(Slate)   Ross Douthat, the self-moralizing, angst-ridden Christian who somehow got himself hired as a "conservative columnist" at the NYT, would like some feedback on the first chapter of his new fantasy novel, part 1 of a trilogy. Help him out, would you?   (slate.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Ross Douthat the Tolkien of our time?
Doubt that.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect this is more a ploy to get the draft some attention and in front of more potential publishers, rather than an honest request for feedback. Especially since it's already been "politely passed on" by a "reasonable list of reputable publishing houses." But, whatever. I skimmed enough of it to know the writing isn't terrible, but I'd make three general suggestions:

1) A 24-page "prologue" is never really a good idea.
2) Maybe, at the drafting stage, spend less time looking for the perfect opening quotes and more time, you know, drafting the story and tightening up the language.
3) Since the prologue is, well, a prologue, the story actually begins on page 26 with Chapter 1. And the first sentence is this: "When Alsbet was a girl, her hair was fair and she rode horses." There's nothing about that sentence that makes me want to read more, nothing at all. Basic character description as an opening hook? And followed up by a sentence describing her long legs and providing more narrative, historical description? That's not a good entry point at all. Start with action, not backstory.

That's all the effort I feel like putting into this.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When I want a really bad take on an important topic, I always go straight to his column. Next stop: David Brooks.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: It's Ross Douthat the Tolkien of our time?
Doubt that.


He's not even the Chuck Tingle of our time.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah...

Dountdouthat
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Private_Citizen: It's Ross Douthat the Tolkien of our time?
Doubt that.

He's not even the Chuck Tingle of our time.


He's not even the Scrotie McBoogerballs of our time.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The chapter features no scenes in which anything happens beyond stretches of dialog in which characters explain things to each other.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We really have no need to raise the profile of the farked up weirdos who write opinion columns
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Asking the internet for input/feedback has ALWAYS been a great strategy and a winning idea.

I can't wait to get my hands-on a first edition of "Booky McBookface."
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If he's going to do fantasy, I think he should just go all in and rename it, "THE BIBLE II - Even crucifixion can't stop me now"

A redemption story about an ancient sky-lord who really tries to love everyone, but when they don't do exactly as he want's, they are killed them in all sorts of nasty ways.  And since this is a predominately conservative audience you can keep in the part about getting drunk and bangin your daughters.  I think that would sell.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Burn the manuscript.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark - please stop greening sites with whitelisters that DO NOT WORK.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: It's Ross Douthat the Tolkien of our time?
Doubt that.


Well he's racist and writes for people with the mental capabilities under 12 so ...

/no
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: Fark - please stop greening sites with whitelisters that DO NOT WORK.


Also Fark:  please stop greening links to Twitter!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's probably poorly written fantasy and I've no real interest in reading it, but it has to be better than that shiat show of an article. Writer has their head so far up their own ass they're inhaling their own farts and navel-gazing from the inside.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: jso2897: Fark - please stop greening sites with whitelisters that DO NOT WORK.

Also Fark:  please stop greening links to Twitter!


I know, I know. Pointless.
It's only human to lash out at the futility of existence from time to time.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"It begins with a dreamy archetypal prologue in which a queen, Ylaena (Douthat's invented names do not transcend the routine cringe of the genre) . . ."

Setting aside the overall merits of the work in question, if the critic routinely suffers "cringe" from blandly generic made-up names, she should probably address the issue with her therapist.

/Seriously . . . if your reflex is to cringe at inane bs, I have some bad news about the fundamental building blocks of 21st century culture, and your ability to cope.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's an ad.  I read a bit, it's standard fantasy tropes without a single original idea, which isn't at all unusual in fantasy writing.  If the publisher's don't like it, then it means that he can't tell a story, his writing is stilted, the characters aren't likeable, or worse, aren't interesting.  There are thousands of ways to screw up a story, and nothing described in the article makes me want to purchase this book.

If the best the guy can do is to "I'm a Christian, buy my book" that's not going to win over the hardcore fantasy geeks like myself.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: When I want a really bad take on an important topic, I always go straight to his column. Next stop: David Brooks.


I go to the reader's comments which invariably tell him how wrong, bigoted and short-sighted he is.
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd look forward to reading Douthat's attempt at fantasy literature about as much as I look forward to re-reading that indisputable fantasy classic, the Eye of Argon.

I'm sure good ol' Ross' prose, plot, setting, characterization, dialogue, tone, and intended audience are identical.

/If you know, you know... If you don't, it's available on the web...
//Mrifk!
///Barbarous sword slashies
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hmm. Fantasy novel? Let's see...

'In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth...'

Nah.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x850]


"Meaningful love story" == woman gives up hopes and dreams to settle down with a man and become a house drudge.
 
