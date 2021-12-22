 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Mad dog" surfer dies doing what he loved   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Surfing, Big wave surfing, Veteran Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire, Tow-in surfing, Hawaii, Support staff, Hawaiian Garrett McNamara, Brazilian surfers  
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting thrashed against rocks by a wall of water, and then drowning hopefully while unconscious?
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have felt the ocean pressing me against the bottom, rolling me along, and known the peace that comes from calmly waiting to see if it will let you go. Hopefully he went that way and not with his foot jammed between two rocks, kicking and screaming.

I gave up surfing when we swapped oceans. Too many pointy rocks in Maine.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
img.redbull.comView Full Size

/Eddie would go
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Died doing your mom?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Mad dog? He hated that name!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Vaya con....

Dammit!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is The Big Kahuna going go go after Gidget now?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm just glad it wasn't a real dog that died.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hang 10? That's for lightweights. This guy hangs 20/20.
 
6nome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He died drinking Mad Dog 20/20s?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sebastian Steudtner GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title For The Largest Wave Surfed (unlimited) - male
Youtube CIXbZPHLv2o
meanwhile, here's someone not failing riding a 115 foot monster
 
spumco
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rabies?
 
