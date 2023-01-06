 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jerusalem Post)   Even Ukrainian streetlights are attacking the Russians   (jpost.com) divider line
12
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

570 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2023 at 7:42 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tunguska was just for dialing in the sights. The next one will be on target.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
so, new XCOM expansion?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've always hought the best place for aliens to start an invasion would be inside Russia. Especially now with their armed forces so severely weakened. They'd be able to conquer incredibly vast territory with little resistance.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Roswell style!
 
camarugala [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Tunguska was just for dialing in the sights. The next one will be on target.


Well it's about damn time.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Deploy the Jewish Space Lasers at once.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Roswell style!


Oppum Roswell style! Heyyyyy pretty aliennnnn!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Deploy the Jewish Space Lasers at once.


I'm not sure 10 Giga-koshers is going to be enough firepower to repel streetlights of that magnitude!
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I've always hought the best place for aliens to start an invasion would be inside Russia. Especially now with their armed forces so severely weakened. They'd be able to conquer incredibly vast territory with little resistance.


My guess is that alien race would be technologically very advanced compared to us if they could make it into the solar system and visit Earth. So they would not have to worry much about where to start should they wish to invade, they would succeed no matter what.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Smoking GNU: I've always hought the best place for aliens to start an invasion would be inside Russia. Especially now with their armed forces so severely weakened. They'd be able to conquer incredibly vast territory with little resistance.

My guess is that alien race would be technologically very advanced compared to us if they could make it into the solar system and visit Earth. So they would not have to worry much about where to start should they wish to invade, they would succeed no matter what.


True, but why not also make it easy on themselves while they're at it?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: ParallelUniverseParking: Smoking GNU: I've always hought the best place for aliens to start an invasion would be inside Russia. Especially now with their armed forces so severely weakened. They'd be able to conquer incredibly vast territory with little resistance.

My guess is that alien race would be technologically very advanced compared to us if they could make it into the solar system and visit Earth. So they would not have to worry much about where to start should they wish to invade, they would succeed no matter what.

True, but why not also make it easy on themselves while they're at it?


Yes, good point. But what's better? Going for territory and establish a ground presence, or go for all the major potential resistance points with a "global decapitation strike" and be done with it? And would the Lizard people on earth stay neutral during all of this?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.