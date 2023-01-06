 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   LGBT+ finally counts in the UK   (bbc.com) divider line
354 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Jan 2023 at 8:05 PM



Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
interesting.  I'd guess that ~3% is quite a significant undercapture of reality though.

I live in Lambeth... I  think that 8.3% is all gay guys, and they're all in Clapham.

annoyingly hot as well, most of them.

/I'm being flippant, and don't mean to be dismissive.
//if it's not doing anyone else any harm, I say love, be, wear, eat, whatever you want, and good luck to you.
i_dig_chicks [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This will not count anyone who is not out to the people they live with. But it is a start in recognising the sexual diversity in our society.

What struck me most was not the gay/bi figures, but that 262,000 people (0.5%) say they their gender identity was not their birth gender. Where battle lines are increasingly drawn over trans rights this is a significant figure.
 
Summoner101
Lady J: interesting.  I'd guess that ~3% is quite a significant undercapture of reality though.

I live in Lambeth... I  think that 8.3% is all gay guys, and they're all in Clapham.

annoyingly hot as well, most of them.

/I'm being flippant, and don't mean to be dismissive.
//if it's not doing anyone else any harm, I say love, be, wear, eat, whatever you want, and good luck to you.
You mean a country that persecuted one of it's best-known scientists for being homosexual might have an issue with its citizens coming out?
 
