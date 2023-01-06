 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Need a baby? Take a baby. Have a baby? Drop one in   (npr.org) divider line
49
    More: Strange, Infant, Infancy, baby box, Infant mortality, Safe-haven law, Child abandonment, Infant bed, Baby hatch  
•       •       •

878 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2023 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am baby crazy, but I don't have the space at home for another one.

If the kid can continue to live in the Safe Haven Baby Box, and limit their new family to afternoons and weekends until they are ready to go to college, they can call me Dad.

Hell, they can call me anything they want if they get a paper route or baby modeling career and contribute some income.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn that sounds heartbreaking

Also: Another criticism lies in how infrequently infants are surrendered.

Who f*cking gives a sh*t? It's a safer option than the nearest dumpster, if anything you'd think places like Texas would favour it over abortion
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this idea controversial?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Damn that sounds heartbreaking

Also: Another criticism lies in how infrequently infants are surrendered.

Who f*cking gives a sh*t? It's a safer option than the nearest dumpster, if anything you'd think places like Texas would favour it over abortion


I had the same thought which is why I'm kinda surprised there is only one in the entire state of Florida. I would have assumed these would be standard at almost every fire station.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird that anti-choice people wouldn't want one of these on every block in their state.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is good.

People who don't want children, or can't care for children, should be able to surrender them with zero stigma or opinions about it. If you are going to force people to carry children, then the very least you can do is this.

/there should also be zero stigma against being child free
//child free, old enough I'm not harassed about it anymore
 
beantowndog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: no1curr: Damn that sounds heartbreaking

Also: Another criticism lies in how infrequently infants are surrendered.

Who f*cking gives a sh*t? It's a safer option than the nearest dumpster, if anything you'd think places like Texas would favour it over abortion

I had the same thought which is why I'm kinda surprised there is only one in the entire state of Florida. I would have assumed these would be standard at almost every fire station.


A fetus is sacred.  Unlike worthless babies.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering how DeSantis operates I wouldnt be surprised if that baby belongs to Hardee's now. We don't have Carl's Jr here in Florida
Carl's Junior
Youtube 5d7SaO0JAHk
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good solution for unwanted babby, instead of kill. They need to do way instain mother> who kill thier babbys, becuse these babby cant fright back? It was on the news this mroing a mother in ar who had kill her three kids, they are taking the three babby back to new york too lady to rest. my pary are with the father who lost his chrilden ; i am truley sorry for your lots.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Damn that sounds heartbreaking

Also: Another criticism lies in how infrequently infants are surrendered.

Who f*cking gives a sh*t? It's a safer option than the nearest dumpster, if anything you'd think places like Texas would favour it over abortion


If they actually used logic then yes, they would favor them.  Of course if they used logic they wouldn't insist on abstinence-only sex education and would increase access to contraceptives for everyone, since, you know, those actually prevent abortions.

But no, this is Texas, and those surrendered babies are already born so they've stopped giving a shiat about them.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: How is this idea controversial?


Because it's progressive.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: How is this idea controversial?


Ftfa: "And while advocates argue that baby boxes help to save lives, critics say the practice creates a method for people to surrender children without the parent's consent."

I guess that makes sense? But has that ever occured? I'm assuming a quick DNA test along cross referencing missing children police reports would be an easy way to solve this?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drop them off at a Republican's doorstep.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: talkyournonsense: How is this idea controversial?

Ftfa: "And while advocates argue that baby boxes help to save lives, critics say the practice creates a method for people to surrender children without the parent's consent."

I guess that makes sense? But has that ever occured? I'm assuming a quick DNA test along cross referencing missing children police reports would be an easy way to solve this?


Read that substituting "father" for "parent".
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: How is this idea controversial?


My take on it is that it's not controversial at all for just about everyone. But, we are in an era of where hyper outrage and hyper controversy is almost a requirement for just about anything and most of the media takes it and runs with it.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Warthog: Good solution for unwanted babby, instead of kill. They need to do way instain mother> who kill thier babbys, becuse these babby cant fright back? It was on the news this mroing a mother in ar who had kill her three kids, they are taking the three babby back to new york too lady to rest. my pary are with the father who lost his chrilden ; i am truley sorry for your lots.


