Delivery van driver dumps van, engine running, in no parking zone at airport, checks in and flies off. Subby wonders what was in the package he opened
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uncut gems?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the delivery-van driver dumped the van, engine running, in no parking zone at airport, checked in and flew off.  Elaine Dickinson was on that flight.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he had arranged someone to cover for him and they didn't show up

Meanwhile he's off on a long weekend with him and his friends being mad lads getting munted and waking up in Barcelona or something
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Her: Come Over.

Me: I Can't. I'm delivering packages in another state.

Her: My parents aren't home.

Me:....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin.

reboot
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Of course the delivery-van driver dumped the van, engine running, in no parking zone at airport, checked in and flew off.  Elaine Dickinson was on that flight.
[Fark user image 350x376]


Airplane ~ Closing Credits ~ (20) minutes
Youtube Qu83b2vmipg
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is the way.

This guy should remain undiscovered.  Let it be the next mystery.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


anyone remember this story?

A neighbor's ring camera caught the delivery guy's girlfriend coming out of her boyfriend's Amazon delivery truck.

Yes, he was fired for having sex on the job.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Quitting like a boss.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Case of the Stranded Stroopwafels
 
X-Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
so was it red or white?
 
