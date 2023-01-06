 Skip to content
(AP News)   "The only thing I'm guilty of is loving you soooooo much", Says woman who repeatedly poisoned her husband in an attempt to get her hands on his 70 y/o assets   (apnews.com) divider line
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Mindy Kaling on meth.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... and loving your money soooooooo much more!"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
take a closer look: Her mouth is still full from what she had to do for him to even marry her.
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta be exceptionally dumb to try and poison someone in hopes of getting your hands on their inheritance, because an autopsy would reveal the presence of whatever you were using to poison them with! Overall I am glad that so many criminals are stupid and inept, but a small part of me laments that we as a society are just getting lazy. (Last bit is a joke, so relax.)
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: You gotta be exceptionally dumb to try and poison someone in hopes of getting your hands on their inheritance, because an autopsy would reveal the presence of whatever you were using to poison them with! Overall I am glad that so many criminals are stupid and inept, but a small part of me laments that we as a society are just getting lazy. (Last bit is a joke, so relax.)


Also, I don't know anything about the guy but a 70-year old veterinarian doesn't scream "loaded" to me. It's extra funny/tragic if she did all this to get her hands on a modest house in the suburbs.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing I'm guilty of is caring too much.

And embezzlement.  Embezzlement and caring too much.  Those are the only things I'm guilty of.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Married in March, started killing attempts in July. I don't think she ever loved the man.
 
LoopyGarou
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browntimmy: Mock26: You gotta be exceptionally dumb to try and poison someone in hopes of getting your hands on their inheritance, because an autopsy would reveal the presence of whatever you were using to poison them with! Overall I am glad that so many criminals are stupid and inept, but a small part of me laments that we as a society are just getting lazy. (Last bit is a joke, so relax.)

Also, I don't know anything about the guy but a 70-year old veterinarian doesn't scream "loaded" to me. It's extra funny/tragic if she did all this to get her hands on a modest house in the suburbs.


The specialist vets and vets in comparative medicine do fairly well.  Race horse vets do well, but not enviably so.

GP vets 'study like an MD, work like an MD, get paid like an RN.'
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if she'd poisoned the other Madison-area veterinarian who is charged with abusing the animals in his clinic, maybe I'd give her a pass.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the (slightly) related story of the wife who bought a brand new kitchen knife to stab her husband with. But in her defence, she did drive him to hospital, and only stabbed him once more on the way
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: You gotta be exceptionally dumb to try and poison someone in hopes of getting your hands on their inheritance, because an autopsy would reveal the presence of whatever you were using to poison them with!


So the family opts out of an autopsy, big deal. Do you think everyone gets an autopsy?
 
Tangenital
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoopyGarou
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Mock26: You gotta be exceptionally dumb to try and poison someone in hopes of getting your hands on their inheritance, because an autopsy would reveal the presence of whatever you were using to poison them with!

So the family opts out of an autopsy, big deal. Do you think everyone gets an autopsy?


In some counties, the coroner ( who might not be a pathologist or even an MD ) could ask for a necropsy if the circumstances are fishy or the death didn't happen at a hospital.  But every county has its own rules...
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tangenital: Hmmm

[Fark user image image 600x450]

[Fark user image image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size



/It has tommy Chong's daughter how bad could it be?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like a priestess of Shiva the Destroyer... scary as hell
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LoopyGarou: browntimmy: Mock26: You gotta be exceptionally dumb to try and poison someone in hopes of getting your hands on their inheritance, because an autopsy would reveal the presence of whatever you were using to poison them with! Overall I am glad that so many criminals are stupid and inept, but a small part of me laments that we as a society are just getting lazy. (Last bit is a joke, so relax.)

Also, I don't know anything about the guy but a 70-year old veterinarian doesn't scream "loaded" to me. It's extra funny/tragic if she did all this to get her hands on a modest house in the suburbs.

The specialist vets and vets in comparative medicine do fairly well.  Race horse vets do well, but not enviably so.

GP vets 'study like an MD, work like an MD, get paid like an RN.'


The vet classes at Davis were like 125 people, 85 of which would be crazy smart horse girls. I waded in that dating pool a LOT.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browntimmy: Mock26: You gotta be exceptionally dumb to try and poison someone in hopes of getting your hands on their inheritance, because an autopsy would reveal the presence of whatever you were using to poison them with! Overall I am glad that so many criminals are stupid and inept, but a small part of me laments that we as a society are just getting lazy. (Last bit is a joke, so relax.)

Also, I don't know anything about the guy but a 70-year old veterinarian doesn't scream "loaded" to me. It's extra funny/tragic if she did all this to get her hands on a modest house in the suburbs.


To many people a house in the burbs would be a huge step up.
Vets makes a better than average living, he also could have a very busy practice, could own multiple locations, could have invested very well and made $$$$ in the market, could have come from $ and inherited millions.

I know a nail salon owner pulling over $1m a year with multiple stores.
I also know a 25yo who works 25 hours a week at a tanning salon and owns a $3m house thanks to daddy's $.
 
nartreb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: You gotta be exceptionally dumb to try and poison someone in hopes of getting your hands on their inheritance, because an autopsy would reveal the presence of whatever you were using to poison them with! Overall I am glad that so many criminals are stupid and inept, but a small part of me laments that we as a society are just getting lazy. (Last bit is a joke, so relax.)


You have to be kind of dumb to choose a poison that will show up on an autopsy, but the bigger risk is what happened here: husband was alive when taken to hospital, where screening for barbiturates is pretty routine.  She got caught because she farked up the dose three times.  Odds of an autopsy on a 70-year-old aren't especially high.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I also know a 25yo who works 25 hours a week at a tanning salon and owns a $3m house thanks to daddy's $.


You can't just say something like that and not give their number out.
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Veterinarian
National average salary: $95,762 per year
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What happens in Monroe stays in Monroe.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yowza. When your lawyer says this, you're guilty, and you're looking at a verdict of very, very guilty: "Under the constitutions of this state and this nation, Ms. Chapin is innocent and has the right to due process under the law."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shes got mad crap in the corners of her mouth :0
 
akallen404
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It took being poisoned three times before he filed for divorce? I think that I would leave the first time.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

daffy: It took being poisoned three times before he filed for divorce? I think that I would leave the first time.


Vets are supposed to be knowledgeable on drugs, and toxins.

/The three time thing means he was a lousy vet or was really not paying attention.
 