Um, are you ok?  I don't recall any of your prior posts looking like English is not your first language.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The evolution of the take-a-penny/leave-a-penny tray has definitely taken some weird turns....
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Warthog: Good solution for unwanted babby, instead of kill. They need to do way instain mother> who kill thier babbys, becuse these babby cant fright back? It was on the news this mroing a mother in ar who had kill her three kids, they are taking the three babby back to new york too lady to rest. my pary are with the father who lost his chrilden ; i am truley sorry for your lots.

Um, are you ok?  I don't recall any of your prior posts looking like English is not your first language.


How is babby formed?
Youtube Ll-lia-FEIY
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: no1curr: Damn that sounds heartbreaking

Also: Another criticism lies in how infrequently infants are surrendered.

Who f*cking gives a sh*t? It's a safer option than the nearest dumpster, if anything you'd think places like Texas would favour it over abortion

I had the same thought which is why I'm kinda surprised there is only one in the entire state of Florida. I would have assumed these would be standard at almost every fire station.


Many states allow you to legally surrender a newborn within a certain time frame after birth, usually to a fire station since they are staffed 24/7.  These boxes take it a step further by allowing them to do it anonymously.

Raising a child is a very difficult job, and not everyone is cut out for it.  Unfortunately we're kind of hardwired to fark so it happens.We should give those people as many outs as possible, for the sake of the children.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Better than being left in a burger king bathroom. Interesting how Indiana has the most.....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shroom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: How is this idea controversial?


It's not controversial, it's just that the implementation is asinine.  Here in Illinois, we have the same kind of law, but you just take the baby to a fire station within 30 days.  This is Florida, so they have (checks notes) a lockbox?  Seems a little less humane.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: talkyournonsense: How is this idea controversial?

Because it's progressive.


But it's not
Baby hatches have been around since at least the middle ages. It's ultra conservative like the dark ages.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm the babe in the box
Carried in car seat
Won't you come and raise me?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: talkyournonsense: How is this idea controversial?

My take on it is that it's not controversial at all for just about everyone. But, we are in an era of where hyper outrage and hyper controversy is almost a requirement for just about anything and most of the media takes it and runs with it.


You're dead on with "just about everyone", but there are some folks I've run into that haaaate them. Their specific arguments haven't been worth remembering, because when you get to the bottom of them it boils down to "What part of punishing whores don't you get? Forced birth was only supposed to be Shame: Part One, they were supposed to continue living with the baby, and drop-boxes are a loophole."
 
morg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

shroom: talkyournonsense: How is this idea controversial?

It's not controversial, it's just that the implementation is asinine.  Here in Illinois, we have the same kind of law, but you just take the baby to a fire station within 30 days.  This is Florida, so they have (checks notes) a lockbox?  Seems a little less humane.


All sorts of alarm bells get triggered when one of these boxes is used and the baby is collected within something like 15 minutes. The whole purpose is anonimity because the people doing the dropping are probably in a bad position somehow and don't want be in position to explain a bunch of painful crap like "I'm an addict" or "my dad raped me and I'm 13". Without this option those people might leave the baby in box somewhere or, worse, a dumpster to avoid that conversation.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this lullaby
Today is the Day We Give Babies Away - Baby Song with Lyrics and Actions
Youtube uilDW41zLHA
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is this drop-box big enough for a teenager? Asking for a friend.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

no1curr: Damn that sounds heartbreaking

Also: Another criticism lies in how infrequently infants are surrendered.

Who f*cking gives a sh*t? It's a safer option than the nearest dumpster, if anything you'd think places like Texas would favour it over abortion


As opposed to Colorado where the door just drops them into a meat grinder.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In other news (2012) U.N. Committee Calls For An End To Centuries-Old Practice Of 'Baby Boxes'

Damned if you do, damned if you don't.
 
anuran
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Drop them off at a Republican's doorstep.


They would just let them die and turn up the speakers until the crying stopped
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: RandomInternetComment: talkyournonsense: How is this idea controversial?

Ftfa: "And while advocates argue that baby boxes help to save lives, critics say the practice creates a method for people to surrender children without the parent's consent."

