Elderly billionaires may become immortal. No hope for the rest of us
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Altered Carbon already asked this question. Better.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Altered Carbon already asked this question. Better.


And answered it.  What a good show
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dracula Effect
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they're expecting competence in the care of their withered shell? Unlikely.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think "market forces" will solve this problem, should it arise.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure human dragons (ancient beings hoarding piles of treasure and gold) are going to be WAY worse than their fictional counterparts. Human dragons don't hide in a mountain cave, they actively steer the lives of their cattle, and NEVER for the benefit of the cattle.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All magic has a price.
So will immortality.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Altered Carbon already asked this question. Better.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EatHam: syrynxx: Altered Carbon already asked this question. Better.

And answered it.  What a good show


Season 1 anyway.  S2 just didn't have quite the same spark.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can always just take it from them.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eastonpress.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really doubt billionaires get access to expensive tech that will let them stay active longer, but I'm not exactly worried that they're about to discover the fountain of perpetual youth tomorrow.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't have meaningful estate taxes so this would not really change anything
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give or take a crypto collapse or Twitter psychosis.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you plugged them in to a simulation where they get what they want and the rest of us just split their assets who would be the wiser ?

you get the Ayn Rand sandbox MMO with all the other billionaires.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*yawn*
Big deal
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: if you plugged them in to a simulation where they get what they want and the rest of us just split their assets who would be the wiser ?

you get the Ayn Rand sandbox MMO with all the other billionaires.


Finally it is time for my Matrix/Fletcher Memorial Home fanfic mashup to shine!
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: EatHam: syrynxx: Altered Carbon already asked this question. Better.

And answered it.  What a good show

Season 1 anyway.  S2 just didn't have quite the same spark.


That it is an.incredibly poor idea? Yeah lets not and say we were wise enough to know better.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: kindms: if you plugged them in to a simulation where they get what they want and the rest of us just split their assets who would be the wiser ?

you get the Ayn Rand sandbox MMO with all the other billionaires.

Finally it is time for my Matrix/Fletcher Memorial Home fanfic mashup to shine!


Futurama already did the Near-Death Star

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Entropy is inescapable.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: ColleenSezWhuut: kindms: if you plugged them in to a simulation where they get what they want and the rest of us just split their assets who would be the wiser ?

you get the Ayn Rand sandbox MMO with all the other billionaires.

Finally it is time for my Matrix/Fletcher Memorial Home fanfic mashup to shine!

Futurama already did the Near-Death Star

[Fark user image 720x540]


DAMN YOU MATT GROENING!

DAMN YOU TO HELL!
 
houginator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In addition to Altered Carbon, I also recommend:

- Otherland: Billionaires build the Metaverse so they can upload their brains to custom designed digital paradise where they can live forever.

- Upload: Similar premise to Otherland, but extended to the general population, albeit in an unfettered capitalist dystopia sort of way.  Think like a digital afterlife run by the guys who monetize Facebook games.

- Bobiverse: Rich guy freezes pays to have his body frozen when he dies, wakes up to find his mind uploaded to a computer and placed in a Von Neumann probe.  Series has a somewhat more optimistic outlook on what immortality might mean if the people running it weren't actually completely immoral scumbags, but still had all the same sorts of struggles to find purpose.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Two16: [eastonpress.com image 800x800]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm pretty sure human dragons (ancient beings hoarding piles of treasure and gold) are going to be WAY worse than their fictional counterparts. Human dragons don't hide in a mountain cave, they actively steer the lives of their cattle, and NEVER for the benefit of the cattle.


Gotta work on your verb tense there, bud.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

houginator: In addition to Altered Carbon, I also recommend:

- Otherland: Billionaires build the Metaverse so they can upload their brains to custom designed digital paradise where they can live forever.

- Upload: Similar premise to Otherland, but extended to the general population, albeit in an unfettered capitalist dystopia sort of way.  Think like a digital afterlife run by the guys who monetize Facebook games.

- Bobiverse: Rich guy freezes pays to have his body frozen when he dies, wakes up to find his mind uploaded to a computer and placed in a Von Neumann probe.  Series has a somewhat more optimistic outlook on what immortality might mean if the people running it weren't actually completely immoral scumbags, but still had all the same sorts of struggles to find purpose.


Bobiverse was written by Andy Weir's inbred half-brother who became a Scrum Master and is obsessed with 3D printing.
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I don't really doubt billionaires get access to expensive tech that will let them stay active longer, but I'm not exactly worried that they're about to discover the fountain of perpetual youth tomorrow.


that still may mean that I, in my my mid-50s, only have a few decades at most to live, whereas Mark Zuckerberg may have many centuries...
 
fredsnake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
boo hoo hoo we can't rob ju quite yet but wait theres more .................
 
fredsnake
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
it is dragons , the one driving pope francis to be exact
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Private_Citizen: I'm pretty sure human dragons (ancient beings hoarding piles of treasure and gold) are going to be WAY worse than their fictional counterparts. Human dragons don't hide in a mountain cave, they actively steer the lives of their cattle, and NEVER for the benefit of the cattle.

Gotta work on your verb tense there, bud.


Touché
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Not his best work.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You can run on for a long time, but sooner or later God'll cut you down.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Send them off to a nice planet, to be food for the native fauna.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you're given a choice to become immortal, would you take it? What business do other people have with your decision?

If somebody chose to become immortal, what business do you have with their decision?

Hey, they chose to stay in this life longer than normal. If they're happy, good for them. If not, then they're gonna have to figure out a way to die. Imagine in the future, immortals are paying people to kill them. Would you take this sort of job, killing... I mean "giving peace" to people?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just remember, immortal != indestructible. Guillotine tech can advance, too.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Excellent book. They got around the Dragon Billionaire problem by requiring immortality seekers to give up everything to the organization that provided the immortality. You'd have a fresh new body to live in again, but you started over from scratch.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Will we have to run around cutting off their heads screaming "There can be only one!"?
 
Wireless Joe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're literally sucking us dry.

decider.comView Full Size
 
