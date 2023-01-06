 Skip to content
(NPR)   Tesla has now lost over $700 billion in value, which technically makes it an even bigger failure than Bitcoin   (npr.org) divider line
    Fail, Automotive industry, Volkswagen Group, Stock market, meteoric rise of Tesla stock, General Motors, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Electric vehicle, Porsche  
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All glory is fleeting.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Value"

Yeah... it was insane. Look up Ron Baron... Dude had made billions and billions on Tesla stock. He cashed out his original investment and made a few billion, but he's also an old school investor. He believed all of this bullsh*t and went on CNBC every few weeks talking about how Tesla was going to $2,000/share (even after all the splits) and he just sounded completely insane.

He's not taking a real loss on the share because he trimmed back and got his original stake plus a bunch of cash, but on paper dude lost like $10 billion or something. He'll live... I'm more concerned about all the people in their 20's and 30's who believed this guy and Cathie and all the other insane assholes talking about how this thing could go on forever up 100-1000% per year forever.

People, real people, lost a ton because very few of them were in when this thing was $20-120 before all the splits and sh*t. They got in after the hype and it went parabolic.

There will be lawsuits, there should be lawsuits. His earnings calls were complete smokeshows where he lied to investors and the SEC only slapped his ass once for his Tweeting and then never really enforced it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, you can now get that really expensive S with a proper round steering wheel
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ron Baron says he made $6 billion on Tesla investment, plans to be a shareholder for a long time (cnbc.com)
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You'll be sorry next year when I'm zooming around in my self-driving robocybertruck.  Mass production starts next year!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It was overvalued to begin with.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Elon Musk holed up at Twitter HQ. The stench of human sewage, BO and decomposing Uber Eats and disconnected phone lines prevents the Press from being able to reach him for questions
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When poor people make a relentless series of idiotic unforced errors, they're "stupid dumbasses". Rich people are "distracted".
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
long term the stock will regain value as the company grows and stabilizes but its not a get rich quick scheme anymore.

it'll also bounce back some when they jettison Elon and bring in stable leadership.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The SEC is one of the most feckless federal agencies
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I do feel for everyone who COULDN'T sell off six months ago, but everybody else?
BWUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rich people can be eccentric; poor people just "weird".
 
Confabulat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Teslas are stupid.  There was no need to redesign every damn thing that's been in every car since ever. If I can't figure out how to turn on the windshield wipers or get the car in Drive then you're doing it wrong, not me.
 
cleek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

that's how Republicans want it
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
With all the other car makers, moving to electric vehicles now, there are going to be a lot of alternatives that are both better and cheaper than Tesla vehicles.

The initial impetus for the current slide seems tied to Elon Musk's public relations issues, but the fundamental business of the company is facing challenges that we're going to drive the stock lower at some point regardless.
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Time to buy.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The stock is technically regaining value as it falls in price.  It's returning to a reasonable valuation.  Whether or not the company can increase its stock price is another matter.
 
wage0048
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No.  It may have lost over $700 billion in price, but the value never existed to begin with.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When you've got a leader who will tank an entire company because someone made fun of him, it doesn't bode well for the future.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

F*CK, here he comes carrying that sink and stupid grin on his face again, man. It's like the fifth time today and it'snot even noon yet..

Dude, just smile and nod and pray he doesn't ask to "read your code."
 
brilett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's hardcore.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He did this to himself.  If he had just kept his idiot mouth shut about Twitter (and his other moronic comments) and not bought it, he wouldn't have been so viscerally exposed for the complete and utter twatwaffle that he is, which in turn caused Twitter to turn into the world's biggest social media open sewer, which in turn caused him to use Tesla as his Twitter piggybank, which in turn started everything crumbling around his stupid ears.

Sorry, Elmo.  You've no one to blame but your own dickwitted self, so go ahead and choke on it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I see the flaw in this plan.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

That second part is both necessary and unlikely to occur...
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stonks.

Just another way for rich people to steal from working folks.  They convinced all these half aersed Gordon Gekko's that they could be part of the club.  Same thing with the crypto nonsense.

If someone has to convince you to be part of the club, you're not in the club.  You're the rube being fleeced all the way to working two jobs (or three) and driving Uber.

Just expect to work your crappy job for the rest of your life.  Find a job that gives you the least amount of grief for the maximum amount of money.  Probably a union gig.

The stock market is nothing more than a rigged casino where the house wins every time.  The house being rich people, and not you....
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tell us how you really feel
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

It's still overvalued. Its market cap is still almost 7 times that of Ford, and there's nothing Tesla can pull out of its hat to justify that. Once regulators catch up with their "full self-driving" nonsense it's going to drop further.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mostly because everyone that works there desperately wants to work for and get paid by the companies they are supposed to be regulating.
 
Nogrhi [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, using the Futurama Bureaucrat Principle, I can confidently state that technical failure is the best kind of failure.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

This is the kind of man we need for president!

Signed: Not a Russian bot
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

With the build quality of their vehicles and other manufacturers making more electric cars I doubt it's ever going to get as high as it was.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

So 'doesn't like stocks', got it.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And you all laugh at cryptocurrencies for "instability"! Right now banks use blockchain with other banks and your very connection to Fark.com is secured using public key encryption.

Cryptography is the future no matter what your poor opinion thinks.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

And redesigning controls that have been more or less standardised across the industry for decades+ is just asking for Anton Yelchin-style accidents.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

when i smoke pot, im a dangerous criminal drug addict.  the rich guys who smoke pot are counterculture icons
 