I guess that makes sense? But has that ever occured? I'm assuming a quick DNA test along cross referencing missing children police reports would be an easy way to solve this?

Read that substituting "father" for "parent".


Correct.
Father == Parent
Mother == Vessel
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: talkyournonsense: How is this idea controversial?

Ftfa: "And while advocates argue that baby boxes help to save lives, critics say the practice creates a method for people to surrender children without the parent's consent."

I guess that makes sense? But has that ever occured? I'm assuming a quick DNA test along cross referencing missing children police reports would be an easy way to solve this?


The unnamed "critics say" (c'mon NPR, I expect this sh*t from Fox News but you can do better) appears to be this 2003 Hofstra Law paper which points out that fathers of women with unwanted pregnancies often don't even know they have a child and that there should be a notification system and legal safeguards for them so that the child doesn't necessarily have to become a ward of the state. It does cite some prior cases regarding safe haven dropoffs but is self-aware of the enormous logistical difficulties involved as well.

Disclaimer: I'm not endorsing a view, just answering your question.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Tom-Servo: talkyournonsense: How is this idea controversial?

My take on it is that it's not controversial at all for just about everyone. But, we are in an era of where hyper outrage and hyper controversy is almost a requirement for just about anything and most of the media takes it and runs with it.

You're dead on with "just about everyone", but there are some folks I've run into that haaaate them. Their specific arguments haven't been worth remembering, because when you get to the bottom of them it boils down to "What part of punishing whores don't you get? Forced birth was only supposed to be Shame: Part One, they were supposed to continue living with the baby, and drop-boxes are a loophole."


I suggested that they have dye packs so we can identify the mother.  The baby just gets incinerated since that's not the important part.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It's weird that anti-choice people wouldn't want one of these on every block in their state.


Not as weird as the "Pro Life" people having only one in their entire state.
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Remember when Nebraska passed a law where you could surrender children and didn't include an age limit and people dropped off teens? I guess that could be controversial.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I fed a feral baby hanging out by the dumpster and now I've got babies everywhere. I'm calling baby control.
 
Dadburns
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: In other news (2012) U.N. Committee Calls For An End To Centuries-Old Practice Of 'Baby Boxes'

Damned if you do, damned if you don't.


...yeah, I noticed that article too. In it they pointed out that in India they have baby boxes, but they are primarily used to get rid of unwanted girl babies, what a world.

/have three daughters
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warthog: Good solution for unwanted babby, instead of kill. They need to do way instain mother> who kill thier babbys, becuse these babby cant fright back? It was on the news this mroing a mother in ar who had kill her three kids, they are taking the three babby back to new york too lady to rest. my pary are with the father who lost his chrilden ; i am truley sorry for your lots.


Do you smell toast?
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: How is this idea controversial?


The planet is overpopulated and abortion is outlawed now.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Future headline: Florida couple arrested for tampering with Save Surrender box.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bibliophile42: Remember when Nebraska passed a law where you could surrender children and didn't include an age limit and people dropped off teens? I guess that could be controversial.


I mean, I may not agree with it, but I understand.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: In other news (2012) U.N. Committee Calls For An End To Centuries-Old Practice Of 'Baby Boxes'

Damned if you do, damned if you don't.


Yeah I get their POV with babies of trafficked women or moms "depriving" fathers of their right to parent *eye roll*
I can see how that's not in the other parent's best interest but I disagree with that UN person's opinion that it's bad for the child.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Warthog: Good solution for unwanted babby, instead of kill. They need to do way instain mother> who kill thier babbys, becuse these babby cant fright back? It was on the news this mroing a mother in ar who had kill her three kids, they are taking the three babby back to new york too lady to rest. my pary are with the father who lost his chrilden ; i am truley sorry for your lots.

Do you smell toast?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: How is this idea controversial?


It isn't. Anyone saying there is some kind of controversy is looking for a strawman to argue with.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Is this drop-box big enough for a teenager? Asking for a friend.


Ha, I keep seeing an ad around town selling a critter cage and the sarcasm in me wants to call it so bad to ask if it's big enough to keep a 14 year old at bay......
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
oddstuffmagazine.comView Full Size
Ye Olde Baby Catapult
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

To small for your average teen.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.