"'Alburgh (AL-berg) has been Alburgh (AL-berg) as long as I've known, It has been more recently that it's that Alburgh (ALL-berg) has been the pronunciation,' said Donna Bohannon from the town of Alburgh"
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Munkpiya: capitol of the state.
Jeff: a town in Cambridge.
Snalbinz: last train station before Monreal.
Newpwat: they gotta lake
Barry: it's spelt like Bar in Wilks Bar, but it's Barry.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And to think all this time I've been pronouncing it "Throatwobbler Mangrove"
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Alburgh (AL-burra)
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They spell it San Francisco, but everyone there insists on calling it Frisco
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Originally place was known as Castle Rock Aaargh
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Awlboig
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I first read that as Auburn.
 
Explodo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Colorado has so many Spanish looking town names that the locals insist on pronouncing like shiat.  It annoys me and I refuse to pronounce them incorrectly.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I first read that as Auburn.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Munkpiya: capitol of the state.
Jeff: a town in Cambridge.
Snalbinz: last train station before Monreal.
Newpwat: they gotta lake
Barry: it's spelt like Bar in Wilks Bar, but it's Barry.


My aunt and uncle live in Mungummery

/they run the Black Lantern Inn
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
DuBois, Pa
Versailles, PA

If you pronounce them like their namesake you'll get a funny look.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: DuBois, Pa
Versailles, PA

If you pronounce them like their namesake you'll get a funny look.


I have received that very look. This place drives me nuts sometimes.
 
