
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I rob a bank, before I rob a bank, and then I rob two more.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: It's my retirement plan.

Rob a bank. Go to jail, get my 3 hots and cot and full medical paid for. Roof over head, and free clothing too.

I think there's even a day room where I can watch tv, right?


On the off chance you don't get caught, you should rob something else.  Like an armored car on Christmas day or something.

Or go all in and try to steal a money printing press.  Just try to walk in with a clipboard and hide until night or something.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Yattering
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Man!
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: steklo: It's my retirement plan.

Rob a bank. Go to jail, get my 3 hots and cot and full medical paid for. Roof over head, and free clothing too.

I think there's even a day room where I can watch tv, right?

On the off chance you don't get caught, you should rob something else.  Like an armored car on Christmas day or something.

Or go all in and try to steal a money printing press.  Just try to walk in with a clipboard and hide until night or something.


No you assemble a team of crack shot liberators and rob a casino.
Easy.
Seen it in like 3 documentaries.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: It's my retirement plan.

Rob a bank. Go to jail, get my 3 hots and cot and full medical paid for. Roof over head, and free clothing too.

I think there's even a day room where I can watch tv, right?


it's better than that. friends galore, sing-a-longs, tats - the whole nine yards!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: It's my retirement plan.

Rob a bank. Go to jail, get my 3 hots and cot and full medical paid for. Roof over head, and free clothing too.

I think there's even a day room where I can watch tv, right?


You should watch this instructional film
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A Credit Union is not a bank, there for; no bank robbery. Gets off on a technicality.

/checkmix
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: It's my retirement plan.

Rob a bank. Go to jail, get my 3 hots and cot and full medical paid for. Roof over head, and free clothing too.

I think there's even a day room where I can watch tv, right?


That sounds more like a 1st world nation jail. Not the United States. And definitely not Texas. No AC. Loaf that isn't food. And only two meals. One being a sandwich.
 
