(6ABC Philadelphia)   That car just smashed into a building. Call the police. Oh, wait   (6abc.com) divider line
    Awkward, English-language films, police station, Friday's crash, Action Cam, T-Mobile store, Philadelphia police station, Wall, brick wall  
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Really helps bring down the average department response time if you can pad your stats with a few 0s throughout the year.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
maybe that whole area is like a big supermagnet
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll just pay my phone bill at the drive thru window.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, moments beforehand...
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
